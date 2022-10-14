Read full article on original website
Air Force Museum hosts new after-hours event
The adults-only (21+) event will be held on Nov. 5th at the museum from 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Dayton officer named National Policeman of the Year
According to Dayton Police and Fire, Officer Thadeu Holloway was presented with the award by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
‘No time to react’: Ohio couple start petition for safer highways
"We did not have any time to react or prepare for such an impact and ended up going full speed through the doe, making it bounce behind our vehicle."
Search underway for missing Miami Township teen
Melena Young was last seen at her Miami Township residence on Sunday, Oct. 16 and left without telling her mother, according to a release.
Miami Valley elections officials, poll workers prioritize election security
"When you actually see how the election works and you understand, you understand the safeguards that are in place that prevent fraud and meddling and tampering with the election," Lehner said.
One dead after mobile home fire in Piqua
The trailer was fully involved, said Miami Valley Today, and crews worked for nearly three hours to extinguish the fire and remaining hot spots.
One in hospital, another arrested after Dayton shooting
Police responded around 1:30 a.m. on Monday to 2025 Emerson Ave.
Springfield snow plow fleet prepares for winter weather
“As we transition from warm weather operations to winter operations, we also have to transition the purpose of these vehicles,” said Service Department Director Chris Moore.
‘Didn’t deserve anything like this.’ Husband of Dayton native speaks out
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tracey Howard uses these words to describe the 15-year-old gunman who police say killed Howard’s wife. President Biden calls for passing of assault weapons ban after Raleigh mass shooting “Not a person. How could you do that to another person, how could one person do that to another person?” […]
2 arrested during search of Trotwood home: Police seek info
Trotwood detectives searched a home at 926 Olive Road while investigating a felony theft, a Trotwood detective said in a release. During the search, several people were found in the home and in a trailer in the backyard.
No injuries reported after Huber Heights house fire
The Huber Heights Fire Division reported that three people, two dogs and a cat made it out safely from the home.
One dead after Careflight called to Springfield crash
CareFlight has been called to the scene and serious injuries have been reported, said OSHP.
1 injured after suspect collides with car during chase
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a Hamilton County man Sunday after he led officers on a chase that ended in a dangerous Springboro collision. According to the Franklin Division of Police, officers were called to the 100 block of Highridge Ct in Franklin for a domestic disturbance. Officers discovered the suspect, 22-year-old Michael Scott […]
Woman killed in Springfield crash identified
A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 west on US 40 when he collided with a car driven by 30-year-old Saxzonee Grisham, who was turning left at the intersection with Upper Valley Pike.
1 dead, another injured in Clinton County crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville man died on Sunday, October 16, after crashing into a car in Chester Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Devin Hones of Centerville was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala south on State Route 380 when he traveled left of center, colliding with a Jeep driven […]
Plane crashes into cornfield near New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane crashed into a cornfield near New Lebanon on Sunday. A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Firestar II crashed into the field around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was the only person on board. Our 2 NEWS crews on scene said Perry Township Police, New Lebanon […]
