Dayton, OH

WDTN

1 injured after suspect collides with car during chase

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a Hamilton County man Sunday after he led officers on a chase that ended in a dangerous Springboro collision. According to the Franklin Division of Police, officers were called to the 100 block of Highridge Ct in Franklin for a domestic disturbance. Officers discovered the suspect, 22-year-old Michael Scott […]
FRANKLIN, OH
WDTN

1 dead, another injured in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville man died on Sunday, October 16, after crashing into a car in Chester Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Devin Hones of Centerville was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala south on State Route 380 when he traveled left of center, colliding with a Jeep driven […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Plane crashes into cornfield near New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane crashed into a cornfield near New Lebanon on Sunday. A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Firestar II crashed into the field around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was the only person on board. Our 2 NEWS crews on scene said Perry Township Police, New Lebanon […]
NEW LEBANON, OH

