ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Night of boxing returning to Glendale

By Special to Independent Newsmedia
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVRGH_0iZItV4Q00

Fight Night is coming back to Glendale.

Del Sol Boxing Promotions will sponsor a night of bouts for Brawl in the Barrio on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Glendale Civic Center, 5750 W. Glenn Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the first bell at 7 p.m.

Boxers scheduled to appear on the card include Danny Barrios, Axel Rosales, Maximus Castro, Michael Norato, Adrian Rodriguez, Alejandro Gomez and Coby Longoria.

Tickets start at $45.

Click here to buy tickets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy