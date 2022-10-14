Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 17, 2022
1:31am: A deputy assisted a jailer with a medical issue in the jail. 9:50am: Michael Eastman 48 of Jefferson was booked into the jail to serve a sentence. 2:57pm: A deputy investigated an assault in the 200 block of East Hager Street, Grand Junction. In all cases when a defendant...
KCCI.com
Former Lake City police officer pleads guilty to tampering with records
LAKE CITY, Iowa — A former Lake City police officer charged with felonious misconduct in office has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Aaron Alspach pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with records. Another former police officer, Anthony Snyder, and Lake City city administrator Eric Wood were also...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 17, 2022
1:58am: An Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of West Washington Street for a business alarm activation. The Officer checked the property and found nothing suspicious. An employee was advised of the alarm activation. 2:32am: While on patrol, an Officer located an open business door in the 100 block...
Des Moines Police investigating shooting on south side
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they have a good lead on a suspect in a shooting that injured one person on the south side of Des Moines on Monday afternoon. Police were first called about suspicious activity near the Baymont on Willow Creek Drive to the southwest of the Des Moines International […]
weareiowa.com
Overnight chase ends in crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail, and another person is in the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing and fiery end in Des Moines early Tuesday. Des Moines officers said they tried to pull a car over near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd.. They said the driver took off, before crashing near East 29th and Hubbell. Police said the car rolled over, landing on its top.
KCCI.com
Ankeny activist arrested over false reports, harassment
ANKENY, Iowa — A prominent activist in Ankeny turned herself in to police Friday, as she faces seven charges related to false reports and harassment. Kimberly Reicks has been a vocal critic of mask mandates and vaccines. She even sued the Ankeny School District following mask debates. Most recently,...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Jefferey Michael Hoffman, of Shannon City, on Wednesday for Violation of Probation. Hoffman was taken to the Union County Jail where bail was set at $5,000 cash or approved surety.
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Friday Rollover Accident In Carroll
Law enforcement has released additional details of a two-vehicle crash in Carroll Friday morning that left a truck on its roof. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Monterey Drive. Their initial investigation determined a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 70-year-old Larry Friedman of Carroll, was traveling southbound on Monterey and failed to yield when entering the highway. The Jeep collided with the driver’s side of an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 78-year-old John Boes of Carroll. The pickup spun and rolled, coming to rest on its top. Boes was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions
A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact […] The post Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines man caused death of 4-year-old child
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The child died in 2021 under the care of 29-year-old Austin Crawford Johnson, of Des Moines. In February of 2021, police responded to a...
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with driver crashing into a utility pole in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in a hospital after leading police on a chase early Saturday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say an officer initially tried to stop the driver on 10th Street and Forest avenue for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adel Police Looking for Missing Person
The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is described as 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has pierced ears. Wolfe has noticeable tattoos of a lion on his right shoulder, a celtic braid on his left wrist, a sword on his right forearm and a horde symbol in his left armpit area.
Atlantic woman arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Jenny Clark, of Atlantic, today on warrants for Intent to Manufacture / Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter. Clark was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held. No other details on the arrest have been...
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. The warrants charge Michelle Renee Evans, 56, with failure to appear in court and with violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement. Court records indicate Evans has lived in the […] The post Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KRMS Radio
Iowa Woman Injured In Lake Area Crash
Among several accidents on Lake Area roadways over the weekend – one that left an Iowa woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol reports that at around 10 AM a Dodge Challenger being driven by a 55 year old Des Moines man failed to negotiate a curve on Jade Road near Oakmont Road and ran off to the right side and struck a tree.
KCCI.com
FOUND: Des Moines police have found missing 9-year-old boy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have found 9-year-old Miko Shangab and reunited him with his family. According police, 9-year-old Miko Shangab went missing in the area of 13th and Clark streets on Saturday night. He was located around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal
An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors to Hold Two Public Hearings Today
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval abating mobile home taxes, as well as the plans and specifications, and authorize bid letting for a Pioneer Avenue bridge replacement project and an asphalt overlay project on County Road R-30. A public hearing will be held at 9:30am for a resolution for the final plat of Livingston Estates, as well as another public hearing at 10am for the second reading of an amended ordinance for Chapter 40 floodplain development. Additionally, the Board will consider for approval purchasing an ambulance for Dallas County EMS and a resolution for precinct election official pay rates.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County (10/18/2022)-Dallas County Auditor Julia Helm
Dallas County Auditor Julia Helm talks about early voting, satellite voting locations including Perry and voting on Election Day.
