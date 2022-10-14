ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Brightline to begin testing trains on Treasure Coast this week

Brightline officials said Monday that testing of their trains on the Treasure Coast will start a couple of days later than anticipated. The company initially said that testing would begin Monday but now it will start — weather permitting — on Wednesday. When WFLX asked about the reason...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Port St. Lucie leaders prepare for more traffic as population grows

From trains to automobiles, Port St. Lucie leaders are looking toward the future to figure out how they'll keep their ever-growing city from descending into gridlock. As its population surges past 200,000, one question facing the city of Port Lucie is not just where will everyone live, but how will the roads handle all of the traffic.
80-year-old Lake Worth Beach man with dementia is missing

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing disabled man. Angelo Rivera, 80, was last seen at 2 a.m. today. He drove away from his home in Lake Worth Beach in a 2017 silver Toyota Camry with Florida tag DIMAS57 and has not been seen or heard from since.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning near West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting occurred about 10:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Barbera said deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Semi-truck crash slows down I-95 southbound in West Palm Beach

Several southbound lanes of I-95 at Belvedere Rd. are closed after an early morning crash. The crash involved two semi-trucks and a car Tuesday morning. Authorities haven't provided the conditions of the drivers. The on-ramp at Okeechobee Blvd. has also been blocked as officials investigate the crash. This is a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Car windows smashed in Boynton Beach

Palm Beach County deputies are looking for suspects they say broke into several cars overnight in Boynton Beach. Inside the Cypress Park apartment complex, burglars broke into 8 cars. Residents were force to tape up their cars to cover the openings where the windows were smashed. Residents WPTV spoke with...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
PBSO warns county residents of telephone scam

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn residents of a continuing common telephone scam. An imposter claiming to be an employee of the sheriff's office is calling members of the community. The imposter uses different names and tells victims that their incarcerated family member has a bond...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Fired Riviera Beach cop wants job back

A fired Riviera Beach police captain is now headed to court to try to get his job back. According to police records, Edgar Foster was the supervisor who commanded officers to “go dead,” when they cornered a fleeing suspect. Video obtained by Contact 5 show many officers shut...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic in Port St. Lucie

A Port St. Lucie police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening. The crash occurred at about 8:12 p.m. along Felix Avenue and Southbend Boulevard. Officials said the officer was directing traffic for a different crash when a white Toyota hit the officer. According to police,...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
How to make Pumpkin ravioli for National Pasta Day

Prezzo, an Italian trattoria located in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens offers pizza and pasta-making classes. Guests can roll up their sleeves in this hands-on pasta-making class where they’ll practice shaping, cutting, and folding dough. Once the pasta creations are complete, Prezzo will bag it up and label it with cooking instructions to take and enjoy at home. Their experience will end with a crisp salad and pasta that Prezzo’s chef made for all to enjoy following the class.
BOCA RATON, FL
4 people killed in Martin County crash

Four people died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Martin County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Authorities said the wreck happened at the intersection of southbound Federal Highway and Northwest Baker Road just after 12:30 p.m. The deadly crash has shut down traffic in both directions on Federal Highway,...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
2 dead after small plane crashes onto roof of Miramar house

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into the backyard of a Miramar home Monday, apparently landing on its nose and partially resting on the roof. The plane crashed shortly after taking off from nearby North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. Helicopter video from NBC affiliate WTVJ showed...
MIRAMAR, FL
Fort Pierce in spotlight for upcoming gubernatorial debate

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist will debate each other Monday in the heart of downtown Fort Pierce at the city’s Sunrise Theatre. The theatre is just a quick walk away from the Cake Lady's shop. Owner Staci Dunn was drawn here more than 10 years...
FORT PIERCE, FL

