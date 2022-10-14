Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Narcotics Investigation Leads to Arrest of Gheens Drug Dealer
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents arrested a drug dealer from Gheens last week. Cameron Rodrigue, 22, was arrested on October 13, 2022. Narcotics agents had been investigating Rodrigue and his involvement in the distribution of illegal narcotics. Through the course of the investigation, they obtained a search warrant for his residence on Hyland Drive. On October 13, agents proceeded to the residence where they encountered Rodrigue. Rodrigue refused to exit his residence and resisted deputies, but they were able to detain him. During a search of the residence, agents found methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone, two handguns, and various drug paraphernalia.
houmatimes.com
Impairment Suspected in Fatal Cut Off Motorcycle Crash
On October 17, 2022, shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 just south of the Valentine Bridge. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Destyn Allinson of Cut Off. The preliminary investigation revealed Allinson was riding...
houmatimes.com
Troopers Seek Assistance in Assumption Parish hit and run crash that killed pedestrian
On October 16, 2022, shortly after 8:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a fatal hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 998. The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle. The preliminary investigation revealed Gilbert was walking east in...
houmatimes.com
Discuss your legal matters at TPL’s Ask-A-Lawyer Event
The Terrebonne Parish Library System will host multiple upcoming Ask-A-Lawyer Events in honor of National Celebrate Pro Bono Week. The events will be held at the Main Library and North Branch Library this month on the following dates:. October 24- Main Library from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. October...
houmatimes.com
Block steps down as Governor Edwards’ Executive Counsel
Thibodaux attorney Matthew Block recently announced his resignation as Executive Counsel to Governor John Bel Edwards. In a statement to the Advocate, Block, 49, said that while it has been the “best job I have ever had” he “felt it was the right time” to step down and plans on resuming practicing law in Thibodaux. Block has served in his role with the Governor for seven years.
houmatimes.com
Wilmore sisters to share journey to success at River Parishes Community College
Sisters Sherry and Cherry Wilmore are the epitome of strength, resilience and determination. Locally known as “Everybody’s Favorite Twins” the two sisters constantly have boots on the ground in Terrebonne Parish, helping the youth, and community they love. The Wilmore sisters will share their journey from foster care to community pioneers at the River Parishes Community College on Wednesday, October 19. The RPCC Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Action Team will feature the twins in a presentation titled A Resilient Journey.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Fire Departments partnered for National Fire Prevention Week
In honor of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention week, Lafourche Parish Public Library System partnered with the Thibodaux Fire Department, and the Lafourche Parish Fire District No. 3 to host safety classes at seven of the library’s branches, and Cut Off Elementary School. The local heroes dressed in their equipment and headed to each location to provide safety tips, preventative methods, and offered tours of the fire truck. The classes are held yearly in honor of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish President honors local nonprofit with two distinctions
Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson is honoring a local non-profit organization with its own day. Chaisson declared October 22 as “Bless Your Heart Nonprofit Community Volunteer Day”. This day will honor the Lafourche based non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich lives and inspire hope by addressing social, educational and financial needs in the Bayou Region. In addition, Chaisson honored the organization with the “Outstanding Citizen Award” for its contributions to the community.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux sugar cane farmer looks forward to bountiful harvest
In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
houmatimes.com
TPSD celebrates Unity Day
Terrebonne Parish School Board asks that students and faculty wear orange on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in honor of Unity Day. Wearing orange shows support and sends a visible message against bullying. TPSB has approved that students and faculty can wear an orange shirt with uniform pants in honor of...
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Awarded $1.8M Engineering Technology Program Grant
Nicholls State University will be awarded a $1.8 million grant to create a new degree program in the engineering field. As part of the South Louisiana H2theFuture Energy Transformation Coalition, Nicholls will offer students the Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology and provide career-ready training for students to join the emerging clean energy workforce in Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Tips for the cold front moving in tonight
After weeks of beautiful weather and sunny skies, chilly temperatures are preparing to make their way down South. Residents of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes will get an early taste of winter this week with temperatures expected in the 30 as early as tonight. We’ve created a list of tips to...
houmatimes.com
Etiquette Dinner to be Hosted by Nicholls College of Business
Learn to dine like a true professional while enjoying a free four-course meal at the Etiquette Dinner hosted by Nicholls College of Business on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Nicholls Cotillion Ballroom. This fun, informational event is a great item to add to a resume and an opportunity to learn about business dining etiquette.
