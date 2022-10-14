Hundreds Charged In Capital Region During Crackdown On Underage Drinking, Fake IDs

Hundreds of people are facing charges following an investigation into underage drinking and fake ID usage at concert venues across New York. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Confederation Suisse, and California, Florida, District of Columbia DMV

Hundreds of people are facing charges following an investigation into underage drinking and fake ID usage at concert venues across New York.

More than 550 people received tickets during a New York State Department of Motor Vehicles probe known as Operation Prevent, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

The enforcement campaign targeted summer concert venues, where young people frequently try to use fake IDs to buy alcohol.

Using “state of the art equipment” to scan and detect fraudulent IDs, DMV investigators worked with concert venues and local police to deter underage drinking and prevent the potential for impaired driving, Hochul’s office said.

During the campaign, a total of 505 tickets were issued to people who tried using fake IDs, while another 46 tickets were given for violations of the Alcohol Beverage and Control Law.

When broken down by region, 172 fake IDs were seized in the Capital Region and 168 citations were given.

On Long Island, officials seized 92 fake IDs and issued 83 citations.

"New York has so many wonderful venues for live music, and we want people to enjoy them safely," Gov. Hochul said in a statement.

"By ramping up our enforcement efforts, we will help prevent underage New Yorkers from purchasing alcohol and lower the risk of driving while intoxicated.”

