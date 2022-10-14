ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

WJON

GLOW Festival Returning To Minnesota With A New Location

One of the biggest holiday light displays in the state will return in 2023.... but in a new location. The GLOW Holiday Festival is moving its operations from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to the home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team, CHS Field. Marvel in a dazzling walk-through holiday...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 21-23)

From fall festivals to Halloween events and haunted trails, there are tons of events this weekend in Minnesota. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fall Festival:. Anoka Fairgrounds, Anoka. October 20 through October 22. Head to Anoka for a fall celebration. Admission includes hay...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?

Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Newsmakers: Women’s Advocates Launches Emergency Hotel Stay Project

Women’s Advocates, which serves people throughout the Twin Cities, launched a project that provides 10 days of emergency stay in area hotels for victims or survivors who can’t access shelter. “Something as simple as being able to close the bathroom door behind you is really precious to someone...
WJON

Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”

'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Fate of St. Paul's historic building in question

ST PAUL, Minn. — With its pink trim and limestone body, the Justus Ramsey house provides a historical contrast to the main body of Burger Moe's in St. Paul. "The listing that this building is under is the same [historical] listing as the Justus Ramsey House," said Tom Schroeder, owner of Waldmann Brewery off West 7th in St. Paul. "They are siblings, and I drafted the designation."
SAINT PAUL, MN
Axios

One Texas company is helping to raise rents across the country

A North Texas company has been helping to drive the spike in rent prices across the country. Driving the news: A new ProPublica report chronicles how RealPage's YieldStar software helps landlords set prices for apartments across the U.S. Why it matters: Legal experts wonder whether the Richardson-based company has created...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Texas students to get DNA kits to help identify bodies in emergencies

Texas public school students are being sent home with DNA kits, collections from which would help identify their bodies in emergency situations, per NBC. Driving the news: All K-6 students who are eligible will be provided with a kit that can record an ink-free fingerprint and a physical description, along with a saliva sample on a DNA identification card, but parents will not be mandated to use them.
TEXAS STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
MIX 94.9

Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator (video)

When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120 foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would...
MINNESOTA STATE
