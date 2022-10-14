Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
GLOW Festival Returning To Minnesota With A New Location
One of the biggest holiday light displays in the state will return in 2023.... but in a new location. The GLOW Holiday Festival is moving its operations from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to the home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team, CHS Field. Marvel in a dazzling walk-through holiday...
Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!
Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 21-23)
From fall festivals to Halloween events and haunted trails, there are tons of events this weekend in Minnesota. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fall Festival:. Anoka Fairgrounds, Anoka. October 20 through October 22. Head to Anoka for a fall celebration. Admission includes hay...
How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?
Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
Couple found dead inside Mille Lacs Lake cabin; CO poisoning suspected
A husband and wife were found dead inside their Mille Lacs Lake hunting cabin on Sunday evening. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says that Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66 of Brooklyn Park, were found by one of their children at the cabin 3900 block of MN Hwy 18, in rural Isle.
ccxmedia.org
Newsmakers: Women’s Advocates Launches Emergency Hotel Stay Project
Women’s Advocates, which serves people throughout the Twin Cities, launched a project that provides 10 days of emergency stay in area hotels for victims or survivors who can’t access shelter. “Something as simple as being able to close the bathroom door behind you is really precious to someone...
Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”
'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
Fate of St. Paul's historic building in question
ST PAUL, Minn. — With its pink trim and limestone body, the Justus Ramsey house provides a historical contrast to the main body of Burger Moe's in St. Paul. "The listing that this building is under is the same [historical] listing as the Justus Ramsey House," said Tom Schroeder, owner of Waldmann Brewery off West 7th in St. Paul. "They are siblings, and I drafted the designation."
23-year-old security guard shot, killed on duty at Uptown restaurant
MINNEAPOLIS — The 23-year-old man who was shot and killed while wokring as a security guard at an Uptown restaurant Sunday has been identified, according to a GoFundMe created by his family and a statement by the restaurant. On Sunday, Oct. 16, according to the family's GoFundMe, Gabriel "Dino"...
One Texas company is helping to raise rents across the country
A North Texas company has been helping to drive the spike in rent prices across the country. Driving the news: A new ProPublica report chronicles how RealPage's YieldStar software helps landlords set prices for apartments across the U.S. Why it matters: Legal experts wonder whether the Richardson-based company has created...
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Free 6-week Nursing Assistant Training program to start soon in Minnesota
Those interested in becoming a nursing assistant can take the 6-week course for free at Minnesota State College Southeast locations in both Winona and Red Wing starting October 24. Classes will take place both online and on campus.
Woman killed in St. Paul bicycle crash remembered as devoted single mother
Jennifer Lindstrom, pictured right. Courtesy of GoFundMe. A woman killed in a bicycle crash in St. Paul this month is remembered as a hardworking single mother-of-two. Jennifer Lindstrom, 54, died at the hospital following a crash last Saturday in the Highwood Hills neighborhood, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
Texas students to get DNA kits to help identify bodies in emergencies
Texas public school students are being sent home with DNA kits, collections from which would help identify their bodies in emergency situations, per NBC. Driving the news: All K-6 students who are eligible will be provided with a kit that can record an ink-free fingerprint and a physical description, along with a saliva sample on a DNA identification card, but parents will not be mandated to use them.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator (video)
When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120 foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would...
mprnews.org
6 1/2 years in prison for man who burned buildings following George Floyd's murder
A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Rochester, Minn., man to 6 1/2 years in federal prison after he admitted burning three buildings during the violence that followed the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Jose Felan Jr., 36, apologized for setting fires at Gordon Parks...
