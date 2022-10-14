ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

A watchdog found colleges are weaseling students into forking over more money to use certain banks for financial aid. Some are fasting, giving up textbooks, and lighting candles to save on bills.

By Juliana Kaplan,Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPO5s_0iZIsbJH00

Bill Varie/Getty Images

  • Colleges will often enter agreements with banks to give financial aid to students.
  • But the CFPB found those agreements can come with significant fees for students who sign on.
  • Those unnecessary expenses can come from overdraft fees, inactivity fees, and out-of-network ATM fees.

College students are probably familiar with the sight of a bank handing out free t-shirts, snacks, and other swag to get them to sign up for a bank account. But a new report shows there might be a more sinister side to the banks lobbying on campus for students' dollars.

Schools' partnerships between major banks like Wells Fargo and PNC may actually lead to students paying more than they might elsewhere, according to an annual report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on student credit cards and bank accounts. The agency used data from 11 bank providers that offered more than 650,000 student accounts at 462 colleges in 2020-21.

It's another data point showing some of the financial burdens associated with higher education, which still remains the most consistent form of economic mobility for many Americans, but can also strap them with a lifetime of debt.

Students who commented to the CFPB about these feeds "mentioned that they had to fast for two days, live for a week 'off a 10lb bag of pancake mix from the local food bank,' use candles to reduce electricity costs, forego textbooks and gas due to fees charged on their accounts,'" the report said. "In one case, a commenter even mentioned that overdraft fees led to a situation where they did not graduate."

Students on financial aid, in particular, might be shouldering more unnecessary fees, CFPB finds. There are a few ways students received the $110 billion in financial aid given out in fiscal year 2021 . In some cases, schools will have a third-party servicer handle it which will "provide students with low-cost options to access funds through college-sponsored prepaid and debit cards linked to deposit accounts," CFPB wrote.

But some of those partnerships with third-party providers mean schools are guiding students towards products that cost more than what they might find otherwise, according to the report. In one instance, a third-party provider charged students fees if they deposited less than $300 a month — but deposits for financial aid didn't count.

In 2021, students paid nearly $15.5 million in "account costs," according to the reports. The average student out of the over 668,000 reviewed paid an average of $25.97 on their accounts, with many not making enough income to qualify for the required $300 monthly deposit. Students at for-profit schools saw higher costs for their accounts.

"Many college students trust that schools have their best interests in mind. While colleges have substantial bargaining power to obtain superior terms and pricing for their students, we find that many college-sponsored financial products cost students more than accounts that are readily available on the open market," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement .

The banks also make money from the colleges off these agreements — the report found that colleges paid over $4 million to BankMobile and Herring Bank in 2020-2021, and schools pay providers $11,440 on average per year.

But this results in unnecessary fees for students who participate, including monthly fees, overdraft fees, inactivity fees, and out-of-network ATM fees of up to $3.50. The report said those additional expenses can be "particularly harmful for consumers who live paycheck-to-paycheck and students who may receive only one financial aid disbursement per semester."

Alongside the CFPB report, the Education Department released guidance on a college's responsibility to protect its students and the financial decisions that they make, saying that schools "hold a responsibility to ensure certain products offered to their students are in the best financial interest of those students."

The department said that it's "concerned" schools are not properly disclosing financial information, and along with the CFPB's efforts, it plans to increase oversight over third-party financial arrangements, improve the process schools use to report any partnerships with banks, and coordinate with the CFPB to determine which arrangements are best for students going forward

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

The student-loan forgiveness application is officially live, and your debt relief is now being processed

Student-loan borrowers can now officially apply for President Joe Biden's one-time debt relief. On Monday, Biden announced that the site to apply for student-loan forgiveness is officially live, following a beta test of the website conducted over the weekend. This means that the Education Department will begin processing applications as borrowers apply for up to $20,000 in debt relief through a form on studentaid.gov that requires just basic information, like a borrower's name, email address, and Social Security number.
Business Insider

Millions of student-loan borrowers had their debt transferred to new companies over the past year — and it resulted in payment errors for 'hundreds of thousands of accounts,' a federal consumer watchdog says

Millions of student-loan borrowers were transferred to new companies over the past year. The CFPB found those transfers resulted in significant errors on borrowers' balances. Many borrowers received inaccurate bills and errors tracking their payment progress. Last year, a number of student-loan companies announced they were ending their federal contracts,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department is notifying 8 million student-loan borrowers that they do not need to apply for debt cancellation and their relief will be automatically processed

The Education Department is telling 8 million borrowers they're automatically eligible for relief. Those borrowers will not need to apply, but those who want to opt out must do so by November 14. Those eligible for automatic relief can also submit a form if they want it processed sooner. Millions...
INDIANA STATE
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
GOBankingRates

SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022

Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.
Business Insider

Business Insider

677K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy