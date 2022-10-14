Read full article on original website
High Road School opens downtown
LIMA — High Road School at 71 Town Square is a chartered, non-public school serving students with disabilities in kindergarten through 12th grade. The school had a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating the fact that all students are now housed in one building instead of three. Anna Boggs,...
Paulding County Progress
Local Halloween and Trick-or-Treat celebrations announced
Numerous villages and organizations in Paulding County have announced Halloween events and Trick-or-Treat times. Halloween events in the village kick-off on Saturday, October 29. The Halloween parade will start at 3:30 p.m., with the lineup starting fifteen minutes before hand at 3:15 p.m. Costume judging will take place at the Fire Hall immediately following the parade. Trick-or-Treating will take place later that evening, from 5-6:30 p.m.
Trinity Evangelical closes its church, makes donation
CONVOY— Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Convoy has announced the closing of its church. The organization sold the building to give back to charities in its community. Representatives of Trinity presented a check to First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. The donation will help fund Operation Back to School and the Community Food Pantry which is housed at First United Methodist. Members of First United Methodist Church thanked Trinity for their donation.
columbusunderground.com
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
When the weather gets cooler, it’s harder to find a rose. You can still find them in your look closely. The thorns, on the other way, are always there. Thorn: To Lima council, which decided to require $60 permits to put the portable on-demand storage units on property for 30 days. They’re often used during home renovations. This is an unnecessary additional tax for people willing to invest in their properties.
Veteran collects blankets for veterans
LIMA — Ron Frank, a veteran, is following a creed that veterans take dear to their hearts, “A veteran will never leave a veteran behind.”. Talking with the service officers and the nurses at the Dayton Veteran’s Administration Hospital about needed items, there was talk about socks or hats or gloves for the veterans. The nurses came up with the idea of lap blankets for veterans in wheelchairs or throw blankets for the beds.
Delphos Herald
St. John’s 3rd, Ottoville 10th at State Golf
SUNBURY — Delphos St. John’s golf team has made it a habit of accomplishing their goals in the 2022 season. After achieving all of their goals in the regular season and early post-season the Blue Jays had one more goal — a solid finish at the 2022 Division III state tournament.
Van Wert, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Napoleon football team will have a game with Van Wert on October 17, 2022, 14:00:00.
thevillagereporter.com
Eclectic Alt-Southern Rocker To Perform In Williams County
Dusty Bo and the Contraband will be performing at JJ Winn’s in Holiday City on October 28, 2022 and opening the Beer and Wine Fest in Montpelier on November 5, 2022. Dusty Bo is advertised as “delightfully eclectic”, a “versatile song smith” and someone who “brings the modern Rock/Indi fire and an unmistakable soulful voice along with his killer songs.”
Times-Bulletin
Real Estate Transfers (Week of Oct. 17)
Muhlenkamp AG LLC to Aaron Bollenbacher, Whitney Bollenbacher, portion of section 34, Liberty Township. Phillip N. Akerman, Melody K. Akerman to Ashley N. Akerman, Tara K. Fox, inlot 3464, Van Wert. James R. Miglin, Carolyn E. Miglin to Miglin Irrevocable Trust, inlot 4577, Van Wert. Ben Thatcher, Elizabeth A. Thatcher,...
Allen County continues to seek personnel
LIMA — The Allen County Educational Service Center is continuing to look for personnel. At the board meeting, Superintendent Craig Kupferberg shared with board members that the ESC is looking for people to work in various capacities within the Allen County schools. Twenty-three substitutes were hired at the meeting....
wktn.com
Kenton School Board Set to Terminate Contract of Bus Driver at October Meeting
The Kenton City Schools Board of Education will conduct the October meeting this evening. The Board is expected to approve a resolution to terminate the contract of Bus Driver Glenn T. (Chris) Horner effective immediately. On the agenda, the Board outlined a number of items showing Horner engaged in a...
WANE-TV
Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
Delphos Herald
Wildcats run over Bluffton on gridiron
DELPHOS — Jefferson’s football team had two backs at or over 100 yards rushing in belting Bluffton 28-7 in Northwest Conference action Friday night on Champions Field at Stadium Park. One of those, senior Andrew Miller, had 100 yards on 19 carries but he missed the final 18...
WANE-TV
With liquor store closure, fate of ‘iconic’ sign to be determined
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been lighting up the nights on the southeast side for roughly 50 years – if not longer. But now the fate of a familiar neon sign is up in the air with the closure of the Belmont Beverage store at 2915 S. Calhoun St., also long known as The Yacht Club.
Community-wide food drive to be held in Mercer County beginning today
MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a community-wide food drive beginning Sunday from October 16th to October 31st. The sheriff’s office says donation items include, but are not limited to non-perishable food items, baby wipes and diapers, dog food and treats, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, or a monetary donation.
miamivalleytoday.com
Winans opens new roastery, office building
PIQUA — Winans Chocolates + Coffee held two ribbon-cutting ceremonies in downtown Piqua on Thursday, Oct. 13, celebrating the opening of a new coffee roastery and a new home office building. “We have doubled our production square footage,” Winans Chocolates + Coffee CEO Wilson Reiser said. “Between these two...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Austin J. Hart, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 60 days jail. 59 days suspended. $300 fine. Ryan J. Burke, 42, of Lima, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine. Jerry L. Laws, 67, of Lima, found...
Fire at unoccupied Lima house causes $25K in damages
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire at around 8:07 p.m. Monday, classifying it as a two-alarm fire requiring mutual aid from the American Township Fire Department. According to Lima Fire Investigator Joe Lombardo, the fire at 1143 Richie Ave. began in the upstairs closet. The...
WANE-TV
New food truck in Fort Wayne serves up dishes ‘seasoned with love’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new food truck in Fort Wayne is serving a variety of seasoned dishes to locals. Toodie’s Kitchen offers fried chicken, tacos, fish, and soul food among other tasty treats. Check out the menu here. Lacrisha Russell- also known as Toodie- is the...
