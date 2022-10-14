Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what KC Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes saw on the final interception vs. Buffalo Bills
Patrick Mahomes wanted to throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster. That’s the first thing you need to know about Buffalo’s game-clinching interception in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes, however, ended up trying to throw to Skyy Moore on...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Trade for Rams RB Cam Akers: Help for Rookie Kenneth Walker III?
Six games into the season and the Seattle Seahawks sit at 3-3, firmly entrenching them in both the NFC West race, but the broader NFC playoff picture as well. While they very well could fall off over the rest of the season, for now they're legitimate playoff contenders. As is...
Wichita Eagle
Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens
The NFL Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away and teams around the league are exploring their options on the market and in free agency roughly a quarter of the way through the season. In a contract year for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get...
Wichita Eagle
Bills ‘Hurdle’ Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills
Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs-Bills matchup lived up to its billing, no pun intended, even if you weren’t in favor of the outcome. The Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Staidum after Josh Allen found Dawson Knox for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:04 to play. Offered 64 seconds to take back the lead, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on his second snap.
Wichita Eagle
Did Bills RB Devin Singletary Shut Down Christian McCaffrey Trade Idea?
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary isn't a household NFL name. Even after his best ground game of the season in Sunday's 24-20 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which saw him total 17 carries for 85 yards, his popularity remains buried on a roster of celebrities like Josh Allen, Von Miller, and Stefon Diggs, along with rising names like Gabe Davis, Jordan Poyer, and Matt Milano.
Wichita Eagle
Rams Roster: Cowboys Ex Signs, Takk McKinley & Joe Notebook Moves
The Los Angeles Rams don't have a game this week, but that doesn't mean they don't have needs. The Rams are making roster moves as they enter the NFL bye week at on Tuesday they engineered a quartet of changes. Those are ... *The shift of offensive lineman Joe Noteboom,...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Week 7 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins' losing streak extended to three games with their 24-16 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, but the extenuating circumstances — having a different quarterback start and finish the game in all those games — hit the national media differently when it comes to power rankings. As...
Wichita Eagle
Dan Snyder ‘Needs to Be Removed’ as Commanders Owner - Colts’ Jim Irsay
Embattled Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder may be on his way out of the NFL, at least according to another owner. In the strongest statement yet about the Snyder’s future in the league, Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay said, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “I believe there is merit to removing him as owner ...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Have the Grabbed the Attention of the 1972 Miami Dolphins
The 1972 Miami Dolphins aren’t sweating their undefeated season just yet, but the Eagles have their attention. Four of the seven surviving Hall of Fame members from that Dolphins season held a virtual conference call on Tuesday as they prepare to be honored at halftime of Sunday night’s game in Miami against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Loss Lesson at Eagles? ‘We Can Beat Them!’ Insists Dallas Owner Jerry Jones
FRISCO - A funny thing happened on the way to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 6 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. Or at least so says the always-optimistic Jerry Jones. "We should be encouraged," the Cowboys owner said. "We can beat them.”. On his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The...
Wichita Eagle
Zay Jones on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘October Has Been Spooky’
To say October has been a rough month for the Jaguars would be putting it lightly. In a month full of losses, turnovers, goblins, and ghouls, the month has been, well, spooky. “October has been spooky, to say the least," Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones said on Monday. "You want...
Wichita Eagle
Marlon Humphrey Quotes Einstein After Ravens Late-Game Collapse
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a cryptic Tweet following the loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, quoting the theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. It's harder to decipher to what Humphrey meant, but the Ravens blew double-digit leads in all three of their losses this...
Wichita Eagle
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination
When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Underdog Corners ‘Got Their Bone’ Against Greatest QB Of All Time
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into Week 6 at 9.5-point underdogs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing Tom Brady without three members of their starting secondary. At cornerback, James Pierre and Josh Jackson took the field with Arthur Maulet at the slot. From the outside, they should've been the...
Wichita Eagle
Dak Prescott ‘Speaks’ on ‘Control’; Jerry Jones’ Cowboys ‘Now A Better Team’
There have been fewer bigger storylines than Dak Prescott's return as Dallas Cowboys starter. And now the franchise QB is ready to "Control the Controllables!'' as he wrote on Tuesday. That is his statement to open The Week That Will Be, as he takes back his job from Cooper Rush...
Wichita Eagle
Antonio Gibson Trade to Seahawks? Commanders Common Sense
The Washington Commanders are shifting gears toward a rookie running back. The Seattle Seahawks are doing the same. Is there another area in which the two clubs might get on the same page?. Roto Baller is the media outlet pushing an idea that the Seahawks would be a "perfect'' landing...
Wichita Eagle
Amazon to Broadcast NFL Game on ‘Black Friday’ in 2023
The NFL announced Tuesday it is adding a new holiday game next year. The league plans on scheduling a game for Black Friday that will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This game will be added to a full slate of games during Thanksgiving week....
Wichita Eagle
ZTF Soldiers On for the Huskies, No Longer a Headliner or Even a Starter
Zion Tupuola-Fetui was supposed to be back to his old self by now, which was an unblockable and highly disruptive edge rusher, someone who was a first-team, All-Pac-12 selection and a third-team AP All-America choice in 2020. Yet seven games into this college football season, the University of Washington player...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs report card: KC needed A-effort to beat Josh Allen, Bills. Didn’t get it Sunday
In a battle of perhaps the two best teams in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills outlasted the Chiefs 24-20 Sunday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions, one with a minute remaining, to end the Chiefs’ comeback hopes. Here is our report...
