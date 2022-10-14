ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens

The NFL Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away and teams around the league are exploring their options on the market and in free agency roughly a quarter of the way through the season. In a contract year for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bills ‘Hurdle’ Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
BUFFALO, NY
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills

Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs-Bills matchup lived up to its billing, no pun intended, even if you weren’t in favor of the outcome. The Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Staidum after Josh Allen found Dawson Knox for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:04 to play. Offered 64 seconds to take back the lead, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on his second snap.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Did Bills RB Devin Singletary Shut Down Christian McCaffrey Trade Idea?

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary isn't a household NFL name. Even after his best ground game of the season in Sunday's 24-20 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which saw him total 17 carries for 85 yards, his popularity remains buried on a roster of celebrities like Josh Allen, Von Miller, and Stefon Diggs, along with rising names like Gabe Davis, Jordan Poyer, and Matt Milano.
BUFFALO, NY
Rams Roster: Cowboys Ex Signs, Takk McKinley & Joe Notebook Moves

The Los Angeles Rams don't have a game this week, but that doesn't mean they don't have needs. The Rams are making roster moves as they enter the NFL bye week at on Tuesday they engineered a quartet of changes. Those are ... *The shift of offensive lineman Joe Noteboom,...
Dolphins Week 7 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins' losing streak extended to three games with their 24-16 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, but the extenuating circumstances — having a different quarterback start and finish the game in all those games — hit the national media differently when it comes to power rankings. As...
MIAMI, FL
Dan Snyder ‘Needs to Be Removed’ as Commanders Owner - Colts’ Jim Irsay

Embattled Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder may be on his way out of the NFL, at least according to another owner. In the strongest statement yet about the Snyder’s future in the league, Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay said, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “I believe there is merit to removing him as owner ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Eagles Have the Grabbed the Attention of the 1972 Miami Dolphins

The 1972 Miami Dolphins aren’t sweating their undefeated season just yet, but the Eagles have their attention. Four of the seven surviving Hall of Fame members from that Dolphins season held a virtual conference call on Tuesday as they prepare to be honored at halftime of Sunday night’s game in Miami against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
MIAMI, FL
Marlon Humphrey Quotes Einstein After Ravens Late-Game Collapse

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a cryptic Tweet following the loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, quoting the theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. It's harder to decipher to what Humphrey meant, but the Ravens blew double-digit leads in all three of their losses this...
BALTIMORE, MD
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination

When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
DETROIT, MI
Antonio Gibson Trade to Seahawks? Commanders Common Sense

The Washington Commanders are shifting gears toward a rookie running back. The Seattle Seahawks are doing the same. Is there another area in which the two clubs might get on the same page?. Roto Baller is the media outlet pushing an idea that the Seahawks would be a "perfect'' landing...
SEATTLE, WA
Amazon to Broadcast NFL Game on ‘Black Friday’ in 2023

The NFL announced Tuesday it is adding a new holiday game next year. The league plans on scheduling a game for Black Friday that will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This game will be added to a full slate of games during Thanksgiving week....
ZTF Soldiers On for the Huskies, No Longer a Headliner or Even a Starter

Zion Tupuola-Fetui was supposed to be back to his old self by now, which was an unblockable and highly disruptive edge rusher, someone who was a first-team, All-Pac-12 selection and a third-team AP All-America choice in 2020. Yet seven games into this college football season, the University of Washington player...
SEATTLE, WA

