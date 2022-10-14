Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrwh.com
Cheryl Arlene Bray, age 65
Cheryl Arlene Bray, 65, passed away on October 16th in her home in Cornelia, Georgia after a long struggle with cancer. Her funeral will be held privately at the Jackson Family Cemetery on October 27th. Ms. Bray was born on January 31st, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was baptized at...
wrwh.com
James Robert Pierce, Age 90 Dahlonega
James Robert Pierce departed this life on 10/18/2022 at his home in Dahlonega, GA. He was born in Eton, GA. On January 30, 1932 to Charles B. and Jewel Pierce. Since childhood, James has been known as “Footsie” to many of his friends and acquaintances. James graduated with the class of 1949 from Murray County High School in Chatsworth, GA. After graduating as a Distinguished Military Graduate from North Georgia College in Dahlonega, GA in 1954, he began a military career in both infantry and aviation, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He served in command and staff positions in a number of US Army locations including : Army Aviation School, Ft. Rucker, AL; 101st Airborne Division, Ft. Campbell, KY; 1st Infantry Division, Ft. Riley, KS and Military Faculty, North Georgia College, Dahlonega, Ga. Overseas service included 55th Aviation Company, Seoul, Korea; 3rd Infantry Division, Schweinfurt, Germany; and 7th Corp Headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany and two combat tours in Vietnam with the 128th Assault Helicopter Company and the 101st Aviation Battalion. His military education and training included: Basic and Advanced Infantry Schools; Paratrooper School; Fixed and Rotary Flight Schools; Command and General Staff College and a M.A. degree from the University of South Alabama. His awards and decorations include: The Legion of Merit; Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism; Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster; Air Medal with ten Oak Leaf Clusters; Meritorious Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm. At the age of 13 he was awarded the Citizenship Medal by the Veterans of Foreign Wars for saving the life of a friend from drowning.
wrwh.com
Bruce L Rodgers, age 80
Bruce L Rodgers, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Bruce was born in Clayton County, Georgia on April 29, 1942. He resided in Chamblee, Georgia after marrying his Angel of 54 years Sue Berta in 1968. After retiring from Marta Transit in 1996 he moved to Homer, Georgia.
wrwh.com
Dolores Brooks Orr, Age 78 Cornelia
Dolores Brooks Orr, age 78, of Cornelia, Georgia formerly of East Point, Georgia passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Mrs. Orr was born on January 16, 1944 in Milledgeville, Georgia to the late Grady and Mildred Allen Brooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, M.C. Orr; and her son, Timothy Orr.
wrwh.com
Sara Frances Wright, Age 98 Cornelia
Sara Frances Wright, age 98, of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born on June 24, 1924, in Franklin County, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Frannie Douglas Smith. In 1943, Sara moved to Commerce and there she met her husband, James Wright. James went into the military later that year, which caused him to move to Pennsylvania and Sara followed. On December 3, 1943, they married and began traveling throughout the US due to James’ military duties, including Alabama, Missouri, and Oklahoma. James was deployed overseas, so Sara moved to Atlanta to be closer to family. When James was discharged in 1945, they both began working in Atlanta for a while before moving back home to Commerce. In 1947, Sara gave birth to their first son and in 1950, to their second son. While in Commerce, she was an active member of Commerce First Methodist Church. James was offered a job in 1955 in Cornelia, hence the relocation. Sara began working at First National Bank for a few years before becoming the lunchroom manager at Cornelia High School for ten years. After her managerial position ended, she had a catering service. She opened and operated the Cornelia Sports Card Shop at age 67 and finally retired at 93. She became a member of Cornelia First Methodist Church, where she managed the kitchen, was active in the Youth Club, was a member of the Official Board and the Methodist Women’s Club. They decided to join Level Grove Baptist Church in 1968, and she once again became active there as treasurer of her Sunday School Class until her health no longer allowed.
wrwh.com
Mr. Nucoma Edward Grindle, age 44, of Lula
Mr. Nucoma Edward Grindle, age 44, of Lula, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. Mr. Grindle was born in Hall County on January 2, 1978. He was a lab technician at Cobb Hatchery. Mr. Grindle was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Margaret Sullens; and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Lucille Grindle.
wrwh.com
Herbert Milton Rish, Jr. Age 73 Cleveland
Herbert Milton Rish, Jr., age 73, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Rish was born on November 17, 1948, in Alabama, to the late Herbert Milton Rish, Sr. and Alma McComsey Rish. He was a retired senior banker and a veteran of the United States Army. Herbert was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Lee; and 2 angel grandbabies.
wrwh.com
Alpharetta Man Dies In Fall From Yonah Mountain
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Alpharetta man who allegedly fell from the top of Yonah Mountain. White County Sheriff’s Office investigator Clay Hammond said the victim fell from the top/rock face side of the mountain. The case is still open, however, he said no foul play is suspected at this time.
wrwh.com
One Person Seriously Injured In Monday Accident In Cleveland
(Cleveland) – One person was seriously injured Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash on South Main Street in Cleveland. The Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary information about the accident that occurred just after 7 PM. Courtney Floyd, a spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Public Safety said a Nissan Rogue, was traveling north on SR 11 (South Main Street) in the continuous turn lane. Vehicle #2, a moped (Motor-driven cycle), was traveling south on SR 11.
wrwh.com
TMU falls by one in grueling battle with Union
(CLEVELAND)- The Truett McConnell University men’s soccer team hosted Appalachian Athletic Conference opponent Union College, where the Bears fell by one in a grueling match-up with the Bulldogs (2-1). TMU falls to a record of 7-5-2, 4-5-1 AAC. PLAY-BY-PLAY. In the first period, the Bears were aggressive from the...
Comments / 0