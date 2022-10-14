ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YourErie

Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

St. Patrick's Haven Gets Temporary Location Following Fire

John Fausnaught fought back tears, as he reflected about his time being homeless. "The hardest part is thinking no one cares," said Fausnaught. "It's tough out there because it's a cruel world, but they have good people in Erie." After receiving services from the Mental Health Association, Fausnaught was able...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Fenton History Center Hosting Halloween Open House

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Fenton History Center will be hosting a Spooktacular Halloween open house at the end of the month. Janet Wahlberg, President of the Fenton History Center Board of Trustees is a part of the group setting up the event. “Well, we’re trying to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry

Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
CORRY, PA
erienewsnow.com

“Protecting The Protectors” In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are proposing funding and purchase of a BearCat SWAT vehicle. The idea was first proposed back on October 3 when the council \decided to take a closer look at an armored vehicle for the city’s SWAT team.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WIVB

Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
DUNKIRK, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Chautauqua County to study ways to prevent future natural disasters

Officials in Chautauqua County are working to keep residents safe in the event of a natural disaster. The county received money earlier this year from FEMA to update the Emergency Blueprint from 2016’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. "We are laser focused on strengthening the state's emergency planning and response capabilities...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WFMJ.com

Attorney seeks competency evaluation of Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot

A defense attorney is asking for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital. In a response filed Monday in U.S. District Court, defense attorney Nicholas Smith says has concerns about his ability to “intelligibly communicate the law and trial risks” to Rachel Powell, who is currently scheduled to stand trial on November 15 on eight federal charges.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Frustrated would-be-gambler dumps tacklebox on casino floor

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A tacklebox led to an altercation at a local casino recently. A 52-year-old Cleveland man tried to enter Presque Isle Downs and Casino with a tacklebox at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 11. He was stopped at the security podium. After being denied entry, the man allegedly dumped the contents of the tacklebox […]
ERIE, PA
wrfalp.com

Police Working to Identify Body of Man Found in Downtown Jamestown

A body of a man was discovered behind a building on East Second Street in downtown Jamestown Monday afternoon. Jamestown Police say the body of a white man was recovered from a wooded area behind the 100 block of East Second Street. Investigators are working to confirm the identify of...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Police Identify Driver of Stolen Pickup Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash

Police have released the name of the man who was killed following a three-vehicle crash in the City of Erie Saturday morning. Chauncy Grayson, 25, of Erie, died following the crash of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The incident started around 8:40 a.m. when an officer spotted the stolen truck...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Spartansburg Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County

A single-vehicle crash in Crawford County claimed the life of a man Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 10:44 a.m. on Route 77 south of Welch Hill Rd. in Concord Township. The driver - Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg - was traveling southbound in a Chevrolet truck...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

