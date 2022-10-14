Read full article on original website
Borough of North East Receives $275,000 in Funding from the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority
The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) hosted their fourth and final Rural Listening event, with a big announcement, $275,000 in funding. The funding will be used in the borough of North East to enhance the region. After the summer long event , they found that they need more resources...
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
St. Patrick's Haven Gets Temporary Location Following Fire
John Fausnaught fought back tears, as he reflected about his time being homeless. "The hardest part is thinking no one cares," said Fausnaught. "It's tough out there because it's a cruel world, but they have good people in Erie." After receiving services from the Mental Health Association, Fausnaught was able...
Fenton History Center Hosting Halloween Open House
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Fenton History Center will be hosting a Spooktacular Halloween open house at the end of the month. Janet Wahlberg, President of the Fenton History Center Board of Trustees is a part of the group setting up the event. “Well, we’re trying to...
Erie County Department of Health Reports 10 Cases of Monekypox in the County
The Erie County Department of Health has announced that there have been no new cases of monkeypox in Erie County since the first week of September. The total number of cases in the county since July 2022 remains 10. The Erie County Department of Health said while the number of...
Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry
Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
Family members, community hold observance for Jose Roserio on fourth anniversary of his death
Community and family members held an observance of the death of Jose Roserio who was shot and killed in 2018. They met at Burton Park on East 39th Street to observe the 4th anniversary of his murder. The 18-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and later died of those wounds on […]
“Protecting The Protectors” In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are proposing funding and purchase of a BearCat SWAT vehicle. The idea was first proposed back on October 3 when the council \decided to take a closer look at an armored vehicle for the city’s SWAT team.
Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
Chautauqua County to study ways to prevent future natural disasters
Officials in Chautauqua County are working to keep residents safe in the event of a natural disaster. The county received money earlier this year from FEMA to update the Emergency Blueprint from 2016’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. "We are laser focused on strengthening the state's emergency planning and response capabilities...
Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
Attorney seeks competency evaluation of Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot
A defense attorney is asking for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital. In a response filed Monday in U.S. District Court, defense attorney Nicholas Smith says has concerns about his ability to “intelligibly communicate the law and trial risks” to Rachel Powell, who is currently scheduled to stand trial on November 15 on eight federal charges.
Video: Intense waves seen ‘dancing’ on Lake Erie’s Canadian side
Lake Erie is seeing some pretty intense waves on its Canadian side Tuesday, but what could that mean for us here in Northeast Ohio?
Frustrated would-be-gambler dumps tacklebox on casino floor
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A tacklebox led to an altercation at a local casino recently. A 52-year-old Cleveland man tried to enter Presque Isle Downs and Casino with a tacklebox at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 11. He was stopped at the security podium. After being denied entry, the man allegedly dumped the contents of the tacklebox […]
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
Police Working to Identify Body of Man Found in Downtown Jamestown
A body of a man was discovered behind a building on East Second Street in downtown Jamestown Monday afternoon. Jamestown Police say the body of a white man was recovered from a wooded area behind the 100 block of East Second Street. Investigators are working to confirm the identify of...
Recurring train accidents raise concerns for a North East business
A local business in North East is weighing in on how the train collision with a semi-truck is impacting their business and what transportation companies in the area have said. A business in close proximity to the railroad tracks on Loomis Street said they are concerned as recurring accidents take place in that area that […]
Police Identify Driver of Stolen Pickup Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash
Police have released the name of the man who was killed following a three-vehicle crash in the City of Erie Saturday morning. Chauncy Grayson, 25, of Erie, died following the crash of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The incident started around 8:40 a.m. when an officer spotted the stolen truck...
Spartansburg Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County
A single-vehicle crash in Crawford County claimed the life of a man Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 10:44 a.m. on Route 77 south of Welch Hill Rd. in Concord Township. The driver - Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg - was traveling southbound in a Chevrolet truck...
Director of Erie County Department of Health Says COVID-19 Cases Are Trending Up
Erin Mrenak, Director of the Erie County Department of Health is confirming what Erie News Now first reported. COVID-19 virus shed in the stools of local residents who have the illness are showing up in tests of the community's wastewater. What the data shows signals a spike in cases and...
