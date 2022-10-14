Read full article on original website
Virginia “Maggie” Gerrin Vandiver, Age 89 Demorest
Virginia “Maggie” Gerrin Vandiver, age 89 of Demorest, Georgia, took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. Born in Cleveland, Georgia on October 26, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Ed Sphere & Bonnie Tomlin Gerrin. Maggie started her working career with Trogdon Furniture Company in Toccoa, Georgia and then worked with Fieldale Farms Corporation where she retired after over 20 years of dedicated service. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her yard. Most importantly, Maggie enjoyed precious time with her family and friends. She was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church in Cleveland and attended Line Baptist Church in Alto.
Cheryl Arlene Bray, age 65
Cheryl Arlene Bray, 65, passed away on October 16th in her home in Cornelia, Georgia after a long struggle with cancer. Her funeral will be held privately at the Jackson Family Cemetery on October 27th. Ms. Bray was born on January 31st, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was baptized at...
Dolores Brooks Orr, Age 78 Cornelia
Dolores Brooks Orr, age 78, of Cornelia, Georgia formerly of East Point, Georgia passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Mrs. Orr was born on January 16, 1944 in Milledgeville, Georgia to the late Grady and Mildred Allen Brooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, M.C. Orr; and her son, Timothy Orr.
Bruce L Rodgers, age 80
Bruce L Rodgers, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Bruce was born in Clayton County, Georgia on April 29, 1942. He resided in Chamblee, Georgia after marrying his Angel of 54 years Sue Berta in 1968. After retiring from Marta Transit in 1996 he moved to Homer, Georgia.
Mr. Nucoma Edward Grindle, age 44, of Lula
Mr. Nucoma Edward Grindle, age 44, of Lula, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. Mr. Grindle was born in Hall County on January 2, 1978. He was a lab technician at Cobb Hatchery. Mr. Grindle was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Margaret Sullens; and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Lucille Grindle.
Sara Frances Wright, Age 98 Cornelia
Sara Frances Wright, age 98, of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born on June 24, 1924, in Franklin County, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Frannie Douglas Smith. In 1943, Sara moved to Commerce and there she met her husband, James Wright. James went into the military later that year, which caused him to move to Pennsylvania and Sara followed. On December 3, 1943, they married and began traveling throughout the US due to James’ military duties, including Alabama, Missouri, and Oklahoma. James was deployed overseas, so Sara moved to Atlanta to be closer to family. When James was discharged in 1945, they both began working in Atlanta for a while before moving back home to Commerce. In 1947, Sara gave birth to their first son and in 1950, to their second son. While in Commerce, she was an active member of Commerce First Methodist Church. James was offered a job in 1955 in Cornelia, hence the relocation. Sara began working at First National Bank for a few years before becoming the lunchroom manager at Cornelia High School for ten years. After her managerial position ended, she had a catering service. She opened and operated the Cornelia Sports Card Shop at age 67 and finally retired at 93. She became a member of Cornelia First Methodist Church, where she managed the kitchen, was active in the Youth Club, was a member of the Official Board and the Methodist Women’s Club. They decided to join Level Grove Baptist Church in 1968, and she once again became active there as treasurer of her Sunday School Class until her health no longer allowed.
Herbert Milton Rish, Jr. Age 73 Cleveland
Herbert Milton Rish, Jr., age 73, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Rish was born on November 17, 1948, in Alabama, to the late Herbert Milton Rish, Sr. and Alma McComsey Rish. He was a retired senior banker and a veteran of the United States Army. Herbert was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Lee; and 2 angel grandbabies.
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
Georgia teenager helps discover preventative COVID option
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County high schooler just helped discover a preventative solution that might stop the COVID virus. He has already presented the findings at Harvard, MIT, and Johns Hopkins. Sahil Sood is a 17-year-old senior at Lambert High School in Suwanee. “Essentially, we created...
One Person Seriously Injured In Monday Accident In Cleveland
(Cleveland) – One person was seriously injured Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash on South Main Street in Cleveland. The Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary information about the accident that occurred just after 7 PM. Courtney Floyd, a spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Public Safety said a Nissan Rogue, was traveling north on SR 11 (South Main Street) in the continuous turn lane. Vehicle #2, a moped (Motor-driven cycle), was traveling south on SR 11.
Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side
A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star arrived in a Gwinnett County jail this Monday. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill mall last week. The 18-year-old was a star player at Jefferson High...
Shooting deaths of 2 teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate shootings in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
Athens pedestrian killed in car crash
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating the county's 8th fatal motor vehicle crash of 2022. At approximately 9:34 p.m. on Oct. 13, ACCPD responded to the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court where 34-year-old Carly Johnson was walking in the northbound lane of Cedar Shoals Drive and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Impala that was traveling in the same direction.
Gwinnett high school evacuated after someone set fire inside bathroom
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County high school had to be evacuated after someone set a fire inside a bathroom. Firefighters said a student from South Gwinnett High School called 911 shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday because a hallway was filling up with smoke. When firefighters arrived,...
Driver stays on-scene following deadly collision with pedestrian, Athens police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 34-year-old pedestrian on Thursday night. Police responded to the scene of the collision at about 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court and found Carly Johnson dead. Police said the driver stayed...
ACCPD blotter: Man disputes smoke shop purchases and more
A woman went to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department East Precinct at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 to speak with an officer about discovering her social security number stolen for job applications, according to a report from ACCPD. She said the Division of Family and Children Services had denied...
Boyfriend accused of killing his 29-year-old girlfriend in Gilmer County, sheriff says
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A boyfriend has been accused and faces a murder charge in connection to his 29-year-old girlfriend's death, the Gilmer County Sheriff said Thursday. The sheriff said Wednesday morning deputies and EMS responded to a reported "medical emergency" at a home off of Tails Creek Road in Gilmer County.
