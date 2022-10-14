Sara Frances Wright, age 98, of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born on June 24, 1924, in Franklin County, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Frannie Douglas Smith. In 1943, Sara moved to Commerce and there she met her husband, James Wright. James went into the military later that year, which caused him to move to Pennsylvania and Sara followed. On December 3, 1943, they married and began traveling throughout the US due to James’ military duties, including Alabama, Missouri, and Oklahoma. James was deployed overseas, so Sara moved to Atlanta to be closer to family. When James was discharged in 1945, they both began working in Atlanta for a while before moving back home to Commerce. In 1947, Sara gave birth to their first son and in 1950, to their second son. While in Commerce, she was an active member of Commerce First Methodist Church. James was offered a job in 1955 in Cornelia, hence the relocation. Sara began working at First National Bank for a few years before becoming the lunchroom manager at Cornelia High School for ten years. After her managerial position ended, she had a catering service. She opened and operated the Cornelia Sports Card Shop at age 67 and finally retired at 93. She became a member of Cornelia First Methodist Church, where she managed the kitchen, was active in the Youth Club, was a member of the Official Board and the Methodist Women’s Club. They decided to join Level Grove Baptist Church in 1968, and she once again became active there as treasurer of her Sunday School Class until her health no longer allowed.

CORNELIA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO