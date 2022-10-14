ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Virginia Mercury

Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator

Virginia should give a single state agency the power to regulate most gambling, according to a new report that found splitting those duties among multiple agencies is creating oversight and enforcement gaps in a rapidly expanding industry. Nonpartisan policy analysts also determined a casino in Petersburg would be viable, while leaving it to the General […] The post Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX Carolina

$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
Cheryl E Preston

Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of Virginia

Virginians are expressing their appreciation for Amtrak as the railway has made adjustments over the years. The result of the railway listening to the people is there has been a statewide increase in riders. Initially, anyone in the Roanoke area had to travel to Lynchburg to ride the train until service was extended to the Star City. In July a second train was added and the number of local riders increased.It was reported on September 2 that Virginia ridership was up 28.9%.
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices continue to rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going up in Virginia. AAA says the average price in the commonwealth as of Monday, October 17, is $3.57. That’s up $0.08 from this time last week. Meanwhile, Charlottesville’s average price is $3.59, up $0.10 since last Monday. The local bargain...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
630 WMAL

Gov. Youngkin Announces $10 Million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for All of the Above Energy and Nuclear Advancement

NORTON, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. The Governor also announced $5 million of this funding will advance the goal laid out in the recently released “all-of-the-above” Virginia Energy Plan, to grow Virginia’s nuclear energy industry by establishing a Virginia Nuclear Innovation Hub (Hub). These funds will also include grants for higher education institutions to study Small Modular Nuclear Reactor (SMR) technology, funding for nuclear workforce development, and additional money for SMR site exploration, including in Southwest Virginia.
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have until next month to claim rebate worth up to $500

Virginia residents who received a tax liability last year have until next month to file their 2021 taxes for a rebate of up to $500. Those who had a tax liability last year will receive up to $250 if filing individually and up to $500 if filing jointly, according to the Virginia Tax Commission. Approximately 3.2 million taxpayers will be eligible for the rebates.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood

 As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Low Covid numbers in most of Virginia

Virginia is making progress in the fight against COVID-19. New data released by the CDC reveals that nearly 75-percent of Virginia counties have low COVID-19 community levels. Every county in the WSVA listening area falls into the “low” category. Campbell, Craig, Carroll and Grayson counties are the only ones in the state with high COVID-19 community levels.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTM

River District Association Opens Registration for Dream Launch Bootcamp

Danville’s River District Association announced yesterday that registration for the 2023 Dream Launch Bootcamp is now open. The bootcamp is a free intensive workshop that will meet for six weeks beginning in January to teach participants a full slate of skills and information that business owners need. Participants who...
DANVILLE, VA

