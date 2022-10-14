Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Centre Daily
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers’ fanbase
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a sluggish start. The team is just 3-3 through six games and the struggles have had some members of the fanbase calling for a new play-caller. With that being said, as poor as the offense has performed, the defense hasn't been much better over the past three weeks.
Centre Daily
Vikings Punter Ryan Wright Earns Game Ball With Record-Setting Day vs. Dolphins
No team wants to see its punter sent onto the field ten times in one game. But if that's going to happen, that player has a big opportunity to impact the game by swinging field position and burying the other team deep in their own territory. In the Vikings' 24-16...
Centre Daily
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
Centre Daily
NFC WEST TRADE: Cardinals Acquire WR Robbie Anderson From Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Anderson, who played against the Rams on Sunday, was kicked out of the game by his own head coach, Steve Wilks. "I was honestly confused," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to be in the game....
Centre Daily
Falcons CB Darren Hall ‘Stepped Up’ vs. 49ers After Being Thrust Into Spotlight
When the Atlanta Falcons selected San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they did so with the belief that he could grow into a starting-caliber player in the secondary. Hall was coached in college by Brady Hoke, the brother of Falcons secondary...
Centre Daily
Best NFL Week 6 Betting Promos, Bonuses & NFL Free Bets Offers Worth $4000+
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We are in for some real treats in Week 6 of the NFL season. Among the matchups that we’ll be keeping an eye on are Bills-Chiefs, Cowboys-Eagles and Ravens-Giants. Those heavyweight tilts will provide plenty of action, and sports bettors can likewise have some fun by using the more than $4000 in NFL Week 6 sportsbook promo codes being offered by online sportsbooks right now.
Centre Daily
Ravens Adding Veteran Speedster Following Workout
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former Pro Bowler worked out for the team on Tuesday. Jackson, 35, is entering his 15th NFL season. He has 11,110 career receiving yards and gives the Ravens a...
Centre Daily
Falcons BREAKING: CB Casey Hayward on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons have suffered a significant loss to their secondary. After exiting Sunday's 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers late in the game with a shoulder injury, veteran corner Casey Hayward has been placed on injured reserve, leading to a minimum four-week absence. Hayward, 33, sustained a right...
Centre Daily
Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams
After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. However, if the result of the...
Centre Daily
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination
When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
Centre Daily
Broncos Player Grades for Week 6’s Overtime Loss to Chargers
Another week and another disappointing loss from the Denver Broncos. While the Broncos' defense kept Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in check, Denver's offense stalled in the second half. Denver's offensive model isn't sustainable. The Broncos' offense started off strong on Monday night, but their ball movement came from...
Centre Daily
Packers Grades After 27-10 Loss to Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 on Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets that was as dreary as the weather. The Packers couldn’t run the ball, pass the ball, stop the run or successfully kick the football. Otherwise, it...
Centre Daily
How Bad Luck has Torpedoed the Broncos’ 2022 Start
There is no doubt that the Denver Broncos have had a difficult start to the season. The Broncos have staggered out of the gate to a 2-3 record largely due to significant offensive struggles. The media has been piling on, taking cheap shots and relishing in the demise of the...
Centre Daily
How Nathaniel Hackett can Earn Back Broncos Country’s Trust
Expectations for the 2022 Denver Broncos were high entering the season. Although there have been exciting moments, the Broncos haven't consistently performed well. The team's struggles can be attributed to a lack of preparation and execution. Broncos Country appears to be unsatisfied and frustrated with the outcome of the season...
Centre Daily
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: How to Win?
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of the professional sports. Each week we endeavor to answer the emails and questions that you send us. So let's get right at this week's mailbag:. Hondo -The Raiders need a # 2 at this...
Centre Daily
Packers at Commanders: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Following back-to-back losses that have them on the outside of the way-too-early NFC playoff race, the Green Bay Packers (3-3) will kick off a three-game road trip at the Washington Commanders (2-4) on Sunday at FedEx Field. “We’re in a pretty bad predicament right now,”...
Centre Daily
What to Expect from Bears at Receiver Before Trade Deadline
It's two weeks until the trade deadline so Bears social media will begin firing up with demands they deal for a wide receiver, any wide receiver. They don't need a deadline to demand this or even the possibility of a trade, as pleas for the Bears to sign one of the unsigned wide receivers floating about have been common since last summer.
Centre Daily
Soft Spoken Wes Goodwin Is ‘Yelling Now’
It's not very often you see a coach move from serving as an analyst one day and into his very first role as a coordinator the next. That is exactly what happened with Wes Goodwin, though. After serving as Brent Venables' righthand man since 2018, Goodwin was named his successor after Venables left to take the head coaching job at Oklahoma.
Centre Daily
List of Inactives for Panthers at Rams
The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams are just one hour away from kickoff in SoFi Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of ‘Proposals’
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys as buyers. The Washington Commanders as sellers. The Cowboys and Commanders meeting at the marketplace ... together?. Media speculation, as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches, is firing up. ... and if we take that speculation - which some outlets like to label as "proposals'' - these things can make for fun exercises.
Comments / 0