Read full article on original website
Related
mageenews.com
Immediate USPS Openings, Delivering for America USPS to Host Job Fairs in Starkville and Magee, MS
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver for America. We are committed to our workforce – beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.
Mississippi State, Tougaloo agree to expand STEM opportunities
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) and Tougaloo College will parter again to expand educational opportunities in the state. MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Tougaloo President Carmen J. Walters signed a memorandum of understanding this week to enhance educational and research opportunities for students and faculty, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields. The […]
Natchez Democrat
Gibson – Hunter
Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin and Tamara Gibson of Starkville, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Mr. Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi. Miss Gibson is the granddaughter...
Commercial Dispatch
Dispatch begins charging in Starkville
The Dispatch began charging for single copies of its Starkville edition today, Publisher Peter Imes announced. Prices for The Starkville Dispatch — a special edition of The Commercial Dispatch — are 75 cents Monday through Friday and $1.25 on Sunday. The Dispatch established an office in Starkville about...
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football fans sound off after Bulldogs stumble vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Hey. That was miserable. Just utterly awful. Mike Leach and his Mississippi State football team just don’t have much fun when they head up to Lexington, Kentucky. And tonight, that’s certainly true. The Mississippi State Bulldogs were beaten in infuriating fashion in an error-filled contest. Mississippi State scored...
WDAM-TV
Business venture expected to bring 60 new jobs
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two companies with ties to the lumber industry are spending $8.14 million to set up operations in Mississippi. The New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components announced they will create a joint venture and take over the Richardson Molding facility in Philadelphia. The...
gobigbluecountry.com
Mark Stoops Delivers Thank You Message to BBN Following Win vs. MSU
The Kentucky Wildcats got back on track with a 27-17 win vs. Mississippi State Saturday night at Kroger Field. The victory ended a two-game losing streak and improved the Wildcat’s record to 5-2 on the season, including an even 2-2 mark in Southeastern Conference play. Following the game, Mark...
Where Mississippi State Stands in Coaches Poll Following Week 7 Loss to Kentucky
Looking into how Saturday's loss to Kentucky affected Mississippi State in the Coaches Poll.
wcbi.com
Three candidates left in the running to be next Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for Columbus’s next top cop is narrowed down to three candidates. A search committee interviewed seven people before selecting the finalists. The final three were selected for a meeting this morning. Sources tell WCBI that no one currently employed at the Columbus...
wtva.com
Funeral held Saturday for Taekion Reed
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Saturday was a somber day for the family and friends of Taekion Reed. A funeral was held on Saturday for the former New Hope football star who was shot and killed last week in Columbus. No arrests have been made. WTVA reporter Garner Montgomery spoke with...
Amory, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Saltillo High School football team will have a game with Amory High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Knowing he has helped
In recent years, there has been a push to expose students as young as eighth-graders to occupations that don’t necessarily require traditional college educations. James Avery probably wishes that idea had been around when he was in school. “I really didn’t know what I wanted to do after high...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops reveals who got the game ball after Kentucky's win over Mississippi State
Kentucky snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 27-17 win over Mississippi State at Kroger Field. The Wildcats scored 24 second-half points to secure the win. With starting quarterback Will Levis still a laboring from his foot injury, the game was put in the hands of running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and an offensive line that has taken some criticism this season.
Kentucky Moves Up Four Spots to No. 18 in Newest Coaches Poll
Following its 27-17 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night, Kentucky has been rewarded with a small jump in the newest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Wildcats moved up four spots to No. 18 in the new rankings, bypassing Miss State along the way. Kentucky is one of six ...
wcbi.com
Weekend shooting in Columbus leaves one man injured
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is injured in a weekend shooting in Columbus. The gunfire happened at about 9:40 on Saturday night in the area of Waterworks Road and Byrnes Circle. WCBI learned the man was shot in the leg. Columbus police have not released any information about...
Commercial Dispatch
Helping the hands that feed
Many have probably even said it themselves at one time or another. However, saying it is one thing. Following through is another. Loaves and Fishes is a local nonprofit composed of people, mostly from local churches, who have done just that – followed through. “We were founded in 2009...
Commercial Dispatch
East Columbus shopping center offered in online auction
Lehmberg Crossing Shopping Center will be offered for sale in a private online auction that begins Oct. 31. Commercial real estate auction company Ten-X posted the sale, slated to run through Nov. 2, in late September. The opening bid is $700,000 and participants must state their total assets and sign confidentiality agreements to register for the online auction. Colliers International is the listing agent.
ourmshome.com
One of America’s Most-Haunted Theaters Is in Tupelo, Mississippi
The Lyric Theatre, now the home of Tupelo Community Theatre, has undergone many changes since its inception in 1912. R. F. Goodlett sought financial backers in 1912 to build a vaudeville theater called “The Comus.” The Comus produced live theater until 1931 when it was purchased by the M.A. Lightman Company chain and then turned into a movie theater. At that time, the facility received the iconic marquee everyone knows today.
wtva.com
Deadly shooting in Webster County believed to be accident
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators believe a deadly shooting in Webster County was accidental. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 15 around midnight at a home on Mantee Clarkson Road. The deceased victim was shot in the head. One person was arrested and charged with...
kicks96news.com
Child dies in 4-wheeler crash in Leake County
A five-year-old girl from Leake County was killed in a four-wheeler wreck over the weekend. Emergency Medical Services and Leake County Deputies responded to a call at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th reporting a four-wheeler accident involving a child. The crash happened in a field near the family’s residence...
Comments / 0