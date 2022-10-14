ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

mageenews.com

Immediate USPS Openings, Delivering for America USPS to Host Job Fairs in Starkville and Magee, MS

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver for America. We are committed to our workforce – beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi State, Tougaloo agree to expand STEM opportunities

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) and Tougaloo College will parter again to expand educational opportunities in the state. MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Tougaloo President Carmen J. Walters signed a memorandum of understanding this week to enhance educational and research opportunities for students and faculty, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields. The […]
STARKVILLE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Gibson – Hunter

Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin and Tamara Gibson of Starkville, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Mr. Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi. Miss Gibson is the granddaughter...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Dispatch begins charging in Starkville

The Dispatch began charging for single copies of its Starkville edition today, Publisher Peter Imes announced. Prices for The Starkville Dispatch — a special edition of The Commercial Dispatch — are 75 cents Monday through Friday and $1.25 on Sunday. The Dispatch established an office in Starkville about...
STARKVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Business venture expected to bring 60 new jobs

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two companies with ties to the lumber industry are spending $8.14 million to set up operations in Mississippi. The New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components announced they will create a joint venture and take over the Richardson Molding facility in Philadelphia. The...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
gobigbluecountry.com

Mark Stoops Delivers Thank You Message to BBN Following Win vs. MSU

The Kentucky Wildcats got back on track with a 27-17 win vs. Mississippi State Saturday night at Kroger Field. The victory ended a two-game losing streak and improved the Wildcat’s record to 5-2 on the season, including an even 2-2 mark in Southeastern Conference play. Following the game, Mark...
LEXINGTON, KY
wcbi.com

Three candidates left in the running to be next Columbus police chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for Columbus’s next top cop is narrowed down to three candidates. A search committee interviewed seven people before selecting the finalists. The final three were selected for a meeting this morning. Sources tell WCBI that no one currently employed at the Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Funeral held Saturday for Taekion Reed

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Saturday was a somber day for the family and friends of Taekion Reed. A funeral was held on Saturday for the former New Hope football star who was shot and killed last week in Columbus. No arrests have been made. WTVA reporter Garner Montgomery spoke with...
COLUMBUS, MS
High School Football PRO

Amory, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Saltillo High School football team will have a game with Amory High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:01.
AMORY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Monday Profile: Knowing he has helped

In recent years, there has been a push to expose students as young as eighth-graders to occupations that don’t necessarily require traditional college educations. James Avery probably wishes that idea had been around when he was in school. “I really didn’t know what I wanted to do after high...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops reveals who got the game ball after Kentucky's win over Mississippi State

Kentucky snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 27-17 win over Mississippi State at Kroger Field. The Wildcats scored 24 second-half points to secure the win. With starting quarterback Will Levis still a laboring from his foot injury, the game was put in the hands of running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and an offensive line that has taken some criticism this season.
LEXINGTON, KY
wcbi.com

Weekend shooting in Columbus leaves one man injured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is injured in a weekend shooting in Columbus. The gunfire happened at about 9:40 on Saturday night in the area of Waterworks Road and Byrnes Circle. WCBI learned the man was shot in the leg. Columbus police have not released any information about...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Helping the hands that feed

Many have probably even said it themselves at one time or another. However, saying it is one thing. Following through is another. Loaves and Fishes is a local nonprofit composed of people, mostly from local churches, who have done just that – followed through. “We were founded in 2009...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

East Columbus shopping center offered in online auction

Lehmberg Crossing Shopping Center will be offered for sale in a private online auction that begins Oct. 31. Commercial real estate auction company Ten-X posted the sale, slated to run through Nov. 2, in late September. The opening bid is $700,000 and participants must state their total assets and sign confidentiality agreements to register for the online auction. Colliers International is the listing agent.
COLUMBUS, MS
ourmshome.com

One of America’s Most-Haunted Theaters Is in Tupelo, Mississippi

The Lyric Theatre, now the home of Tupelo Community Theatre, has undergone many changes since its inception in 1912. R. F. Goodlett sought financial backers in 1912 to build a vaudeville theater called “The Comus.” The Comus produced live theater until 1931 when it was purchased by the M.A. Lightman Company chain and then turned into a movie theater. At that time, the facility received the iconic marquee everyone knows today.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Deadly shooting in Webster County believed to be accident

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators believe a deadly shooting in Webster County was accidental. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 15 around midnight at a home on Mantee Clarkson Road. The deceased victim was shot in the head. One person was arrested and charged with...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Child dies in 4-wheeler crash in Leake County

A five-year-old girl from Leake County was killed in a four-wheeler wreck over the weekend. Emergency Medical Services and Leake County Deputies responded to a call at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th reporting a four-wheeler accident involving a child. The crash happened in a field near the family’s residence...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

