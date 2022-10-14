Latrobe high schoolers to perform 'Little Women' play

“Little Women” is perhaps one of the most famous family tales — and as the Latrobe Drama Club rehearsed a play adaptation, sophomore Izzy Keslar couldn’t help but feel a sisterly connection on and off the stage.

“People playing a family became an actual family,” said Keslar, who will play Amy in the club’s upcoming performance.

On Oct. 22 and 23, the Greater Latrobe School District club will present “Little Women” in the high school’s auditorium.

Published by Louisa May Alcott in 1868, “Little Women” is a coming-of-age novel about four sisters living in 1860s Massachusetts. Alcott’s story has since been retold in numerous films, plays and television series.

The script adaptation that the drama club will perform closely mirrors the novel, according to Director Allison Duda.

“If you’re a fan of the book, you’ll be a fan of this script,” Duda said. “It’s heartfelt.”

The wholesome nature of the show coupled with the drama club’s “great group of talented women” made “Little Women” the perfect fit for this year’s fall play, according to Duda. Students have been rehearsing since early September.

Both younger and older audiences have expressed excitement to watch the play, Duda said. Many people read “Little Women” during their childhood, and the recent 2019 film made the story even more popular among a new generation.

Keslar called the story “heartwarming.”

“It makes you feel good to watch it,” she said. “It’s a beautiful story that could impact anyone.”

The club’s Saturday performance is at 7 p.m. and its Sunday performance is at 2 p.m. Tickets, which are $10 for students and $12 for adults, can be purchased at the door.