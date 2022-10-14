Read full article on original website
Updated traffic study on Slate Belt warehouse plan presented. Here’s what it says.
A public road may be closed to through traffic, a future intersection falls just short of warranting a traffic light, and a waiver request to widen driveways for truck traffic was denied in a series of developments involving a warehouse proposal in Plainfield Township. CRG Services Management presented an updated...
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 10-17
Travels in Monroe county could be subject to delays this coming week. See PennDOT roadwork below. Monroe County, PA | According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week.
Route 22 East reopens after being shut by 6-vehicle crash between Routes 512 and 191 (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Route 22 East reopened about 7 a.m. Monday after a six-vehicle crash near Route 191 in Bethlehem Township shut it about 5:15 a.m. INITIAL REPORTING: A six-vehicle crash shut Route 22 East about 5:15 a.m. Monday between Route 512 and Route 191 in the Bethlehem area, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Times News
Lack of permit nearly shuts down parade
The organizers of the Andreas Halloween Parade went 12 years without a highway permit and this year’s parade was nearly canceled because of the lack of a permit. The parade will go on as scheduled for Wednesday, but only after the sponsoring organizations obtained a highway permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation late Monday.
Times News
Crash causes pileup on Route 22
State police at Bethlehem reported investigating a five-vehicle crash along Route 22 in Bethlehem Township, Lehigh County, at 5:17 a.m. Monday. Troopers said no one was injured. According to troopers, the multiple-vehicle pileup was the result of a prior one-vehicle crash when a Chevrolet Camaro was involved in a crash...
Times News
Turnpike crashes
State police at the Pocono barracks reported the following crashes:. • A deer and a vehicle collided on the northeast extension of the turnpike on Oct. 10 at 11:30 p.m. Police said Beverly C. Shellenberger, 63, of Lehighton, was driving a 2023 Kia Sportage southbound in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County, when her vehicle struck a deer which had entered the road in front of her.
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State Police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following cases:. • Ryan D. Trayer, 30, of Reading, was charged with failure to drive at a safe speed following a crash at 5:13 p.m. Oct. 2 on Route 61 in Port Clinton. Police said he was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra...
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Carbon County Recorder of Deeds Donna Gentile reported her office recorded 256 deeds, 258 mortgages and 356 other writs during the month of September. As a result of those transactions, Gentile turned over to the Carbon County General Fund the sum of $46,920.23. A breakdown of that revenue includes: transfer fees, $35,798.50; data processing fees, $1,294; notaries, $50; commission on transfers and writs, $8,191.93; and Affordable Housing administrative fee, $1,585.80.
Driver to face charges after 2 crashes damage 6 vehicles and shut Route 22, police say
The crash that shut down Route 22 East on Monday morning in Bethlehem Township was actually two wrecks — the first of which was caused by an impaired driver and led to the other mayhem, Pennsylvania State Police report. A 41-year-old Phillipsburg man was driving a black Camaro about...
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
One injured in Lackawanna County crash
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A car went over an embankment Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County. It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Summit Lake Road in South Abington Township. Officials say two people were inside the car. One person was taken to...
Deadly crash in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in Luzerne County. Officials say two cars collided head-on along Suscon Road in Pittston Township around noon. The coroner's office was called to the crash but have not said how many victims were involved. Investigators are still piecing...
Times News
Bright sign in JT draws complaints
A new electronic business sign on the east side of Jim Thorpe has residents comparing the east side of town to Times Square. Several residents aired their grievances to borough council Thursday night over a sign outside of Shawn Kresge Electric & AC in the 900 block of North Street.
Times News
Luzerne driver killed in Schuylkill crash
A Luzerne County driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Schuylkill County on Friday morning. State police at Schuylkill Haven said John J. Vanderhoff Jr., 74, of Glen Lyon, was driving a 2005 Mack truck northbound on Route 895 in West Brunswick Township about 5:51 a.m., near the intersection with Millers Crossing Road, when the truck left the east side of the road. The truck struck a guide rail and continued north, eventually striking a tree.
Northampton County closes COVID test/vaccine drive-through site
Northampton County has closed its drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccine site, but the services will still be offered at other locations. The county closed the testing/vaccine site Friday (Oct. 14) at Coordinated Health 3100 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Township. The site was a collaboartion with the county’s Department of Community and Economic Development, county Emergency Management Services, and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital.
Cost of Easton’s Centre Square overhaul rises by $530K, but state is covering it
The cost of the road improvements in Easton’s Centre Square is rising by an estimated $530,000. Easton City Council at its meeting Wednesday agreed to reimburse that amount to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to handle the additional work, which the city requested to the southeast and southwest quadrants.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/17/2022
FRACKVILLE - On Monday, October 10th, 2022, at approximately 10:58am, Frackville Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Main St. in Gilberton for a Motor Vehicle Accident. Investigation revealed that Hope McManus, 35, of Mahanoy City was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and traveling south on Weeks St. in Gilberton.
WOLF
Blakely Borough Police Department Will not Regionalize
BLAKELY BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — It's been talked about for years now, the possibility of creating a regional local police force. Blakely Borough Council has been mulling over a plan to regionalize their police department with eight others throughout Lackawanna County. But now it looks like the deal is dead.
Times News
State police in Hazleton report incidents
• A 2017 Nissan Murano was stopped at 5:48 p.m. on Aug. 13 along Interstate 80 in Kidder Township for a traffic violation. At the stop several indicators of criminal activity were observed. Additionally, a passenger was found to be wanted on a warrant out of the state of Maryland. Troopers declined to identify him. He was taken into custody on the warrant.
Lehigh Valley manufacturing didn’t cease when Bethlehem Steel closed. It’s thriving. | Opinion
In the Lehigh Valley, we had much to celebrate during “Manufacturing Week” in Pennsylvania from Oct. 7-14. Too many people still think that our manufacturing economy ceased when the Bethlehem Steel smokestacks stopped billowing. As the daughter of a steelworker, I am happy to report that manufacturing is alive and well here. We are home to well-known manufacturers: Mack Trucks, Lutron Electronics, Bosch Rexroth, Victaulic, and Lehigh Valley Heavy Forge.
