Centre Daily
Lakers News: Matt Ryan Responds To L.A.’s Decision To Retain Him For Start Of Regular Season
After it was revealed yesterday that 6'7" swingman Matt Ryan would indeed make the 2022-23 regular season cut, at least at first, NBA Twitter appeared to be excited for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga alum. View the original article to see embedded media. After going undrafted out of college...
Centre Daily
Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Was Not Suspended
View the original article to see embedded media. Draymond Green is set to play against the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night, and will not face any suspension for punching Jordan Poole. It was assumed that Golden State's opening night ring ceremony played a big part in their decision not to suspend Green, and owner Joe Lacob confirmed that to be the case during a pre-game segment.
Centre Daily
Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Marcus Smart Face Sixers?
The 2022-2023 NBA season is finally here, and the Philadelphia 76ers will take part in tipping off the new year with a matchup against the Boston Celtics. On Monday, the Sixers wrapped up a practice session in Camden, New Jersey, and hopped on a flight to Boston right after. For...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: The Ringer Team Applauds Lakers Front Office For Trade Hesitancy
Your Los Angeles Lakers' most well-compensated player, ex-All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook, is also the single piece the team is most hoping to trade. View the original article to see embedded media. In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons, Joe House and Ryen Russillo discussed their...
Centre Daily
The Top 5 Plays from Celtics-Sixers Opening Night Matchup
From Jayson Tatum's emphatic rejection to Jaylen Brown's thunderous throwdowns, Brown challenging Embiid at the rim, and Tatum and Brown combining for a highlight-reel sequence, here are the top-five plays from the Celtics-Sixers game on opening night. View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum Thwarts Tyrese Maxey's...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Second Laker In Two Days Undergoes Thumb Surgery Before Season Starts
The Lakers’ injury-plagued lead-up to the 2022-23 regular season has just gotten worse. The team released a press statement (h/t to Marc Stein for the link) announcing that 6’10” L.A. center Thomas Bryant, embarking on his second tour of duty with the team this season, had surgery today to address the injured ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb.
Centre Daily
After Opening Night Win, Celtics Express Their Belief in Joe Mazzulla and His Collaborative Approach
On opening night, the Celtics honored the life and the forever-enduring legacy of Bill Russell; Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 35 points apiece, and Joe Mazzulla earned a win in his first regular-season game as an NBA head coach. View the original article to see embedded media. After the...
Centre Daily
NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Leave 2023 Draft with High Upside Wing
While the 2022-23 season has yet to kick off, it’s never too late to start talking NBA Draft. Especially for a young Thunder team that, likely just one more time, will be relying on it. After snagging three lottery talents in 2022, Oklahoma City will be looking to bolster...
