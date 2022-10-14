Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Which Alabama Players are Getting the Most Penalties? All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day leading up to Saturday's game against Mississippi State. So what gives with all the yellow flags for the Alabama Crimson Tide this season?. All lot of them can be explained by...
Centre Daily
A Quiet Concern on Alabama’s Defense has Grown Louder After Loss at Tennessee
Through the first few games of the 2022 college football season, questions regarding the lack of explosive plays for Alabama's offense seemed to be an oft-discussed topic of conversation. Now, at just over the halfway point the season, it's the Crimson Tide's defense that's getting the most scrutiny. Last Saturday...
Centre Daily
Alabama Football Possessed Anxiety Problem Ahead of Tennessee Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It seems that Alabama football's woes at Tennessee last weekend began even before the players had stepped foot on the field inside Neyland Stadium last Saturday. According to head coach Nick Saban during his Monday press conference, the energy levels of the team were down even...
