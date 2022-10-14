Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Rule The Playground With This Electric Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Ride-On
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept is an electrifying preview of things to come, but customers can already snag an electric Challenger SRT Hellcat if they’re willing to make a few tradeoffs. Key among them is a top speed of 2.8 mph (4.5 km/h), which is conveniently the same...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes EQE SUV, 2024 BMW M5 Spied, And Part Suppliers Uncertain Over EVs: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. While Tesla has received a lot of heat for the naming strategy of its Autopilot and Full Self Driving modes in the past, it seems that GM owners may be more at risk when it comes to overestimating the abilities of their semi-autonomous tech. According to a study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), 53 percent of Super Cruise users, compared to 42 percent of Autopilot users and 12 percent of ProPILOT users, said they were comfortable treating their vehicles as if they were fully autonomous.
Carscoops
Water Under The Hood? This 2002 Porsche 911 Is Powered By A 6.0-liter Pontiac G8 GT V8
The ingenuity of car enthusiasts never fails to amaze. Take, for example, this 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe, whose flat-six has been removed. That’s not too odd, but what is unusual is that the seller somehow managed to stuff a 6.0-liter V8 in the back of the car. That...
Carscoops
E.Go e.Wave X Is A Baby Electric Car That Looks So Cute Attempting To Cosplay The Tough Guy
We’ve updated this article with live images of the Ego e.Wave X from its world premiere at the Paris Motor Show that runs Oct 17-23, 2022. Check out our complete coverage of the show here. German brand e.go has launched the e.wave x, its second production model, and the...
Carscoops
Deep Purple Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Laden With Carbon Looks Near Perfect
A particularly bold 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R Pro has just hit the used car market and is one of the best-looking examples that we’ve come across. The supercar has been listed up for sale on Bring a Trailer with ~9,000 miles (~14,481 km) under its belt and comes at no reserve with a battery tender, a VMI report, manufacturer’s literature, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Arizona title.
Carscoops
Does The Celestiq Move The Needle For Cadillac?
The Celestiq marks the beginning of a new era for Cadillac as the company swung for the fences and developed an ultra-luxury car unlike any other. However, reaction to the Celestiq has been mixed and we’re left questioning whether it’s a good halo car and the right move for Cadillac.
Carscoops
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Flagship EV Debuts With 600 HP, 300 Miles Of Range And $300,000+ Price Tag
After decades of false starts and tantalizing concepts, Cadillac has officially returned to the world of ultra-luxury vehicles with the Celestiq flagship. Previewed by a concept earlier this year, the production Celestiq features a 111 kWh battery pack that powers a dual-motor all-wheel drive system developing an estimated 600 hp (447 kW / 608 PS) and 640 lb-ft (867 Nm) of torque. This setup enables the car to accelerate from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 3.8 seconds and travel approximately 300 miles (483 km) on a single charge.
Carscoops
2023 Mazda CX-30 Gains 5 HP And Extra MPGs Thanks To Upgraded Cylinder-Deactivation Tech
The 2023 Mazda CX-30 is getting some welcome updates after a summer of record high gas prices. Starting under the hood, the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine boasts an increased output of 191 hp (142 kW / 194 PS) and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm) of torque. That’s 5 hp (4 kW / 5 PS) more than last year and the improved performance doesn’t require premium gasoline.
Carscoops
Could The Next Lexus Supercar Be Dubbed the LFR?
The long-awaited successor to the iconic Lexus LFA supercar could be dubbed the LFR, if a recent trademark application is anything to go by. The car manufacturer recently made an application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office to have the name trademarked and while the request is still being processed, the similarity to the LFA’s name has immediately prompted speculation the moniker could be used by a new Lexus supercar.
Carscoops
Bentley’s Plug-In Hybrid Continental GT Caught Testing In Convertible Guise For The First Time
We previously knew that a plug-in hybrid version of the Bentley Continental GT was being tested, but, for the first time, we’ve now caught a convertible version of the car testing on public roads. As with last time, Bentley has opted to use no wrap or dazzle camouflage. Perhaps...
Carscoops
Toyota Showcases GR Corolla’s Manual ‘Box And Drift Skills In New “Rally Ready” Ad Campaign
Demand for Toyota’s GR Corolla hot hatch is already sky-high before a single customer has slipped behind the wheel, and it’s about to get another shot in arm with the release of Toyota’s new “Rally Ready” ad campaign. The all-wheel drive Corolla features in a...
Carscoops
2024 Rolls Royce Spectre EV Is A 6500-LBS Luxury Land Yacht With A 320-Mile Range
Rolls Royce has unveiled its first ever production EV, the 2024 Spectre, more than 120 years after founder Charles Rolls first mooted the idea of an electric Roller. The Spectre is a luxury coupe that will be priced somewhere between the $350k Cullinan SUV and $460k Phantom limo, though we won’t know exact prices until closer to the tail end of 2023 when the first cars are scheduled to arrive with their owners.
Carscoops
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE Infrared Edition Combines Sportier Looks With Up To 50 MPG
The Corolla Hybrid lineup has been expanded for 2023 and Toyota is celebrating the addition of the new Hybrid SE grade by introducing an Infrared Edition. Available in Ice Cap, Midnight Black Metallic or Underground, the Corolla Hybrid SE Infrared Edition features bright red accents on the bumpers and side skirts. They’re joined by 18-inch Gloss Graphite alloy wheels, which come standard on the SE trim.
Carscoops
2024 Cadillac Celestiq, GMC Sierra EV Denali Teaser, And Hopium Machina Hydrogen EV: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The. electric version of the GMC Sierra Denali will be revealed on October 20 at 5 PM ET. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser video of the new truck, showcasing an enclosed grille, illuminated badging, and LED daytime running lights. Elsewhere, we can see a panoramic glass roof and slender LED taillights with a black surround.
Carscoops
$118,000 Hopium Machina Hydrogen EV Can Complete A Refill In 3 Minutes Offering 620-Mile Range
Two years after the first concept was shown, the hydrogen-powered Hopium Machina Vision has made its premiere at the Paris motor show. The French automaker is now accepting reservations for the upcoming production vehicle. Company founder and former racecar driver Olivier Lombard received French President Emmanuel Macron this morning for...
Carscoops
Porsche’s New PPS Origin Service Is Basically 23 And Me For Your Car
The nice thing about owning a Porsche sports car is that you’re nearly guaranteed to own a classic, be that now or in the future. A new Porsche online service is offering to tell you the history of that classic. The automaker recently launched its vehicle documentation website, which...
Carscoops
Hydrogen, Not Electric, Will Be “Hippest Thing To Drive” Says BMW Boss
BMW might be ramping up its battery car offerings, adding the “i” badge to more and more models, and committing to make half of the Group’s new cars EVs by 2030, but the company’s chairman thinks hydrogen, and not batteries, will soon be the most desirable source of motive power.
Carscoops
VinFast Electric SUV Range Lands In Paris Ready To Conquer Europe
Ambitious Vietnamese automaker VinFast had four of its five SUV and crossover models on display at this year’s Paris Motor Show, and is gearing up to challenge big-name European brands on their home turf. Between the VF 5, 6, 7 and 8 EVs, VinFast has the B to E...
Carscoops
2023 Peugeot 408 Coupe Crossover Lands In Paris To Banish Boring Family Cars
We’ve updated this article with live images of the new Peugeot 408 from its world premiere at the Paris Motor Show that runs Oct 17-23, 2022. Check out our complete coverage of the show here. Peugeot has jumped on the hottest design trend of the moment to create the...
Carscoops
2023 Honda Passport Goes AWD-Only, Pushing Base Price Up $2,700
Getting into a Honda Passport just became more expensive even though Honda hasn’t increased the prices of its mid-size SUV. Although specific trim prices haven’t risen, the entry-level price for the five-seat truck has effectively climbed because Honda has opted to drop the front-wheel drive EX-L version. Making...
Comments / 0