Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. While Tesla has received a lot of heat for the naming strategy of its Autopilot and Full Self Driving modes in the past, it seems that GM owners may be more at risk when it comes to overestimating the abilities of their semi-autonomous tech. According to a study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), 53 percent of Super Cruise users, compared to 42 percent of Autopilot users and 12 percent of ProPILOT users, said they were comfortable treating their vehicles as if they were fully autonomous.

1 DAY AGO