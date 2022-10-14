ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Fetterman continues rallying across Pennsylvania with a stop in Johnstown

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – With the November election quickly approaching. Lt. Gov. and Democratic US Senate candidate John Fetterman is continuing to rally across Pennsylvania.

On Friday, Oct. 14, Fetterman stopped in Johnstown from 5 – 7 p.m.

At the rally, Fetterman spoke about the stakes of the election and hit Oz for his relentless flip-flopping on the issues that matter most to Pennsylvanians. He also spoke about the tens of millions of dollars that Oz and the GOP have thrown into attack ads lying about Fetterman’s record.

“Dr. Oz hasn’t run a single positive ad about himself in this race,” Fetterman said at the rally. “Instead he and the GOP have spent $60 million spreading lies about me and my record. What does that say about him? He has no plans, no solutions – he’s just trying to tear me down. But we’re not just still standing — we’re still winning.”

One attendee said they supported Fetterman as Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor, but she wanted to be there to learn more about and to be educated on his stance as the general election grows closer.

Fetterman was joined at the event by Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic and SEIU Organizer Dannette Staruch as well as Harold Shaulis, a retired dairy farmer in Somerset County, and John Soyka, an organizer with ‘ All in PA .’

The rally took place at 301 Napoleon Street.

Comments / 10

wrench
3d ago

Those with less aptitude than a brain damaged Fetterman are the ones who will cast a vote for him. Makes us all laugh, in a sick sort of way, to see such low info, low IQ people, voting for essentially a dead tree stump.

Reply
7
Guy Bloom
3d ago

Good to see he can still kinda walk and talk. The no comprehension of the spoken word is a problem.

Reply
6
 

