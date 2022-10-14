Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mt. Washington Democrat Mayor Barry Armstrong Refuses To Address Viral Video of City Personnel Seizing PropertyMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soonAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Over 20,000 expected to attend Equip Expo this week in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week. The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment. More...
WLKY.com
'It's going to be special': State and local leaders celebrate official start of Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park is one step closer to bridging the gap between east and west Louisville. State and local leaders gathered at 12th and Rowan streets Tuesday afternoon for a ceremonial transfer of the land needed to start the Waterfront Park expansion. Now that MSD's underground Waterway...
WLKY.com
UofL opens new resource center to connect students with outside learning opportunities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is trying to connect students with as many opportunities to learn as possible. The university has opened an Engaged Learning Center in the heart of campus, to connect students to potential out-of-the-classroom learning opportunities. The center will be the hub for students...
WLKY.com
Hundreds gather to raise money for veterans, addiction recovery services in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday morning Louisville city leaders, business leaders and elected officials crowded into the Kentucky International Convention Center downtown. They were there for one of the largest non-profit events in Louisville, the Volunteers of America Mid States' Power One Breakfast. The annual event was happening in person...
Wave 3
New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
uky.edu
UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
WLKY.com
Kentucky school testing results show impact of pandemic on JCPS students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Statewide testing results for Kentucky schools were released in the early morning hours of Tuesday, and as expected, the pandemic has taken a toll on Jefferson County Public School students. In May, students took the Kentucky Summative Assessment, previously known as "K-Prep." State education leaders say...
'A safe space here in Louisville': First Hispanic sorority founded at UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sororities are nothing new at the University of Louisville (UofL), but one organization is now breaking barriers. Gamma Phi Omega is the university's first Hispanic sorority, and it was founded in February 2022. Originally founded in 1991 at Indiana University, Gamma Phi Omega's founding members for...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A body has been found in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro police. A call came in around 10:15 a.m. saying that a body was in the river behind the Kentucky Science Center in downtown Louisville. Metro Safe later confirmed that the...
wdrb.com
Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
WLKY.com
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
WLKY.com
Supporters of 'The Louisville 26' and Grand Master Jay rally in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Civil rights groups and clergy members rallied Saturday for 'the Louisville 26' and the man known as Grand Master Jay. People marched for blocks, ending at the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church for the Free the Voices of Breonna Taylor march. The group says Louisville Metro...
Louisville.com
Micah’s Louisville (10/17/2022)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
WLKY.com
Louisville party supply store gears up for Halloween rush
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From costumes to party supplies and decorations - Party Paradise is ready for the Halloween rush. Halloween is the busiest time of year for the party supply store. Leading up to the holiday, hundreds of people visit the store on South Hurstbourne Parkway for those final...
Wave 3
Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty. Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road. “He knew from an early age that not...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman identified as person found in Ohio River near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville woman was identified as the person recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
WLKY.com
Tunnel inspections to close northbound East End Tunnel on Tuesday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The East End Tunnel's northbound bore will be closed from 9 p.m. Oct. 18 to 5 a.m. Oct. 19. The road closure for this will be on Route 841 north, just after the U.S. 42 interchange. That’s Exit 37 for Prospect, which is the last off-ramp...
WLKY.com
Jack Harlow doing another 'No Place Like Home' show in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Jack Harlow is coming home again. The rapper announced Tuesday that he's doing another "No Place Like Home" show in Louisville this year, this time at KFC Yum Center. In the player above, watch footage from last year's show in Louisville. It'll be at 8...
wdrb.com
Months into the school year, Louisville-area districts fighting uphill battle against bus driver shortages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bus driver shortages continue to plague Louisville-area school districts, some of which report near-daily route cancellations. Transportation officials at Bullitt County Public Schools said the district is short a dozen drivers. Some drivers are doing double routes each morning and afternoon to cover the unclaimed positions.
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10 (10/17)
If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, head to Waterfront Park for some AcroYoga hosted by AcroYoga Louisville. This AcroJam is a freestyle playground for all levels to come and enjoy AcroYoga with an incredible view. Gravely Brewing Co. Free | 7-9 p.m. Shake off the cobwebs...
Comments / 0