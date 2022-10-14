ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Over 20,000 expected to attend Equip Expo this week in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week. The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment. More...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
NEW ALBANY, IN
uky.edu

UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky school testing results show impact of pandemic on JCPS students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Statewide testing results for Kentucky schools were released in the early morning hours of Tuesday, and as expected, the pandemic has taken a toll on Jefferson County Public School students. In May, students took the Kentucky Summative Assessment, previously known as "K-Prep." State education leaders say...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

LMPD: Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A body has been found in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro police. A call came in around 10:15 a.m. saying that a body was in the river behind the Kentucky Science Center in downtown Louisville. Metro Safe later confirmed that the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Micah’s Louisville (10/17/2022)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville party supply store gears up for Halloween rush

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From costumes to party supplies and decorations - Party Paradise is ready for the Halloween rush. Halloween is the busiest time of year for the party supply store. Leading up to the holiday, hundreds of people visit the store on South Hurstbourne Parkway for those final...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jack Harlow doing another 'No Place Like Home' show in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Jack Harlow is coming home again. The rapper announced Tuesday that he's doing another "No Place Like Home" show in Louisville this year, this time at KFC Yum Center. In the player above, watch footage from last year's show in Louisville. It'll be at 8...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10 (10/17)

If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, head to Waterfront Park for some AcroYoga hosted by AcroYoga Louisville. This AcroJam is a freestyle playground for all levels to come and enjoy AcroYoga with an incredible view. Gravely Brewing Co. Free | 7-9 p.m. Shake off the cobwebs...
LOUISVILLE, KY

