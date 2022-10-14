Read full article on original website
Here's Why Greif (GEF) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Is Ring Energy (REI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
4 Low-Beta Tech Stocks to Hedge Against the Volatile Market
Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility due to several economic issues throughout the year. Such crucial factors include Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the Russia-Ukraine war-led energy crisis and persistent inflation over the last year. Major stock market indices in the United States like the Dow Jones...
Should Value Investors Buy Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
JPUS - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/29/2015. The fund is sponsored by J.P. Morgan. It has amassed assets over $476.50 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why...
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
Is Teck Resources (TECK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Is Haynes International (HAYN) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
HAYN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Will Cost Headwinds Mar Fortune Brands' (FBHS) Q3 Earnings?
FBHS - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FBHS’s third-quarter earnings has been revised 0.2% upward in the past 60 days. FBHS has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 4.5%.
Can Value Investors Consider Vector Group (VGR) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 17th
MOV - Free Report) : This premier watchmaker which designs, manufactures and distributes Swiss luxury timepieces and accessible fashion watches, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days. Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus. Movado Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Movado...
Is Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) a Strong ETF Right Now?
GSEW - Free Report) was launched on 09/12/2017, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies...
Are Investors Undervaluing ModivCare (MODV) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Strength Seen in Icon PLC (ICLR): Can Its 5.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
ICLR - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.3% higher at $183.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 15% loss over the past four weeks. Icon scored a strong price rise...
Here's Why You Should Add Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) Stock Now
ITCI - Free Report) stock is benefiting from the higher demand for its schizophrenia and bipolar disorder drug, Caplyta. We are positive about the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for investors to add the stock to their portfolio as the stock is poised to carry the momentum ahead.
Why You Should Add Vistra (VST) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
VST - Free Report) ongoing transformation generation portfolio, expansion of the customer base, strong liquidity, share repurchase and dividend make it a solid choice for investment in the utility space. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment....
Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)?
PBJ - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/23/2005. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs also provide...
Is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
ADM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Archer Daniels Midland is one of 201 individual...
Should Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
EQAL - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $563.54 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
