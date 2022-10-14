Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962justpene50Centralia, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Related
Times News
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
Times News
Halloween events
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. on all four Saturdays. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News
Food distribution is Sat. in Weatherly
Weatherly’s Shepherd House food distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church in Weatherly. Use the side door of the church on Fell Street. If you need food before Saturday, call Charles Hettler at 570-427-8981 and leave your name and phone number. He will...
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 17, 2011
A sea of 200 women wearing pink greeted guest speaker Theresa Long, RN, at the 10th Annual Ladies Night Out Breast Cancer Awareness program and dinner held Thursday at the Mahoning Valley Country Club. Chairing the event were Lois Richards, RN/BSN; Mary Lou McFadden, community education coordinator for the Blue...
Times News
Bombers open PIAA Championships
STATE COLLEGE – On Sunday morning, Palmerton’s Tyler Hager, Connor Reinhard and Nate Steinmetz all teed it up on the Blue Course at Penn State University. The Blue Bomber golfers were hoping to get a better feel of the par-72 course prior to the start of the two-day Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A Individual Championships.
Student loan forgiveness application launches
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced it would cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for people meeting certain criteria. The plan has been met with mixed reactions and is being challenged multiple times in court. But many Bloomsburg University students who qualify for the relief are happy about the plan.
Times News
Lehighton has huge Halloween celebration
The 51st annual Lehighton Area Halloween Parade was one of the largest parades held in Lehighton in years. The six-division parade took over an hour to pass, with virtually no gaps and few stops. The success of it was due to fantastic weather conditions (temperatures in the low 70s during...
Times News
ND eliminates Thorpe in quarterfinals
BETHLEHEM - There were plenty of highlights for Jim Thorpe’s Tara McLean and Hailey Trine on the opening day of the District 11 Class 2A Doubles Tournament on Monday at Lehigh University. But there weren’t quite enough to get the Olympian duo to Day Two of the tournament.
Times News
Kids edge Pleasant Valley in OT
Pleasant Valley first-year head boys soccer coach Issac Blagogee had a midseason epiphany about his team. Blagogee knew he had a very young team and expected a slow process. Soon after, he realized his team could compete with any other team. In his team’s 2-1 overtime loss at Northampton Saturday...
WOLF
Blakely Borough Police Department Will not Regionalize
BLAKELY BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — It's been talked about for years now, the possibility of creating a regional local police force. Blakely Borough Council has been mulling over a plan to regionalize their police department with eight others throughout Lackawanna County. But now it looks like the deal is dead.
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State Police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following cases:. • Ryan D. Trayer, 30, of Reading, was charged with failure to drive at a safe speed following a crash at 5:13 p.m. Oct. 2 on Route 61 in Port Clinton. Police said he was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra...
Scranton Police hold new coat drive for students
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Police Department is collecting new winter coats for students. The coat drive is an effort to provide students at the three Scranton intermediate schools with new; coats, school uniforms, socks, hats and gloves. Melissa McCafferty with the Scranton Police Department says, "Every year, there...
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Oct. 14 & 15
Lehighton fell to Bloomsburg in field hockey action Saturday. Bloomsburg scored four times in the second half to break a halftime tie and gain a 5-1 victory over Lehighton. The Indians jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the opening quarter on a goal by Brielle Frable, who was assisted by Maggie Pagotto.
Times News
The Gathering raises funds for the Slatington D & L Trail
It was a beautiful day at the D & L Trailhead in Slatington on Saturday. “The 2nd Annual Gathering at 92” was held to help raise funds for the upkeep of the pavilion just off Main Street, next to the Lehigh River. A basket auction was held as...
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
Times News
Bombers rally to edge Moravian
The pressure of the postseason doesn’t seem to faze the Palmerton field hockey team. After capturing the program’s first district title since 1983 a year ago, the Bombers have their sights set on even more playoff success this fall. And they’re off to a good start. A...
Times News
Bright sign in JT draws complaints
A new electronic business sign on the east side of Jim Thorpe has residents comparing the east side of town to Times Square. Several residents aired their grievances to borough council Thursday night over a sign outside of Shawn Kresge Electric & AC in the 900 block of North Street.
Times News
Nativity eliminates Marian in four games
If you are on the inside, you know all about the Holy Wars when it comes to Marian and Nativity – especially on the volleyball floor. Right now, the Green Wave has the upper hand. On Monday at Lehighton High School, Nativity defeated Marian for the second time this...
Community holds fundraiser to support cancer patient
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a lifetime of caring for others, a community gathers to return the favor to a local woman in need. A fundraiser for Lisa Majorino Martino took place as she battles life-threatening lung cancer. Her friends and family of the Scranton diagnostic technician hosted the benefit at Fireside Martini Grill […]
2022 Inductees named to Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame
The class of 2022 inductees to the Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame will be installed during ceremonies on Sunday, November 6 at the America on Wheels Museum in Allentown starting at noon. The event will begin at 11:00 am with race cars on display. The introduction of...
Comments / 0