Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro.

Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below:







The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires in Webster and Henderson Counties.

Officials with a Daviess County fire department say the fire on Todd Bridge Road was started by a tree service company whose chainsaw got so hot it set stumps on fire. Officials tell us the tree service company was hauling stumps that were on fire.

Eyewitness News has a crew en route and we will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).