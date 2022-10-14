ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties

By Seth Austin
 4 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro.

Official calls Corydon structure fire “suspicious”

Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below:

The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires in Webster and Henderson Counties.

Officials with a Daviess County fire department say the fire on Todd Bridge Road was started by a tree service company whose chainsaw got so hot it set stumps on fire. Officials tell us the tree service company was hauling stumps that were on fire.

Eyewitness News has a crew en route and we will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story.

WEHT/WTVW

