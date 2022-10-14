ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

CBS News

Man charged in armed robbery and shootout at Green Line station on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in a shootout and robbery at a CTA Green Line stop in the Austin neighborhood over the weekend. Chicago Police said Ohday McCamury was arrested around 10:10 a.m. Saturday, just minutes after he tried to rob a 21-year-old man at gunpoint at the Cicero stop on the Green Line.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot in the Kenwood neighborhood on the city's South Side Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue around 11:06 a.m. Police said the victim, 21, was walking when an unknown suspect fired shots in...
CHICAGO, IL

