CBS News
Man charged in armed robbery and shootout at Green Line station on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in a shootout and robbery at a CTA Green Line stop in the Austin neighborhood over the weekend. Chicago Police said Ohday McCamury was arrested around 10:10 a.m. Saturday, just minutes after he tried to rob a 21-year-old man at gunpoint at the Cicero stop on the Green Line.
CBS News
Man shot while walking on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot in the Kenwood neighborhood on the city's South Side Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue around 11:06 a.m. Police said the victim, 21, was walking when an unknown suspect fired shots in...
CBS News
Cook County Crime Stoppers offering $15,000 reward for information on shooting of Kenneth Early
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Crime Stoppers are ramping up their efforts to find a killer. The organization is handing out flyers in hopes someone will see them and speak up. On Aug. 12, 62-year-old Kenneth Early was found in his car at a stop sign, suffering from a gunshot wound.
CBS News
Two boys cited after bringing replica gun to Walmart in Forest Park, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A toy gun caused quite a scare at a Walmart in Forest Park Sunday. Police were called to the store around after someone spotted a boy pull what appeared to be a weapon from his waistband. Some witnesses understandably thought it was real and started running out...
CBS News
Chicago man sentenced to 40 years for 2019 carjacking of pregnant women in Downers Grove
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man who carjacked a pregnant woman in Downers Grove in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin announced Saturday. Daysean Washington-Davis, 22, appeared in court Friday and was sentenced. On Dec.13, 2019, around 2:27 p.m., the...
CBS News
Woman dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on Auburn Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 39-year-old woman is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to the Chicago Police Department, the woman was found unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 8400 block of South Vincennes just before 11 a.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her...
CBS News
Domestic battery charges dropped for Cook County judge after woman who accused him backs out
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Domestic battery charges against a Cook County judge have been dropped after the woman who accused him decided she didn't want to move forward with the case. Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd works out of the courthouse in south suburban Markham. He was arrested at his Beverly neighborhood home last month.
