E! News

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
The Independent

Harry Potter star Tom Felton recalls Alan Rickman’s terse words after he repeatedly stepped on his cloak

Tom Felton remembered provoking the famous ire of Alan Rickman on the set of the Harry Potter movies.The Draco Malfoy actor gave the anecdote in a new promotional video posted on social media ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.“Eventually, I was told in no uncertain terms by Alan Rickman: ‘Don’t step on my f***ing cloak’,” Felton recalled of the late actor who played Professor Severus Snape across the film saga.“[I] sort of giggled, death eaters and I looked at each other and thought, ‘Is he...
TheDailyBeast

J.K. Rowling Takes a Potshot at Emma Watson Over Trans Youth Charity Fiasco

Renowned author and current anti-trans activist J.K. Rowling took a swipe at trans youth charity Mermaids—and her Harry Potter actress Emma Watson—after a trustee for the organization stepped down amid controversy. The former trustee, Dr. Jacob Breslow, attended a conference in 2011 for another organization that called for reforming how society understands pedophiles. Mermaids disavowed that organization, saying it was “completely at odds” with their values, according to the BBC. But Rowling took to Twitter to admonish Mermaids, a group she’s regularly criticized for its gender-affirming treatment of trans youth, saying the charity had “achieved unprecedented influence in the UK” despite hiring a “paedophilia apologist.” That influence wouldn’t be possible “without the money and public support of certain corporations and celebrities, who eagerly boosted them,” she added, in a likely swipe toward Watson, who has publicly backed Mermaids. Rowling called supporters of the charity “part of an authoritarian, misogynist, homophobic movement.”
The US Sun

What health condition did Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane have?

BEHIND the scenes, late actor Robbie Coltrane was going through a private health battle that became harder to manage as the years went on. Eventually, the Harry Potter alum had to utilize a wheelchair because of the disease's complications to his movement. What health condition did Harry Potter star Robbie...
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
The Independent

Alan Rickman fought to change a crucial scene in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Alan Rickman was unhappy about Dumbledore’s death scene in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, it has emerged.The actor’s new book Madly, Deeply: The Diary of Alan Rickman has been published posthumously following his death aged 69 in 2016.Rickman’s never-before-seen diaries have shed light on a number of topics, including his frank thoughts about Harry Potter.A new excerpt published by Insider reveals that Rickman was not entirely satisfied with how Dumbledore’s death was depicted in the 2009 film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.The scene in question sees Rickman’s character Snape stepping in to kill Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) when...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Robbie Coltrane, comedian and Harry Potter, James Bond actor, dies at 72

Veteran Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, known for his roles in the Harry Potter and James Bond film franchises, has died. He was 72. Coltrane’s agent confirmed to Deadline that the actor died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, after dealing with health issues for the last two years. His agency, WME, also confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.
HollywoodLife

Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedigitalfix.com

Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set

Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
In Touch Weekly

Harry Potter’s Robbie Coltrane’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death Is Staggering

Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for portraying Hagrid in the Harry Potter movie franchise, died on Friday, October 14, his agency, WME, confirmed to In Touch. He was 72 years old. Though Coltrane is most recognizable as the beloved character in the Harry Potter films, he’s had an impressive career throughout the decades, and his net worth at the time of his death proves it. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Robbie Coltrane’s net worth.
