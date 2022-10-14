Read full article on original website
Daniel Radcliffe Panicked When He Heard J.K. Rowling Was Writing Another ‘Harry Potter’ Book
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted that he experienced a bit of a panic when he heard J.K. Rowling might make another ‘Harry Potter’ book after believing he was done with the franchise.
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
Emma Watson Couldn’t Wait for 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene to Be Over
Emma Watson shared that filming one scene for the 'Harry Potter' movies was a pretty miserable experience. Which one was it?
Helena Bonham Carter ‘Really Didn’t Enjoy’ 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene
Which 'Harry Potter' scene did Helena Bonham Carter really not enjoy filming?
James Arness Said No Other Male Actors Wanted to Work With Him Before ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of His Height
James Arness had difficulty getting roles before 'Gunsmoke' because male lead actors didn't want to work with someone so tall.
'Harry Potter' actor Robbie Coltrane said he was 'fighting pain 24 hours a day' in the years before he died
Robbie Coltrane told the Daily Star he was "in constant pain" after losing the cartilage in his knee due to osteoarthritis.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Terrence Howard Found It Hard Working With Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Iron Man’ Because She Was ‘so Beautiful’
Terrence Howard collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow for the first time in ‘Iron Man’, but it was difficult for him to work with her because of her looks.
Harry Potter star Tom Felton recalls Alan Rickman’s terse words after he repeatedly stepped on his cloak
Tom Felton remembered provoking the famous ire of Alan Rickman on the set of the Harry Potter movies.The Draco Malfoy actor gave the anecdote in a new promotional video posted on social media ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.“Eventually, I was told in no uncertain terms by Alan Rickman: ‘Don’t step on my f***ing cloak’,” Felton recalled of the late actor who played Professor Severus Snape across the film saga.“[I] sort of giggled, death eaters and I looked at each other and thought, ‘Is he...
J.K. Rowling Takes a Potshot at Emma Watson Over Trans Youth Charity Fiasco
Renowned author and current anti-trans activist J.K. Rowling took a swipe at trans youth charity Mermaids—and her Harry Potter actress Emma Watson—after a trustee for the organization stepped down amid controversy. The former trustee, Dr. Jacob Breslow, attended a conference in 2011 for another organization that called for reforming how society understands pedophiles. Mermaids disavowed that organization, saying it was “completely at odds” with their values, according to the BBC. But Rowling took to Twitter to admonish Mermaids, a group she’s regularly criticized for its gender-affirming treatment of trans youth, saying the charity had “achieved unprecedented influence in the UK” despite hiring a “paedophilia apologist.” That influence wouldn’t be possible “without the money and public support of certain corporations and celebrities, who eagerly boosted them,” she added, in a likely swipe toward Watson, who has publicly backed Mermaids. Rowling called supporters of the charity “part of an authoritarian, misogynist, homophobic movement.”
What health condition did Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane have?
BEHIND the scenes, late actor Robbie Coltrane was going through a private health battle that became harder to manage as the years went on. Eventually, the Harry Potter alum had to utilize a wheelchair because of the disease's complications to his movement. What health condition did Harry Potter star Robbie...
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Alan Rickman fought to change a crucial scene in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Alan Rickman was unhappy about Dumbledore’s death scene in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, it has emerged.The actor’s new book Madly, Deeply: The Diary of Alan Rickman has been published posthumously following his death aged 69 in 2016.Rickman’s never-before-seen diaries have shed light on a number of topics, including his frank thoughts about Harry Potter.A new excerpt published by Insider reveals that Rickman was not entirely satisfied with how Dumbledore’s death was depicted in the 2009 film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.The scene in question sees Rickman’s character Snape stepping in to kill Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) when...
Robbie Coltrane, comedian and Harry Potter, James Bond actor, dies at 72
Veteran Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, known for his roles in the Harry Potter and James Bond film franchises, has died. He was 72. Coltrane’s agent confirmed to Deadline that the actor died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, after dealing with health issues for the last two years. His agency, WME, also confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.
Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall
“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint said he'll always remember the smell of Robbie Coltrane's cigars and beard glue
"No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie," Grint wrote in an Instagram tribute to the late actor on Saturday.
Paul McCartney Said 1 of the ‘Strangest’ Rumors About Him is True
There are many rumors that have circulated about The Beatles over the years. Paul McCartney shared one of the true rumors about himself.
Zac Efron Shared An Honest Take On Rumors That Marvel Is Looking To Cast An Actor Like Him
Zac Efron weighs in on the rumors that Marvel is looking for a star that fits his "type."
Harry Potter’s Robbie Coltrane’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death Is Staggering
Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for portraying Hagrid in the Harry Potter movie franchise, died on Friday, October 14, his agency, WME, confirmed to In Touch. He was 72 years old. Though Coltrane is most recognizable as the beloved character in the Harry Potter films, he’s had an impressive career throughout the decades, and his net worth at the time of his death proves it. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Robbie Coltrane’s net worth.
