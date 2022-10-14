Read full article on original website
Dollar General faces $1.6M in proposed penalties after failed safety inspections at stores in 3 states
The Department of Labor has hit Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC with $1.6 million in proposed penalties for not adhering to federal workplace safety standards at four stores in Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The company, which operates more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states, has received...
Missouri latest state to divest from BlackRock over ESG initiatives: 'Woke political agenda'
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced his state's retirement system would sell $500 million in pension funds managed by BlackRock over the bank's left-wing initiatives.
Amazon workers in Upstate NY reject union bid
Amazon workers at a warehouse in Upstate New York voted for several days on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union, which has been trying to unionize several facilities.
Detroit muscle car thefts lead to Ohio arrests: report
Stolen cars and other vehicles in Detroit, Michigan, are reportedly being sold across the country for tens of thousands of dollars less than their actual value.
Alaska crabbers rip conservation decision to cancel over $200M harvest: 'Unbelievable'
Alaska officials canceled the fall and winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea for the first time over population concerns, prompting strong reactions to the move.
