Reviving Iran nuclear deal amid protests throws ‘life raft’ to the ‘most anti-American regime,’ investor warns
Edison Fund Chairman Shervin Pishevar says making a deal with Iran could compromise one of the most "significant implosions" since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Elon Musk changes tune, says SpaceX will 'keep funding Ukraine' after asking for government support
Elon Musk's Starlink will "keep funding Ukraine" after SpaceX asked the Pentagon for funding to continue the company's operations in the European country. Musk made the announcement in a tweet on Saturday afternoon after sending a letter to the Pentagon in September stating that the company can't continue to keep funding Starlink services to Ukraine.
Husband of Maryland woman who died inside Jasper's Restaurant restroom speaks out: report
Craig Winn, the husband of Maryland woman Verna Winn, is speaking out after his wife reportedly died of a heart attack in the restroom of Jasper's Restaurant.
Russia leaves more of Ukraine without power in new strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile strikes and shelling of energy utilities left more Ukrainian villages, towns and parts of two cities without power on Wednesday, authorities said, further squeezing Ukraine and threatening misery for millions in winter. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again urged Ukrainians to make “a very conscious”...
White House taking every step possible to avoid direct Biden-Putin encounter at G-20
U.S. officials also are taking precautions to avoid even a hallway run-in or photo meeting between the two leaders.
'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall
Sen. Roger Marshall called out Biden for planning to release millions of barrels of oil from the nation's emergency stockpile in an effort to fight rising gas prices
Student loan relief application now officially available through online portal
President Joe Biden on Monday officially unveiled the online application portal for his student loan forgiveness program for eligible borrowers.
Walmart, CVS, Walgreens start selling over-the-counter hearing aids: What to know
Retailers started selling over-the-counter hearing aids nationwide this week, giving Americans with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing impairments better access to products.
Biden admin keeps delaying oil and gas permitting due to math error
The Biden administration has yet to fix a math error it identified in the spring which is causing permitting for oil and gas drilling projects to be delayed.
Rare coin sells for $4.2 million
An auction house specializing in currency announced it recently purchased a rare nickel coin for millions of dollars. The coin, called the Walton 1913 Liberty Head nickel, was sold to GreatCollections for a whopping $4.2 million dollars, according to a press release put out Sunday by the auction house. The family the auction house bought it from had owned it since 2018.
Sam's Club memberships increase Monday for the first time in nearly a decade
Walmart-owned Sam's Club is upping its membership fees Monday for the first time in nearly a decade. CEO Kathryn McLay told customers in a recent note the retailer is raising its annual membership fees to $50 from $45 for Club members. The $5 increase is the first in nine years. At the same time, Plus memberships will increase t0 $110 from $100, the first increase since 1999, when they were first introduced.
James Corden banned, Madonna turned away and saucy rules: What to know about Keith McNally
Restaurateur Keith McNally made headlines after he banned James Corden from his Manhattan restaurant Monday. He is known for refusing to give celebrity customers special treatment.
James Corden banned from Keith McNally's upscale NYC restaurant after being called 'most abusive customer'
Keith McNally has banned famed comedian James Cordon from his upscale New York City restaurant, Balthazar. McNally accused the comedian of being "abusive" to his employees.
Fergie lists $4.2M luxury California estate that she built with her father; vineyard, mountain views included
A California estate built by the Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie and her father has been listed for more than $4.2 million. The home features a spa and a fire pit.
Millions could still be eligible for a stimulus check - and time is running out to claim it
Millions of Americans are still eligible to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, with some households in store for a possibly massive payment. More than 9 million mostly low-income Americans did not claim pieces of – or all of – the various relief payments delivered the pandemic, the IRS announced in a news release.
Cher's Malibu mansion hits market for $85M: report
A multimillion-dollar home that reportedly belongs to Cher has been listed with an eight-figure price tag. Perched on a Malibu bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the luxury property includes a 13,200-square-foot main house and a separate gatehouse that serves as a guest house, according to The Wall Street Journal. The...
Stuart Varney on 2022 midterms: I don't see how Democrats can turn this around
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the key issues that will drive voters to the polls on election day, and how the Democrats' own agenda may be their downfall.
Toys R Us launches 451-store revival in Macy's locations ahead of holiday season
Macy's and WHP Global, which owns Toys R Us, made the deal in 2021 but only started opening locations in summer 2022 and accelerated plans to capitalize on the holiday season.
Biden admin releases initial student loan handout application weeks before midterms
President Biden's administration rolled out the official website of its student loan forgiveness initiative on Saturday, offering an application form for those eligable.
Larry Kudlow: Democrats 'bet wrong' for key midterms issue, 'it's the economy stupid'
Larry Kudlow said if there is a Republican majority in Congress, they will have to 'hit the ground running' to 'bring prosperity' back to the US on 'Kudlow.'
