The Associated Press

Russia leaves more of Ukraine without power in new strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile strikes and shelling of energy utilities left more Ukrainian villages, towns and parts of two cities without power on Wednesday, authorities said, further squeezing Ukraine and threatening misery for millions in winter. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again urged Ukrainians to make “a very conscious”...
Rare coin sells for $4.2 million

An auction house specializing in currency announced it recently purchased a rare nickel coin for millions of dollars. The coin, called the Walton 1913 Liberty Head nickel, was sold to GreatCollections for a whopping $4.2 million dollars, according to a press release put out Sunday by the auction house. The family the auction house bought it from had owned it since 2018.
Sam's Club memberships increase Monday for the first time in nearly a decade

Walmart-owned Sam's Club is upping its membership fees Monday for the first time in nearly a decade. CEO Kathryn McLay told customers in a recent note the retailer is raising its annual membership fees to $50 from $45 for Club members. The $5 increase is the first in nine years. At the same time, Plus memberships will increase t0 $110 from $100, the first increase since 1999, when they were first introduced.
Cher's Malibu mansion hits market for $85M: report

A multimillion-dollar home that reportedly belongs to Cher has been listed with an eight-figure price tag. Perched on a Malibu bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the luxury property includes a 13,200-square-foot main house and a separate gatehouse that serves as a guest house, according to The Wall Street Journal. The...
