Ringo Starr cancels tour, will not perform at Vina Robles on Saturday

Ringo Starr canceled his North American tour after testing positive for COVID-19 again.

The 82-year-old former Beatles drummer first tested positive on Oct. 3 and postponed several tour dates in the U.S. and Canada.

On Monday, he said he was back on the road once again after a negative test, but on Thursday he posted on social media telling fans he surprisingly tested positive again.

When announcing his positive test he also announced the rest of his tour with 'Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band' was off.

This includes his Saturday performance at Vina Robles Amphitheatre. The venue's website says the show is canceled, announcing 'refunds are available at point of purchase.'

KSBY reached out to the venue to get more information on ticket refunds and has not heard back.