Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment . That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.
Week 8 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
| DEEP RUN
MILLS GODWIN
| 0
35
| (6)MIDLOTHIAN
(8)MANCHESTER
| 30 2OT
31
|BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
| (9)HANOVER
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
| 7
55
|BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
| (7)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
HERMITAGE
| 14
28
|BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
| ATLEE
(2)VARINA
| 14
46
| (3)THOMAS DALE
HOPEWELL
| 41
12
|BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
| (10)THOMAS JEFFERSON
J.R. TUCKER
| 21
0
| PETERSBURG
(4)DINWIDDIE
| 0
42
| MEADOWBROOK
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
| 8
44
| BENEDICTINE
COLLEGIATE
| 45
14
| PATRICK HENRY
ARMSTRONG
| 28
12
| PRINCE GEORGE
MATOACA
| 0
35
| GEORGE WYTHE
L.C. BIRD
| 0
55
| COSBY
HUGUENOT
| 49
0
| JAMES RIVER
MONACAN
| 10
16
| CLOVER HILL
POWHATAN
| 0
35
| GLEN ALLEN
POTOMAC
| 7
20
| HENRICO
MECHANICSVILLE
| 7
12
| MONTICELLO
GOOCHLAND
| 14
42
| KING WILLIAM
LAFAYETTE
| 0
35
| GRAFTON
NEW KENT
| 29
13
| COURTLAND
CAROLINE
| 22
36
| COLONIAL BEACH
ESSEX
| 12
66
| RAPPAHANOCK
LANCASTER
| 35
8
| WESTMORELAND
NORTHUMBERLAND
| 14
20
| MIDDLESEX
CHARLES CITY
| 31
2
| KING & QUEEN
WEST POINT
|PPD
