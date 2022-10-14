ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights

By Lane Casadonte, Sean Robertson
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MV64_0iZIoLfZ00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment . That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. ( Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel .)

Week 8 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

DEEP RUN
MILLS GODWIN 		0
35
(6)MIDLOTHIAN
(8)MANCHESTER 		30 2OT
31
BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
(9)HANOVER
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS 		7
55
BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
(7)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
HERMITAGE 		14
28
BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
ATLEE
(2)VARINA 		14
46
(3)THOMAS DALE
HOPEWELL 		41
12
BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
(10)THOMAS JEFFERSON
J.R. TUCKER 		21
0
PETERSBURG
(4)DINWIDDIE 		0
42
MEADOWBROOK
COLONIAL HEIGHTS 		8
44
BENEDICTINE
COLLEGIATE 		45
14
PATRICK HENRY
ARMSTRONG 		28
12
PRINCE GEORGE
MATOACA 		0
35
GEORGE WYTHE
L.C. BIRD 		0
55
COSBY
HUGUENOT 		49
0
JAMES RIVER
MONACAN 		10
16
CLOVER HILL
POWHATAN 		0
35
GLEN ALLEN
POTOMAC 		7
20
HENRICO
MECHANICSVILLE 		7
12
MONTICELLO
GOOCHLAND 		14
42
KING WILLIAM
LAFAYETTE 		0
35
GRAFTON
NEW KENT 		29
13
COURTLAND
CAROLINE 		22
36
COLONIAL BEACH
ESSEX 		12
66
RAPPAHANOCK
LANCASTER 		35
8
WESTMORELAND
NORTHUMBERLAND 		14
20
MIDDLESEX
CHARLES CITY 		31
2
KING & QUEEN
WEST POINT 		PPD

Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.

Week 7 Scores and Highlights
Week 6 Scores and Highlights
Week 5 Scores and Highlights
Week 4 Scores and Highlights
Week 3 Scores and Highlights
Week 2 Scores and Highlights
Week 1 Scores and Highlights

WTVR
Final Score Friday

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these restaurants are well-known for their delicious food and exquisite service.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

Cold sunshine today

Colder, dry air moved in behind last night's cold front. Look for plenty of sun today with high temps only in the upper 50s. Potential frost tonight into early Wednesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
rewind1051.com

JMU named one of the best in Virginia

James Madison University is one of the ten best colleges and universities in the state of Virginia. Personal finance website WalletHub has released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings and ranked J-M-U as the tenth best school in the commonwealth. Analyst Jill Gonzales explains how WalletHub came up...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

No, we’re not losing young adults. We have a different demographic problem.

And now we come to the column where I bust open a long-held stereotype like a pinata at a children’s party. For as long as I can remember, we’ve been told that young adults move away from rural areas and that’s why those communities today are effectively aging out – and dying out. Today, I come before you, armed with data, to show that that isn’t quite true.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood

 As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
nbc16.com

2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports

STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy