Kansas City, MO

I-435 crash sends several to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

By Jenna Thompson
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
A serious injury crash off southbound Interstate 435 and Bannister Road sent several people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Officers responded to the incident around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Initial investigation revealed a Chevrolet was experiencing electrical problems before the driver stopped on the inside shoulder of the road and turned its hazards on. Police say an operator of a separate vehicle then stopped to help.

A southbound Ford Explorer on the inside lane hit both vehicles at "highway speed," causing the Ford to overturn, per KCPD.

The occupants of the Ford were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was also transported to be treated for injuries.

Police report all parties are in stable condition.

Southbound I-435 past South 87th Street was closed for a period of time as officers worked the scene.

Kansas City, MO
