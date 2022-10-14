Read full article on original website
Highway 84 construction leads to McGregor closures
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor are performing lane closures on Highway 84, near McGregor. TxDOT says these closures will let crews prepare for future cable barrier installations along Highway 84. Crews have closed the inside Highway 84 eastbound mainlane, from Garfield Avenue through Cotton Belt Parkway.
W. Adams Avenue construction leads to closure
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The eastbound right lane on W. Adams Avenue, from the area near 7075 W. Adams Avenue to Old Waco Road, is closed for the construction of a turn lane and sidewalk. The City of Temple says this closure is expected to be in place...
Lanes will be closed on W. Adams Ave beginning Oct. 18
TEMPLE, Texas — Lane closures will take place on W. Adams Ave beginning on Oct. 18. The westbound right lane will be closed between 7075 W. Adams Ave and Old Waco Road. The lanes will close to allow for the construction of a turn lane and a sidewalk. The...
City of Belton shares details on utility billing changes
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – If Belton residents have any questions after getting their next utility bill, this is probably why. The City of Belton implemented a new billing structure for water service on October 1, and also increased the sewer rate. Public Information Officer Paul Romer says the City anticipates water and sewer utility customers will want to know more about these changes.
Motorcyclist injured in I-14 wreck changed lanes when unsafe, DPS says
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The 58-year-old rider of a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle suffered serious injuries after he rode onto the shoulder of I-14 and changed lanes when it was unsafe to do so, The Texas Department of Public Safety said. The collision happened on Oct. 15, 2022 at about 2...
Downtown Marlin remains closed after massive fire Sunday
MARLIN, Texas — Nobody will be allowed into the downtown area of Marlin on Monday because of hazardous conditions that remain from Sunday's fire, according to the City of Marlin. The city said no one will have access to the area starting from Hwy 6 at the light to...
Landowner wants McLennan County to fence off private road to block trespassers’ access to ‘Felon’s Playground’ at Tradinghouse
HALLSBURG, Texas (KWTX) - Kevin Kuretsch can become emotional when he talks about Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir, the 2,000-acre lake in eastern McLennan County. His father worked at the Tradinghouse Creek power plant and the nearby Lake Creek power plant for 41 years, and Kuretsch has spent countless hours on the water fishing, boating, skiing and jet skiing.
Bell County launches Scofflaw program
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Starting Tuesday, October 18, vehicle registration renewal in Bell County will be a little more complicated for those with outstanding tickets and fines. The program blocks anyone with an unpaid fine to the county from renewing registration on their vehicle. The program shares information between the county and the […]
City of Waco awarded grant for bridge project
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco has been awarded a grant for $800,000 under the Bridge Investment Program to address flood concerns and bridge crossings. The grant is the only planning grant awarded in the state of Texas for $800,000 under the BIP, and will go towards the Primrose Creek Bridge Planning Project.
DPS: 3 transported to the hospital following Bell County crash
Three people were transported to local hospitals, including an elderly man with incapacitating injuries, following a Bell County crash over the weekend.
Fire that destroyed historic building in Marlin prompts downtown closures after two water mains rupture
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from throughout Central Texas on Sunday morning extinguished a fire that destroyed a historic building in downtown Marlin. The fire erupted at around 9 a.m. in a historic building in the 200 block of Live Oak Street, awaking nearby neighbors with its billowing smoke. “I...
Killeen woman dead after driving 'wrong way' on IH-35 in Troy: DPS
A Central Texas woman is dead after heading the "wrong way" on IH-35 in Troy this weekend, Texas DPS said.
Wrong way crash results in one death
Bell County (FOX 44)) — 31-year-old Sambria Shaley Canty of Killeen has died from injuries she received in a crash on Oct. 15th. Texas DPS Troopers say Canty was going south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 around 4:30 a.m. when her Cherolet Cruz collided with a 2007 GMC passenger van driven by a 58-year-old man from Duluth, Georgia.
Three injured in Bell County crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Three people were injured in a Bell County crash over the weekend. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 11:54 a.m. Saturday to a report of a crash between three vehicles on Highway 281 – about eight miles north of Lampasas. A 2019 Black Ford Fiesta passenger car, operated by a 23-year-old woman from Lampasas, was traveling northbound on Highway 281 in the inside lane. A 2017 Black Toyota Yaris Passenger car, operated by a 39-year-old woman from Lampasas, was stopped at the intersection of Highway 281 and CR-2227 in the inside lane of Highway 281 – facing northbound preparing to turn left onto CR-2227.
‘Like something out of a war zone’: More than 70 vehicles catch fire, explode at pumpkin patch
TEMPLE, Texas — A Saturday afternoon at the pumpkin patch turned into a nightmare for many families when dozens of cars burst into flames and exploded. The fire was first reported at The Robinson Family Farm at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The first crews who arrived at the scene found approximately 10 cars on fire in the parking lot, KWTX reported.
Stage three water conservation plan looming for Waco
The current levels at Lake Waco are the lowest they’ve been since the lake expanded back in 2003. The drought is leading to a possible stage 3 water conservation plan.
Illegally taken deer left to waste at Lake Waco Marina: Texas Game Wardens
Authorities are searching for suspects believed to be responsible for a restaurant burglary.
Lake Waco levels down 11 feet
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A typical assumption after rain falls is the drought issue becomes better. But, the City of Waco is getting closer and closer to moving to stage three of the drought contingency plan. The lake level is just over 451 feet when it should be...
Massive blaze torches nearly 60 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched nearly 60 vehicles. The Temple Fire & Rescue Department responded to the blaze at around 1 p.m. Oct. 15. Multiple fire departments from Little River academy, Troy, Rogers, Salado, Holland, Bartlett and Belton were called to assist.
