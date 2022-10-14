Read full article on original website
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football Week 7 Recap
While the 2023 NFL Draft is still far off in the distance, players that will be drafted early are on the field now. Each week presents unique matchups for draft prospects and this week is no different. Here are NFL Draft prospects to watch in college football week 7 recap.
3 Possible Trade Destinations for Derrick Brown
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is one of the Carolina Panthers on the trade block after the team has started 1-5. Carolina has fired their head coach, Matt Rhule, and their defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Now, many talented Panthers are being shopped around the league as a result. There are a...
3 Possible Trade Destinations for Donte Jackson
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly beginning to field trade calls for multiple players after a bad start to the 2022-2023 season. Donte Jackson is one of those trade block players after Carolina earned a 1-4 record through five weeks and fired their head coach and defensive coordinator. As the league...
Fantasy Football Players to Add Week 7
Having a good fantasy draft sets a team up really well, but most of the time to win a fantasy football league, acquisitions need to be made during the season. Each week there are several players worth exploring on the waiver wire. Here are fantasy football players to add week 7. (Note: These are best used for standard scoring leagues. All players are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues)
Realistic Trade Packages for veteran players before the NFL Trade Deadline
Even though we’re only a few weeks into the 2022-23 NFL season, the NFL trade deadline is only two weeks away. The NFL’s trade deadline is November 1, 2022. Over the next two weeks, many veterans on struggling teams will be involved in trade rumors. In recent years notable veterans like Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Williams, Quandre Diggs, Marcus Peters, Amari Cooper, and Jimmy Garoppolo have been moved within a week of the trade deadline. There are plenty of notable impact players that could be moved in the next two weeks.
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Christian McCaffrey
The Panthers are in flux after firing both their head coach and defensive coordinator after starting 1-4. In Week 6, quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, both of whom they traded for, were both injured and were not known for playing well in a Panthers uniform when they were healthy. Now, they’re looking to trade some pieces, including superstar running back Christian McCaffrey.
Robbie Anderson Traded to Cardinals
The Panthers have agreed to a trade for Robbie Anderson. This trade comes only one day after Anderson was sent to the locker room by his own (interim) coaching staff after an apparent argument on the sideline. The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported the news via Twitter on Monday. Arizona...
NFL Week 7 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 7 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 7 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last week: 8-6, Season: 42-49-3 Thursday Night Football. New Orleans Saints...
