Even though we’re only a few weeks into the 2022-23 NFL season, the NFL trade deadline is only two weeks away. The NFL’s trade deadline is November 1, 2022. Over the next two weeks, many veterans on struggling teams will be involved in trade rumors. In recent years notable veterans like Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Williams, Quandre Diggs, Marcus Peters, Amari Cooper, and Jimmy Garoppolo have been moved within a week of the trade deadline. There are plenty of notable impact players that could be moved in the next two weeks.

2 DAYS AGO