Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
birminghamtimes.com
How One Birmingham City School Student Learned to Avoid Conflict
Jacob Woods, a 10th-grader at George Washington Carver High School in Birmingham, said he knows how to avoid conflicts – just walk away. “You don’t always have to respond when someone says something to you,” he said. “Sometimes, the best thing is just walk away or just ignore or say something to someone with more power than you that can handle the situation, and keep it calm, where it doesn’t have to go to a level that it doesn’t need to be at.”
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center to host cancer awareness event
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is hosting an outdoor event for breast cancer awareness tonight. Administrators say all people affected by breast cancer in anyway are invited to the “Light up for Cancer” event at 7p.m., whether they’re a veteran or not to remember and honor loved ones.
uab.edu
Two students and one faculty selected for a prestigious national research program
George, a native of Sterrett, Alabama and a public health major, and McDearmond, a native of Eva, Alabama and a psychology major, went through a rigorous application process to be selected with 75 other teams to be a part of the STR program. It is a professional development opportunity for teams consisting of a campus representative and one or two undergraduate students. Stavrinos, a professor in the Department of Psychology and the founder and director of the Translational Research for Injury Prevention Laboratory, will lead these students to conduct research with her.
Bham Now
Job-seekers: Check out more than 23K job openings in the Birmingham Area
Looking to make a career move? Now’s the perfect time because the Greater Birmingham Area has over 23K job openings right now, according to Indeed.com. From strategic planning analyst to a nurse, read on to learn more about Birmingham’s job market and the companies hiring. Check out Bham...
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
wbrc.com
Jimmie Hale Mission opens as warming shelter, needs your help
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A first alert for a freeze warning is in effect Tuesday night – the coldest temps of the season, so far. And the Jimmie Hale Mission in Birmingham needs your support to keep people warm and fed. Executive Director of the Jimmie Hale Mission, Perryn...
Birmingham rolls out new, uniform trash system
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is rolling out its new uniform garbage cart system. The new system will help with efficiency and keep neighborhoods cleaner. City leaders said they are really excited about the new uniform garbage cart system. About 20,000 trash bins are now being rolled out across Birmingham. The city […]
wbrc.com
Pastor pursuing peace after Birmingham businessman’s killing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Days after two men were arrested for allegedly killing a man well-loved in the Birmingham community, we’re hearing from his pastor about what he thinks it’ll take to keep this from happening to your loved one. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry...
Helena student charged after allegedly making a threat towards the school on social media
Helena student charged after allegedly making a threat towards the school on social media
Bham Now
This local followed in her mom’s footsteps + joined the Junior League of Birmingham—here’s why they love it
Whether you’re new to Birmingham or you’ve been here your whole life, there’s something to be said about plugging into the community in a new way. Thankfully, there are plenty of groups that promote community and voluntarism—like the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB). Find out why these new members love it and how you can get involved.
‘It’s ridiculous’: Birmingham resident frustrated by overgrown ‘wilderness’ next door
CBS 42 is “Your Voice, Your Station,” where viewers call in with concerns about what’s going on in their neighborhoods, and the CBS42 news team works to find answers. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Yvonne Ball called in feeling frustrated about an overgrown property next to her home. She said the unmaintained lot is covered in […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham homicides up 37% while department deals with low staffing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham murder rates are up more than 37% as of October 17. County leaders said that’s on track to be a record high, all while the Birmingham Police Department is dealing with low staffing. Former Assistant Police Chief for BPD Allen Treadaway said the department...
wvtm13.com
Chelsea High School parents concerned over student saying racial slur in video
CHELSEA, Ala. — A Chelsea High School parent is concerned for Black students at the school. This comes after a video of a student saying a racial slur was airdropped to classmates’ phones. Shelby County Schools district office tells WVTM 13 in a statement,. "District leaders and administrators...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County student and mother suing three school employees after her bullies get violent
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A student and her mother now suing three Jefferson County School employees for failing to follow bullying policies set by the school board and state. The student currently attends Mortimer Jordan High School and claims she has repeatedly alerted school leaders that she is being bullied. Things then turned physical.
Police, driving instructor advise on how to handle road rage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials say that road rage is what prompted Sunday’s standoff in Hoover that led to an officer from the Hoover Police Department getting shot and a suspect being taken into police custody. Law enforcement officials and driving school instructors said it is important for all drivers to recognize road rage and […]
Cullman man on his way to care for stray cat receives free car from Good Samaritan
CULLMAN, Ala. – The book of Matthew is often cited from the pulpit on Sunday mornings, reminding followers of God to care for one another and not turn a blind eye to those in need around us. Matthew 25: 40-45 reads: “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry, and you gave me...
wbrc.com
New amphitheater possibly coming to North Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening now are discussions for a new $50 million amphitheater at the star at Uptown where the former Carraway Hospital campus was in Birmingham. Lots of steps have to happen to bring something like this to life. According to Birmingham City officials this project has been...
wbrc.com
Warm beds available to those in need across Birmingham during cold snap
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Near recording breaking cold weather is moving across central Alabama this week. Shelters in Birmingham are preparing to see an increase in people coming in for a warm bed and a warm meal. At Firehouse Ministries, a hurdle they faced over the summer prepared staff for...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Public Works explains how new uniform trash bin rollout will work
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Public Works crews are now out, specifically in the East side of Birmingham, delivering thousands of new uniform trash bins to your homes. We first told you earlier this year, the city ordered 100,000 bins for all residents to get a new one and 25,000 are in the city now.
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
