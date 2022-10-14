ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

birminghamtimes.com

How One Birmingham City School Student Learned to Avoid Conflict

Jacob Woods, a 10th-grader at George Washington Carver High School in Birmingham, said he knows how to avoid conflicts – just walk away. “You don’t always have to respond when someone says something to you,” he said. “Sometimes, the best thing is just walk away or just ignore or say something to someone with more power than you that can handle the situation, and keep it calm, where it doesn’t have to go to a level that it doesn’t need to be at.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center to host cancer awareness event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is hosting an outdoor event for breast cancer awareness tonight. Administrators say all people affected by breast cancer in anyway are invited to the “Light up for Cancer” event at 7p.m., whether they’re a veteran or not to remember and honor loved ones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uab.edu

Two students and one faculty selected for a prestigious national research program

George, a native of Sterrett, Alabama and a public health major, and McDearmond, a native of Eva, Alabama and a psychology major, went through a rigorous application process to be selected with 75 other teams to be a part of the STR program. It is a professional development opportunity for teams consisting of a campus representative and one or two undergraduate students. Stavrinos, a professor in the Department of Psychology and the founder and director of the Translational Research for Injury Prevention Laboratory, will lead these students to conduct research with her.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jimmie Hale Mission opens as warming shelter, needs your help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A first alert for a freeze warning is in effect Tuesday night – the coldest temps of the season, so far. And the Jimmie Hale Mission in Birmingham needs your support to keep people warm and fed. Executive Director of the Jimmie Hale Mission, Perryn...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham rolls out new, uniform trash system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is rolling out its new uniform garbage cart system. The new system will help with efficiency and keep neighborhoods cleaner. City leaders said they are really excited about the new uniform garbage cart system. About 20,000 trash bins are now being rolled out across Birmingham. The city […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pastor pursuing peace after Birmingham businessman’s killing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Days after two men were arrested for allegedly killing a man well-loved in the Birmingham community, we’re hearing from his pastor about what he thinks it’ll take to keep this from happening to your loved one. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

This local followed in her mom’s footsteps + joined the Junior League of Birmingham—here’s why they love it

Whether you’re new to Birmingham or you’ve been here your whole life, there’s something to be said about plugging into the community in a new way. Thankfully, there are plenty of groups that promote community and voluntarism—like the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB). Find out why these new members love it and how you can get involved.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Police, driving instructor advise on how to handle road rage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials say that road rage is what prompted Sunday’s standoff in Hoover that led to an officer from the Hoover Police Department getting shot and a suspect being taken into police custody. Law enforcement officials and driving school instructors said it is important for all drivers to recognize road rage and […]
HOOVER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man on his way to care for stray cat receives free car from Good Samaritan

CULLMAN, Ala. – The book of Matthew is often cited from the pulpit on Sunday mornings, reminding followers of God to care for one another and not turn a blind eye to those in need around us.   Matthew 25: 40-45 reads:  “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’  “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry, and you gave me...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

New amphitheater possibly coming to North Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening now are discussions for a new $50 million amphitheater at the star at Uptown where the former Carraway Hospital campus was in Birmingham. Lots of steps have to happen to bring something like this to life. According to Birmingham City officials this project has been...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

