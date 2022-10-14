Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Honda HR-V SUVOTY Review: Honda, Do Better
Sub-$30,000 SUVs can be hard to find in 2022; the average new vehicle transaction price topped $48,000 in August. And the newly redesigned CR-V ditches its base model—which means Honda's compact SUV is pricier than ever. Thankfully, the automaker has an all-new version of the CR-V's smaller and more...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV First Look: Getting the EV EQuation Right
Mercedes has already introduced us to the pinnacle of its new EQ world of electrified products with the top-end EQS sedan and SUV, which are controversial looking but also chock full of technology and opulence. But with six-figure price tags and huge footprints, both EQS models aren't exactly brimming with broad appeal.
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Packs a 677-HP Punch Swung at Tesla
Mercedes-AMG isn't just transitioning to the electric future, it's kicking the door down. Today the performance brand unveiled the latest Mercedes EQ-branded electric product that it's extracted more performance from and slapped its famous three letters on: The 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE battery-electric SUV. This is the first battery-electric performance SUV...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Genesis GV60 SUVOTY Review: Better Than the Ioniq 5 or EV6?
At most big, full-line automakers—say, GM, VW, or Toyota—it's easy for the luxury brands to stand out from their mainstream counterparts. The luxe variants usually have more power, more advanced technology, and more upscale interiors. Here, Hyundai Motor Group doesn't grant its luxury arm, Genesis, that grace. The undeniable strength of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6—the former a design benchmark and the latter a performance standout—have given the related 2023 Genesis GV60 no quarter.
Hyundai to break ground on $5.5 billion Georgia plant this month
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) said Friday it will break ground this month on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the United States.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Hyundai Kona N SUVOTY Review: So Close to Greatness
The recently deceased Hyundai Veloster N was a magnificent, manual-equipped sporty hatchback with sharp handling and tons of value and thrills. But nobody buys hatchbacks, so now Hyundai has taken its subcompact Kona SUV and given it most of the same N go-fast goodies—a smart decision given consumer tastes, but one that ultimately results in compromises on both the SUV and performance fronts.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Hands-On First Look: The $300K Cadillac Must Be Seen To Be Believed
Is the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq flagship for real? This head-turner of an all-electric super sedan is finally in the form of a production model, longer than a Cadillac Escalade fullsize SUV, and priced in stratospheres Cadillac has long dreamed of returning to. Pricing will start in the low $300,000 range and customers can easily add up to $100,000 more to customize it, further ensuring no one else owns the same exact car.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L SUVOTY Review: Luxury on a Large Scale
Excellent McIntosh stereo and Uconnect infotainment system. The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L is the largest and grandest Jeep on the market, extending more than a foot longer than the shorter-wheelbase Jeep Grand Wagoneer, which is an already huge full-size SUV. It is a tale of two designs. The exterior...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Mazda CX-50 SUVOTY Review: This Could Only Be a Mazda
Mazda ventures farther into the outdoors than it ever has before with the new 2023 CX-50. For buyers seeking the go-anywhere look and capability of the Subaru Outback in a less shouty design, the CX-50 could be their ride. Or at least, that's how Mazda might present its case. So don't judge the 2023 Mazda CX-50 simply based on its stylish headlights, long hood, and entertaining driving dynamics. That it looks good and drives well should come as no surprise, but what else does this Mazda SUV offer?
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Kia Niro SUVOTY Review: Are You Really Supposed to Be Here?
Here's a rare instance where the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo can be equated to the Kia Niro. Not because of their electrified focus, but because we struggled to decide which MotorTrend Of The Year contest to invite it to—SUV or Car? In these cases, we typically defer to the automaker's preference. Porsche said its Taycan Cross Turismo fit in better at our 2022 SUV of the Year party, and it was almost correct. Likewise, Kia claimed the redesigned Niro was ready to run through our 2023 SUV of the Year wringer.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid SUVOTY Review: It's All Relative
Viewed strictly within the Hyundai ecosystem, the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid is great. Unmistakable styling, a long warranty, and a base price well below $40,000 are only the beginning. The plug-in is also the quietest, the most efficient, and—get this—the quickest Tucson. Although we'd recommend the Tucson PHEV to the right buyer, this SUV doesn't shine as bright when you consider the competition from other automakers.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUVOTY Review: Precision-Engineered for Tomfoolery
We're pretty sure we heard Ford's new Bronco Raptor snicker when we brought it to the off-road course at our SUV of the Year competition. Said course is set up to test the abilities of the average SUV, but when it comes to off-roading, there's nothing average about the Braptor.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Buick Envision Avenir SUVOTY Review: Can't Get Over the Hump
The redesigned second-generation Buick Envision made its debut last year and recently became available in the brand's range-topping Avenir trim, which is akin to GMC's Denali line in that it aims to deliver improved materials and a more premium experience for occupants. The Envision's new exterior redesign is a success with an athletic and handsome mien, and the Avenir gets 20-inch wheels and clear taillights for an even more attractive look.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Mercedes-EQ EQB-Class SUVOTY Review: Li'l Juice Box
Who doesn't love a juice box? Fun to look at and packed with funky flavor, they're the perfect beverage analog for the new Mercedes-EQ EQB electric luxury SUV—right down to the little straw. But for as much as we like the EQB350, the SUV's little straw, er, limited maximum...
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge SUVOTY Review: Quick and Cute Only Help So Much
In one obvious way, there is less to love about the Volvo C40 Recharge compared to its older brother, the XC40 Recharge. The two all-electric crossovers are based on the same architecture, including a 75-kWh battery pack and single-speed automatic transmissions, but the rearward-sloping roofline of the coupelike C40 means it provides less cargo-carrying capacity (with a gain of 3 miles of range, to 226 miles total on a full charge).
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross SUVOTY Review: Competence Need Not Sparkle
We'll be honest: None of the MotorTrend staffers expected Toyota's new Corolla Cross to win our SUV of the Year competition, nor did we expect it to be a raging disappointment. We figured Toyota's newest SUV, which squeezes into the lineup between the smaller C-HR and larger RAV4, would exhibit the kind of hard-working, no-frills competence that keeps society functioning. And that's exactly what it did.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Maserati Grecale SUVOTY Review: What Makes a Maserati?
Although it wears an SUV body, Maserati's new Grecale Trofeo is an Italian exotic in nearly every other respect, and if the visuals don't make that obvious, firing up and revving the 523-hp MC20-sourced engine sure as hell will. From the lipstick-red interior to the screaming turbo engine, no other contender in our SUV of the Year competition waved the flag for its country of origin like the Maserati.
MotorTrend Magazine
427-Inch Aftermarket LS Cranks Out 768 Horsepower at 7,700 RPM!
We still remember the 1997 Corvette and its introduction of the LS1 engine. We knew the Gen III small-block from GM was revolutionary, but to be honest we had no idea how it would completely transform our industry. That was 25 years ago (a quarter of a century if you want to feel old) and these days you can build an LS-architecture engine completely out of aftermarket parts. Case in point is this 427ci "LS7" recently dyno-tested at Westech Performance by Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule.
MotorTrend Magazine
Brembo Sensify: Meet the Next Big Thing in Automotive Braking
Brakes haven't evolved much since four-wheel electronic antilock became mainstream, but I think I just experienced the next leap in braking tech: Brembo Sensify. With today's ABS, when you step on the pedal, pressure is distributed evenly to all four wheels, either directly or by wire via an external pressure source and often with a front/rear proportioning valve. Then, if traction is lost at one or more of the tires, a valve on a central hydraulic controller relieves some pressure to the slipping wheel(s) to regain traction. But today's best hydraulic valves can only open and close in roughly 20-millisecond increments, relieving about 5 bar (73 psi) of brake pressure each time. Drivers feel pulsations, as does the chassis. Both are happier without them, and Sensify eliminates them.
