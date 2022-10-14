Mazda ventures farther into the outdoors than it ever has before with the new 2023 CX-50. For buyers seeking the go-anywhere look and capability of the Subaru Outback in a less shouty design, the CX-50 could be their ride. Or at least, that's how Mazda might present its case. So don't judge the 2023 Mazda CX-50 simply based on its stylish headlights, long hood, and entertaining driving dynamics. That it looks good and drives well should come as no surprise, but what else does this Mazda SUV offer?

4 HOURS AGO