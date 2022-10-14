Read full article on original website
Watch BTS perform ‘Run BTS’ for the first time at ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert
BTS have unveiled the official performance of ‘Proof’ B-side ‘Run BTS’ from their recent Busan concert. On October 15, the boyband held their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan as part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid, marking their first show in six months. At the concert, BTS also debuted the performance of ‘Run BTS’ from their June 2022 compilation album ‘Proof’. Shortly after the concert, the septet uploaded the official stream footage of the performance on their official YouTube channel.
Ticketing details announced for Jackson Wang’s Singapore concert this December
Ticketing details for Jackson Wang‘s Singapore concert this December have been released. Fans will be able to purchase tickets to the ‘Magic Man’ tour date at the Singapore Indoor Stadium starting this October 21, tour promoter AEG Presents announced today (October 18). Tickets will be available via...
Kendrick Lamar to livestream full ‘The Big Steppers’ concert from Paris this weekend
Kendrick Lamar is set to livestream a full concert from his ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ in Paris this weekend. The rapper has teamed up with Amazon Music for the show at the Accor Arena on October 22, which also marks the 10th anniversary of his landmark album ‘Good Kid, MAAd City’.
Billie Eilish announces ‘Happier Than Ever’ homecoming double header
Billie Eilish has announced two new ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour dates in her hometown. The singer-songwriter will stage two shows at LA’s Kia Forum on December 15 and 16. Tickets for both shows will go on sale next Wednesday (October 26) at 10am local time and a verified fan pre-sale will also be held the day before (October 25) at 10am local time. You can purchase tickets here and here.
London’s secret “toilet venue” is reopening
Former London nightclub Public Life is reopening next month as The Warmer Room. The venue, which closed in 2012, is housed in a decommissioned public toilet in Shoreditch’s Commercial Street. It has standing room for 80 people and features an in-built soundsystem. According to Mixmag, the club will open...
Berlin’s iconic Berghain club rumoured to be closing down
Berlin’s Berghain nightclub is rumoured to be permanently closing by the end of this year. The legendary establishment, which was founded in 2004, is one of the most famous clubs globally and has been called the “world capital of techno”. It currently employs 250 people and has dozens of residents, per Mixmag.
‘Cyberpunk 2077’: Sasha Grey set to voice character in Phantom Liberty DLC
Sasha Grey has confirmed that she will be voicing a character in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC. The Phantom Liberty expansion was announced early last month, and will act as a spy-thriller set in a new district in Night City. Grey – whose real name is Marina Ann Hantz and...
Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says
Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
BTS’ Jin confirmed to release solo single in late October
BTS vocalist Jin will be releasing a solo single later this month, Big Hit Music has confirmed. On October 18, the K-pop agency confirmed to MBN that the idol will soon be dropping his solo single at the end of the month. This comes days after Jin himself shared his plans to release a solo track at the boyband’s recent Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert.
Lil Baby says early success forced him into a “dark spot”
Lil Baby has opened up about how he coped with the pressures of becoming successful, explaining that in the early days of his fame, the rapper found himself in a “dark spot”. The revelation came in an interview with fellow rapper Big Loon, with Lil Baby – real...
Lewis Capaldi announces new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ and 2023 UK and European tour
Lewis Capaldi has announced full details of his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’. The follow up to his 2019 debut, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, will be released on May 19 2023 on EMI Records and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here. It...
My Chemical Romance perform ultra-rare ‘Sister To Sleep’ for the second time ever in California
On Monday night (October 17), My Chemical Romance wrapped up their five-night residency at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. There, they performed the deepest cut in their entire catalogue: ‘Sister To Sleep’, a song they’d performed live just once before, nearly a decade ago, and never released in any official capacity.
Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Easy Life
Like many artists in the past few years, Easy Life had to watch the release of their debut album from indoors. Their fun, profound and energetic ‘Life’s A Beach’ was released in May 2021, but the lockdown-enforced period of isolation following the record’s release led frontman Murray Matravers to dive deep into his feelings, in which he reflected on the band’s meteoric rise and wondered what other paths he could have taken as a person.
Noel Gallagher says “no point” in Oasis reforming as band sells “as many records now” than when together
Noel Gallagher has said there’s “no point” in an Oasis reunion because the band still sell “as many records now” than they did when they were together. The singer-songwriter, who plays in his own group High Flying Birds, was speaking in a new interview when he was asked whether fans can ever expect to see Oasis reform.
Stormzy says he has written a song worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One
Stormzy reckons he has penned a song that is worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One. The rapper, who is due to release his third studio record ‘This Is What I Mean’ on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam, said in a new interview that a track on the album could be worthy of a UK festive chart topper.
Tame Impala issue warning about lighting effects following seizures during gig
Tame Impala have issued a warning about the light effects during their show after some audiences members suffered seizures during a gig in Aukland, New Zealand. The Australian psych-rock band band posted a note on their Instagram stories earlier today (October 16) warning any fans who are “susceptible” to “seizures” to take care during their shows because of the “intense” nature of the lighting effects.
PinkPantheress joins Paramore for ‘Misery Business’ at Austin City Limits
Played their second Austin City Limits show this weekend, and were joined by PinkPantheress to perform ‘Misery Business’ – check out footage below. The band, who returned with new single ‘This Is Why’ last month and shared details of a sixth album of the same name due in January 2023, recently began a comeback tour of intimate venues across North America.
Lil Baby – ‘It’s Only Me’ review: a few notches shy of greatness
Lil Baby wasn’t lying on the album title: it really is him leading the mainstream rap battalion. In 2018, Lil Baby came out the gate swinging with his cult classic debut ‘Harder Than Ever’ and has controlled the charts ever since, bagging a Grammy in the process and even being recruited for this year’s Tears For Fears-sampling official FIFA World Cup 2022 song.
Every Stray Kids song ranked in order of greatness
Witnessing Stray Kids’ steady emergence as artists has been nothing short of rewarding. They were first properly introduced to the world in 2017 as a motley crew of teenage superstar hopefuls. Back then, Stray Kids were fresh-faced, maybe even slightly unsure of themselves, but there’s no denying that they were always meant to go places.
Peach PRC announces first Melbourne headline show
Peach PRC has announced she’ll be heading to Melbourne next month for her first headline show in the Victorian capital. Taking to Instagram today (October 17), Peach shared the news that she’ll be performing at Max Watts on Friday November 4. Byron Bay singer-songwriter Yorke will be joining her for the show, which is an all-ages gig.
