Anne Arundel County, MD

Off-duty Anne Arundel police officer accused of assault in Baltimore City

By WMAR STAFF
 4 days ago
A police officer in Anne Arundel County is suspended over an alleged off-duty assault in Baltimore City.

The involved officer has been identified as T. Thomas, a two-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

He was served a criminal summons, charging him with second-degree assault.

Anne Arundel County Police said they became aware of the incident on October 13.

Although his police powers have been stripped, Thomas will continue working with pay in an administrative capacity while the case plays out.

No other details about the incident have been revealed.

Rob7
3d ago

That's why police get away with everything because they still get paid even though they supposedly committed a crime.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

