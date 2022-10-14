ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Residents urged to leave annexed region as Ukraine advances

By YURAS KARMANAU
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cfq0d_0iZIkSSa00
1 of 4

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Moscow-installed authorities in Ukraine’s occupied southern region of Kherson urged local residents to evacuate to Russia on Friday, as Kyiv’s forces pushed their counteroffensive deeper into the region.

The move, announced a day before, indicated that Ukrainian military gains along the war’s southern front are worrying the Kremlin, which is struggling to cement its hold on areas illegally annexed from Ukraine last month. Russian authorities immediately promised free accommodations to anyone who heeded the recommendation to leave Kherson.

The region’s Moscow-installed leader, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state TV on Friday night that hundreds of people asked to be evacuated. “We’re advising those who are scared of incoming missiles, in order not to get in the way of the Russian military, to depart to the Russian Federation,” he said.

Saldo said Thursday the evacuations would take place from four cities, including the regional capital Kherson and Nova Kakhovka. The latter lies almost on the contact line between Russian and Ukrainian forces, with the Ukrainians advancing closer and closer.

The Russian-installed officials in the region tried to downplay the seriousness of the situation, describing the evacuations as “humanitarian,” “wellness” and “vacation” trips to Russia that were voluntary. For those willing to leave, buses and ferries were being provided, according to Saldo.

But residents painted a much less pleasant picture.

Konstantin, a Kherson city resident who spoke on condition of having his last withheld for safety reasons, told The Associated Press on Friday that columns of military trucks had begun to move around the city and eventually leave. All schools were closed, and most state institutions and local administrative bodies had moved to reduced working hours, he said.

“The mood in Kherson is not cheerful. The city is now in suspense. Primarily the Russian military from the headquarters and the family of collaborators are leaving,” Konstantin told the AP. “Everyone is discussing the imminent arrival of the Ukrainian military and preparing for it.”

Russia has characterized the movement of Ukrainians to Russia or Russian-controlled territory as voluntary, but in many cases it is the only route residents of the occupied areas can or are allowed to take.

Reports have also surfaced that some were forcibly deported to “filtration camps” with harsh conditions. In addition, an Associated Press investigation found that Russian officials deported thousands of Ukrainian children - some orphaned, others living with foster families or in institutions - to be raised as Russian.

Ukrainian military expert Oleh Zhdanov attributed the announced evacuation to “uncertainty as to whether the Russians will be able to hold the city” and lessons from when Kyiv’s troops penetrated the defenses of the occupying forces in northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region last month.

“The Russians are afraid of a repetition of the stampede from the Kharkiv region in Kherson, when military equipment and archives were abandoned, and therefore they are preparing to leave in advance,” Zhdanov said.

Zhdanov said the Russians might be concerned about Ukraine doubling their stockpile of HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems by the end of the month, which “would have a significant impact on the nature of the fighting in the south.”

“The pace of the Ukrainian advance in the Kherson region slowed down a little, but this only gives the Russians a little more time to evacuate. It does not stop the counterattack on Kherson and the region,” Zhdanov said. “It’s a question of a few weeks, a month maximum.”

Reports of preparations for civilian evacuations also came from the city of Melitopol, located in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, which neighbors Kherson to the east.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov told reporters Friday that security officers, people working with the Russian-installed authorities and building managers “have already received information about the need for evacuation” and “have been given evacuation routes.”

Fedorov said the Russians were not allowing Ukrainians to depart from the occupied areas to Ukrainian-controlled territory through the key Vasylivka checkpoint, where more more than 1,000 cars and more than 4,000 people were lined up Friday.

“The situation is definitely not improving. Every day, it is getting worse and worse because the number of people who want to leave is increasing every day, and the (Russians) simply don’t let them out,” Fedorov said.

Melitopol, with a pre-war population of 150,000, was one of the first big cities to fall to the Russian forces in March.

Military analysts predicted Melitopol and Berdyansk would become main targets for the Ukrainian army in the coming days.

“The Russians are very much scared that the Ukrainians might build up a reserve and move from Zaporizhzhia to Melitopol, and if it is successful, the entire southern part held by the Russians will collapse and all the achievements and victories of Putin will evaporate,” Ukrainian analyst Zhdanov said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 9

Related
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Crimea bridge attack arrests as fresh blasts heard

Russia says it has detained eight people in connection with Saturday's explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Its FSB security service said five of those held were Russians, while the others were Ukrainian and Armenian. The FSB has accused the Ukrainian security services of being behind the...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes Threat That May Change Russia-Ukraine War

Of all the products and services that Elon Musk and his various companies provide, Starlink, the secure satellite internet access service, has in recent months become globally prominent. Now available in all continents, Starlink has become a window on the world for people living in dictatorships, in countries that have...
Daily Beast

Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

Hot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.
americanmilitarynews.com

War in Ukraine ‘could be over by Christmas;’ Putin in fear of coup

A senior former U.S. general said that Russia could be defeated by the end of the year based on his assessment of the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Others have echoed his claim. Meanwhile, Urkaine’s intelligence officials claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the special ODON unit of the Russian National guard to arrest soldiers in fears he could be deposed in a coup.
BBC

Crimea bridge: Is this what caused the explosion?

The Kerch bridge that connects the annexed Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was partially blown up in a dramatic explosion. Russia suggested that a truck bomb was behind the blast, but some observers believe that a boat passing under the bridge may be to blame. In CCTV footage that circulated...
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Vice

Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem

A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy