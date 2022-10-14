Three people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after firefighters doused a blaze that sent thick smoke billowing from the sixth story of a high-rise residential building in Downtown Long Beach.

The fire started just before 11:30 a.m. at the seven-story building at Atlantic Avenue and Fourth Street. More than a dozen Long Beach Fire Department units responded to the blaze. They were able to douse the flames within 10 minutes of arriving, according to the LBFD.

None of the injuries caused by the blaze were life-threatening, according to LBFD officials, who said the patients were being treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators were working to determine what started the blaze. Many residents were able to evacuate after someone pulled a fire alarm, but some were stuck on the seventh floor where firefighters were working to get them down.

First-responders were also working to determine the extent of the damage and how many people would be displaced from their homes.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

The post Fire injures 3, strands some on top floor of 7-story building in Downtown Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post .