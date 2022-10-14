ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Tours, ribbon cutting set for Sandy Springs Fire Station 2

By Bob Pepalis
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzI4i_0iZIkMPS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0sq9_0iZIkMPS00
Sandy Springs Fire Station 2 has opened, with the public invited to a ribbon cutting and for tours. (City of Sandy Springs)

The city will cut the ribbon to officially open Sandy Springs Fire Station 2 at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, with public tours being held the following weekend.

The city built the new station at 135 Johnson Ferry Road to replace the former station that was built in 1969. A temporary station was used at the corner of Roswell Road and Mount Vernon housing one crew and one engine. The station’s ladder company and battalion chief operated from Fire Station No. 3, located on Raiders Drive, while the new station was being built.

Visitors can park at the City Springs Parking Garage at 1 Galambos Way and walk over to the station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dU21M_0iZIkMPS00
Fire Chief Keith Sanderson explains how firefighters using the rock wall installed in the apparatus bay will help them develop the hand strength necessary for their jobs in a recent tour for neighborhood groups that donated a gas grill to the station. (Bob Pepalis)

The new two-story station has 21,144 square feet of space.

The community can tour the new station during an open house from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23.

The station has a three-bay apparatus storage room with adjacent support areas, a decontamination shower along with state-of-the-art equipment for firefighters to remove toxins after returning from fighting a fire, equipment storage, gear wash, kitchen, conference room, offices, sleeping quarters, restrooms, fitness room, and training areas.

The opening was slightly delayed as the city waited for the delivery of doors for the apparatus bay.

The post Tours, ribbon cutting set for Sandy Springs Fire Station 2 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantaagentmagazine.com

130-home build-to-rent community in the works for Stone Mountain

Atlanta homebuilder Paran Homes and Los Angeles-based real estate investor PCCP LLC are set to break ground on Heritage at Panola, a 130-unit, single-family build-to-rent community in Stone Mountain. Development of the 22.9-acre site, located at 1717 Panola Road, is underway; the community is expected to open in 2024. “This...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Echo Street West tops out office building, targets Spring 2023 opening

Lincoln Property Company has announced that all components of the first phase of the Echo Street West project have been topped out. The 19-acre 765 Echo building in Atlanta’s historic Westside is now moving forward in its first phase of construction. This will include 25,000 square feet of retail space, 300,000 square feet of office […] The post Echo Street West tops out office building, targets Spring 2023 opening appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Fire destroys abandoned apartment building, causes power cuts across Midtown

A massive fire at an abandoned apartment complex on 12th Street in Midtown sent smoke and flames billowing into the sky over Midtown and forced a power cut on Monday night. The building, formerly known as the 12th Street West apartments, was part of the block of property – bounded by 13th Street, Crescent Avenue, […] The post Fire destroys abandoned apartment building, causes power cuts across Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Brookhaven receives grant funding to hire police officers

The city of Brookhaven is preparing to hire new police officers thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.  On Oct. 13, The DOJ announced funding for what’s called Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP), according to a press release.  The funding goes to law enforcement agencies across the […] The post Brookhaven receives grant funding to hire police officers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
thecitymenus.com

Bridge replacement begins on US 27 in Carrollton

If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.
CARROLLTON, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Mayors, Fulton County far apart in sales tax negotiations

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called the Fulton County Commissioners’ negotiating position with its cities on the division of sales tax “irresponsible and reckless” during a Tuesday press conference. Dickens said the county’s demand for a larger portion of local options sales tax (LOST) funds could force the cities to cut public safety services. Mayors from […] The post Mayors, Fulton County far apart in sales tax negotiations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Voting opens for Best of Brookhaven

Reporter Newspapers, Explore Brookhaven, and the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce announced the first-ever Best of Brookhaven contest with voting open to the public through Nov. 11. The public is invited to vote for their favorite business at BestOfBrookhavenGA.com. Categories include Beauty, Food & Drink, Home Services, Shopping, and more. Winners will be announced in the […] The post Voting opens for Best of Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
police1.com

Ga. officer’s patrol vehicle vandalized with LEO inside during wild street takeover

ATLANTA — A South Fulton police officer’s patrol car was vandalized while an officer was inside after the officer responded to a dangerous street takeover near Atlanta. According to 11 Alive News, an officer drove to the scene after receiving several reports of people driving recklessly, doing donuts and performing vehicle stunts in the early hours of the morning.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlantic Station Restaurant Week runs Oct. 17-23

The second annual Atlantic Station Restaurant Week kicks off today, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 23. Guests will experience some of Atlanta’s best culinary offerings at exceptional prices with prix fixe menus, exclusive deals from retailers, and more. On Oct. 21, there will be live jazz on Atlantic Green by Antoine Knight from 5 – […] The post Atlantic Station Restaurant Week runs Oct. 17-23 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth

On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
ACWORTH, GA
nowhabersham.com

Duluth man killed, nine others injured in Clermont wreck

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Duluth man and injured nine other people in Clermont on Saturday night, October 15. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Uniform Patrol Division deputies responded to the crash between a Honda Odyssey minivan and Honda...
CLERMONT, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy