Kate ‘Twisted’ William’s ‘Arm’ For Another Baby—Here’s If They’re Trying For A 4th Child

By Lea Veloso
 4 days ago
Another little one? Prince William and Kate Middleton might be trying for another baby. The Royal parents of three are rumored to be adding one more to their growing family.

A royal insider told Us Weekly that Kate has been trying very hard to convince William to have a fourth child. “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” the insider shared. “She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.” “William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds,” the newly appointed Princess of Wales said during a February event, adding that she gets “very broody” about the subject. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’”

William and Kate have three kids together: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4. Kate revealed a precious moment with fans during their first trip to Wales since they received their new titles. In a viral TikTok video that was posted on Twitter, Kate noticed the old picture from a fan showing it to her. “Oh my goodness that’s from our engagement! We always laugh about this. Although we’ve been married for 11 years, we’ve been together for double that so it’s extraordinary. And the children look back at the photos and say, ‘Mummy you look so young!’”

William took on Prince Charles’ role as Prince of Wales, as the new monarch announced his new titles on September 9, 2022. “As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades. Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given,” Charles said in his first speech since his mother’s death. “Tywysog Cymru” means Prince of Wales in Welsh.

The Life of a Modern Monarch

Image: Courtesy of Random House.

'Elizabeth the Queen' by Sally Bedell… $7.95+

For more about the British royal family, check out Sally Bedell Smith’s 2012 biography,

.

The New York Times bestseller, which includes the “real story” behind several storylines featured in Netflix’s The Crown, follows Queen Elizabeth II’s life from her childhood as the “heiress presumptive” to her father, King George VI; to the moment he et her husband, Prince Philip, when she was 13 years old; to her ascension to the throne at 25 years old in 1952. Elizabeth the Queen, which also includes interviews with Buckingham Palace sources and never-before-revealed documents, provides a deep dive into the Queen’s legacy as one of the most famous monarchs in recent history.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Comments / 21

