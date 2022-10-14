ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Military is having trouble recruiting Americans to serve the country, leaders are concerned

By Laura Geller
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJ66u_0iZIiaV600

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Military leaders told lawmakers they’re concerned because they’re having trouble recruiting Americans to serve the country.

By the end of 2022, the active duty military will be at its smallest size since the creation of the all-volunteer force, according to Congressional testimony. Leaders said that’s partly because they’re in the most challenging recruiting environment they’ve faced in that time.

“Unless we do things differently, do things for the better, I believe every service except for the Space Force is at risk of missing the recruiting mission,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said.

“In the Army’s most challenging recruiting year since the start of the all-volunteer force, we will only achieve 75% of our FY22 recruiting goal,” Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, said in a statement. “Despite retaining 104% of our eligible to re-enlist population, we estimate we will fall 10,000 short of our 476,000 end-strength goal. Our final numbers will not be available until mid-October.”

At a meeting of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Army officials gave some of the challenges they face.

“These unprecedented recruiting challenges are driven in part by a low national unemployment rate, a strong job market, intense competition with the private sector and a declining number of young Americans interested and qualified for uniform service,” Lt. Gen. Douglas Stitt explained.

The Army has the largest force. Stitt said there are also several things that could disqualify a recruit. Obesity, addiction, conduct, test scores and medical or behavioral conditions are the top issues.

The Department of Defense believes there’s no one silver bullet here, but they’re working on it, and said Congress has a role to play, too.

“Congress can help our efforts by improving high school access, where high schools are incentivized to grant predictable and regular access to recruiters, and support to the career exploration program, updating authorities for targeting marketing and advertising,” Stephanie Miller, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Personnel Policy said.

According to officials, there could be consequences for the country if they don’t turnaround the trends.

“Our perennial advantage remains our people and our sailors relentlessly pursue operational excellence, however, without a steady supply of new sailors, that could quickly wane,” U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Rick Cheeseman said.

“As the security environment becomes more unstable, it’s critical our military remains fully equipped to meet the challenges of our day,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Audio reveals Trump showed Kim Jong-Un letters to Bob Woodward: ‘Don’t say I gave them to you’

A recording from a new audiobook by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward reveals that former President Donald Trump gave the journalist copies of letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. “Nobody else has them, but I want you to treat them with respect,” Mr Trump says on the recording. “And don’t say I gave them to you, okay?”Mr Woodward, the legendary journalist who helped break the Watergate story in the 1970s and has continued to cover the White House and major news in Washington since, is releasing an audiobook featuring eight hours of his interviews with Mr Trump on...
The Associated Press

Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate

MIAMI (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Rubio, a two-term senator, and Demings, a three-term congresswoman and former Orlando police chief, faced questions at the West Palm Beach debate on topics including inflation, abortion, voting rights, gun violence, immigration and foreign policy. Florida has increasingly shifted rightward in recent election cycles, giving Rubio the advantage as Republicans now lead Democrats with voter registration in the state. But Demings clearly saw the debate as an opportunity to take Rubio on forcefully as she tries to become the state’s first Black senator. Rubio skirted a question on whether he would support a federal abortion ban with no exceptions and instead called Demings’ position extreme because she would not say what limits on abortion she would support.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

James McDivitt, NASA astronaut and Apollo 9 commander, dead at 93

WASHINGTON — NASA astronaut James A. McDivitt, commander of the Apollo 9 mission in 1969, has died at age 93, the agency announced Monday. According to The Associated Press, McDivitt died Thursday in Tucson, Arizona. NASA, which took to social media to share the news, did not specify what caused his death.
TUCSON, AZ
KRMG

AP-NORC poll: Many remain critical of state of US democracy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen -- nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Only about half of...
WISCONSIN STATE
KRMG

US: French cement firm admits Islamic State group payments

NEW YORK — (AP) — French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group to keep a plant operational in Syria — at a time when the militant group was engaged in torturing kidnapped Westerners — and agreed to pay roughly $778 million in penalties.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Russia leaves more of Ukraine without power in new strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile strikes and shelling of energy utilities left more Ukrainian villages, towns and parts of two cities without power on Wednesday, authorities said, further squeezing Ukraine and threatening misery for millions in winter. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again urged Ukrainians to make “a very conscious”...
KRMG

Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi received a hero's welcome on her return to Tehran early Wednesday, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. Rekabi's decision not to wear the hijab...
KRMG

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month's midterm elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

Biden expected to announce new release from oil stockpile

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that he is releasing more oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by nations in OPEC+, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month's midterm elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump. The case against Igor Danchenko was the third and possibly final case brought...
VIRGINIA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy