Blue Diamond CEO steps down after more than a decade as company leader

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATLfr_0iZIiKZa00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After 12 years of serving as the CEO and President of Blue Diamond Growers, Mark Jansen is stepping down from the position, according to a statement from the company.

Jansen took the position in September 2012 and the company says that he felt that the company is in the right position and the timing is right for him to step away.

“Together, we have been fortunate to accomplish what we committed to do – and more,” said Jansen. “Helping the great people of Blue Diamond thrive has been an honor and privilege.”

During Jansen’s time as head of the company, a 200-million-pound manufacturing facility in Turlock opened.

Swastika found in UC Davis residence hall

The company also created a global network of partners for Almond Breeze which has now grown to the largest almond milk brand in the world.

The company also saw double-digit compounded annual growth for its Blue Diamond branded business.

Sacramento, once the canning capital of the world

“Mark promised us 10 years and gave us 12, and we greatly appreciate his significant contributions to all the stakeholders of Blue Diamond,” said Dan Cummings, Chairman of the Board of Blue Diamond Growers.

The Sacramento-based and grower-owned company employs more than 1,800 people and represents 3,000 of California’s almond growers.

Their location at 17th and C Streets was the former Del Monte plant, which opened in 1925 as one of the largest canning facilities in the world.

Blue Diamond will now start a nationwide search for the company’s next CEO and president.

