We Are Iowa

Journey coming to Wells Fargo Arena in 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa — Get ready to rock out, Des Moines: Journey will perform at Wells Fargo Arena in March 2023. Known for hits such as "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Faithfully", Journey will take the stage in Des Moines on Tuesday, March 28 as part of their "Freedom Tour 2023."
We Are Iowa

Overnight chase ends in crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail, and another person is in the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing and fiery end in Des Moines early Tuesday. Des Moines officers said they tried to pull a car over near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd.. They said the driver took off, before crashing near East 29th and Hubbell. Police said the car rolled over, landing on its top.
B100

The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising

Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
We Are Iowa

New coalition formed to help Afghan evacuees in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A newly formed coalition called Afghan Legal League of Iowa (ALL Iowa) aims to better help Afghan evacuees get permanent legal status. The coalition was formed through a collaboration between the University of Iowa College of Law's Legal Clinic and Center for Human Rights, Drake Refugee Clinic and Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice.
who13.com

Hello: Jeriann Ritter

WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Friday fun and shares details about the 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala. It’s Saturday, October 22nd at Iowa Events Center.
KCCI.com

Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
KCCI.com

MercyOne employees will be paid the same as last paycheck due to ransomware attack

DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees at MercyOne will be paid Friday, but how much they'll be paid will remain the same. A ransomware attack on MercyOne's former parent company CommonSpirit has taken its payroll software offline. Because of that outage, employees will be paid their full-time equivalent plus the same amount of overtime hours as their last paycheck, according to an internal message sent to some employees obtained by KCCI. The same internal communication said vacation time, overtime and other pay will be sorted out once the system comes back online.
Western Iowa Today

Craig Steffen Obituary

Craig Everette Steffen, the son of Paul Everette and Cleo Maxine (Ray) Steffen, was born September 19, 1959, in Creston, IA. Craig died October 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA, at the age of 63 years and 15 days. After graduating from Griswold High School...
We Are Iowa

Texas Roadhouse coming to Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — Texas Roadhouse, the restaurant known for its legendary dinner rolls and steaks, is rolling into Altoona. The chain is scheduled to open their 8,000 square-foot restaurant in early December at 2363 Adventureland Drive NW. The new location is looking to hire a staff of 200, with...
KRMS Radio

Iowa Woman Injured In Lake Area Crash

Among several accidents on Lake Area roadways over the weekend – one that left an Iowa woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol reports that at around 10 AM a Dodge Challenger being driven by a 55 year old Des Moines man failed to negotiate a curve on Jade Road near Oakmont Road and ran off to the right side and struck a tree.
KCCI.com

A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

