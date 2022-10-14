Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Des Moines native creates Lego model of Historic Park Inn Hotel
MASON CITY, Iowa — A 19-year-old Des Moines man who loves Lego now has one of his sculptures on display in Mason City. You may have seen some of the stuff Ethan Gonzalez does with the popular building blocks at the Iowa State Fair. But this one is special...
Journey coming to Wells Fargo Arena in 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — Get ready to rock out, Des Moines: Journey will perform at Wells Fargo Arena in March 2023. Known for hits such as "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Faithfully", Journey will take the stage in Des Moines on Tuesday, March 28 as part of their "Freedom Tour 2023."
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
KCRG.com
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent cancer diagnosis. However, his hometown has banded together to help, and with a high-tech tool, he even got to watch the work being done. Doug Arnold has more...
Johnston group works to replenish books thrown away from Little Free Library
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Accusations are swirling in Johnston after books from a Little Free Library were thrown away and replaced with bibles and crucifixes. In a now-deleted Facebook post in the Johnston (Iowa) Parents Group, a woman made a post "@ the person throwing away books from the little libraries and replacing them with specific material, please stop."
Overnight chase ends in crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail, and another person is in the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing and fiery end in Des Moines early Tuesday. Des Moines officers said they tried to pull a car over near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd.. They said the driver took off, before crashing near East 29th and Hubbell. Police said the car rolled over, landing on its top.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
New coalition formed to help Afghan evacuees in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A newly formed coalition called Afghan Legal League of Iowa (ALL Iowa) aims to better help Afghan evacuees get permanent legal status. The coalition was formed through a collaboration between the University of Iowa College of Law's Legal Clinic and Center for Human Rights, Drake Refugee Clinic and Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice.
Iowa Fan Makes Everyone Jealous At Country Superstar’s Concert
One fan finally posted her amazing interaction with one of the biggest names in country music after his stellar concert in Iowa a few weeks ago. We can't seem to get enough of Luke Bryan, can we?. The 'American Idol' judge returned to Iowa on Friday, September 23rd to round...
who13.com
Hello: Jeriann Ritter
WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Friday fun and shares details about the 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala. It’s Saturday, October 22nd at Iowa Events Center.
Radio Iowa
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
KCCI.com
Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
Officials reveal 2023 Iowa State Fair theme: 'Best days ever'
DES MOINES, Iowa — It may only be October, but it's never too early to think about next year's Iowa State Fair. Officials have announced the theme for the 2023 fair. After posting a hint earlier this week about their favorite number 11, the upcoming theme to be "Best Days Ever".
KCCI.com
MercyOne employees will be paid the same as last paycheck due to ransomware attack
DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees at MercyOne will be paid Friday, but how much they'll be paid will remain the same. A ransomware attack on MercyOne's former parent company CommonSpirit has taken its payroll software offline. Because of that outage, employees will be paid their full-time equivalent plus the same amount of overtime hours as their last paycheck, according to an internal message sent to some employees obtained by KCCI. The same internal communication said vacation time, overtime and other pay will be sorted out once the system comes back online.
Craig Steffen Obituary
Craig Everette Steffen, the son of Paul Everette and Cleo Maxine (Ray) Steffen, was born September 19, 1959, in Creston, IA. Craig died October 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA, at the age of 63 years and 15 days. After graduating from Griswold High School...
Advocates, politicians discuss legalizing recreational marijuana in Iowa
The journey to legalize marijuana in Iowa continues, and an advocacy group based in Des Moines is taking the issue to the state house.
Texas Roadhouse coming to Altoona
ALTOONA, Iowa — Texas Roadhouse, the restaurant known for its legendary dinner rolls and steaks, is rolling into Altoona. The chain is scheduled to open their 8,000 square-foot restaurant in early December at 2363 Adventureland Drive NW. The new location is looking to hire a staff of 200, with...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll shows Gov. Reynolds leading with wide margin
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll showsGov. Kim Reynolds with a 17% lead over challenger Deidre DeJear. Thirty-five percent of those surveyed chose DeJear. Libertarian Rick Stewart has 4%. Reynolds is set to debate DeJear Monday at 7 p.m. on PBS.
KRMS Radio
Iowa Woman Injured In Lake Area Crash
Among several accidents on Lake Area roadways over the weekend – one that left an Iowa woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol reports that at around 10 AM a Dodge Challenger being driven by a 55 year old Des Moines man failed to negotiate a curve on Jade Road near Oakmont Road and ran off to the right side and struck a tree.
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
