ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

'Gladiator' actor Russell Crowe feted in Rome

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372hM8_0iZIghB700

ROME — (AP) — Russell Crowe, who won a best actor Academy Award for portraying a gladiator in the 2000 film of the same name, was feted Friday by the city of Rome, home to the Colosseum where real gladiators clashed before thousands of spectators through the time of the Roman Empire.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri welcomed the actor to City Hall which sits atop the ancient Capitoline Hill, stepping out on a balcony with Crowe to show off a sweeping view of the ancient Roman Forum.

Crowe was given a plaque and the title of “ambassador or Rome in the world.”

The actor, speaking Italian, said, “I am always at the service of Rome."

In the film, Crowe portrayed Maximus, who was a general forced into slavery before turning into a gladiator

Crowe is in Rome these days for the city’s film festival, where a movie he directed and stars in, “Poker Face,” is having its world premiere.

The mayor said the city was giving the plaque “as the symbol of friendship and affection of Rome for Russell Crowe.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Igor Levit back on road but post-pandemic far from normal

NEW YORK — (AP) — Igor Levit arrives at Carnegie Hall changed by the pandemic. "We are not on our way back to normal. I don't think we should be on our way back to anything. There is no normal out there," the 35-year-old pianist says, citing uncertainty around the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, energy shortages and climate change. "It's not like we're going through normal. So I find traveling and playing both very intense and yet incredibly rewarding. I cherish every concert I play in a way maybe I was a little bit less aware of pre-pandemic."
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Barbara Kingsolver's 'Demon Copperhead' is new Oprah pick

NEW YORK — (AP) — Barbara Kingsolver's “Demon Copperhead,” a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' “David Copperfield,” is Oprah Winfrey's new book club choice. In a statement Tuesday, the release date for "Demon Copperhead," Winfrey called Kingsolver's 560-page novel "the kind of epic you want to read this fall." The book is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia and follows the life of a boy, born to a single, teenage mother, as he endures everything from foster care to drug addiction.
IndieWire

‘Babylon’ Goes Wide: This Is What a Smart Oscar Play Looks Like

The last 24 hours saw an extraordinary game of awards movies playing musical chairs. Sony’s “A Man Called Otto” with Tom Hanks exchanged its Christmas wide release plan for a limited one — a dupe of the plan initially embraced by Damian Chazelle’s “Babylon” (Paramount), which was originally intended as a Christmas Day platform release with expansion January 13. Now this starry epic about scandalous old Hollywood is now going wide in over 3,000 theaters starting December 23. The wide release is not a standard pattern for awards titles, but a lot has changed since the last conventional awards year of...
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Gives Speech About Fighting Through ‘Hellfire’ Amid Nanny Drama

Olivia Wilde just gave a speech that seemed to have relevance in several areas of her life. “Let’s face it, it’s not always easy to keep going,” the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, told guests at the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday, October 17. ”In fact, sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say, ‘Good night, good luck, I’d rather eat glass for a living,’” she reportedly continued per Page Six. The high-profile event had Olivia saying that she still felt “energized” — and she’s nonetheless “motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire.”
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy