WVNews
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
WVNews
Memoir author, improvisation performer relives tale to Bridgeport (West Virginia) audience
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A group of adults heard the realization of breast cancer from a spouse’s perspective last week at the Bridgeport Public Library. Event guests also got to ask questions and talk with “The Actual Dance” author Samuel Simon. Simon, of McLean, Virginia, also portrayed a few scenes from helping his wife of 56 years, Susan, battle cancer.
WVNews
Bridgeport girls breeze into sectional final over Preston, 5-0
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – Did Bridgeport coach Sam McKinney get what he wanted out of a routine 5-0 win for the top-seeded Indians over No. 4 Preston at Wayne Jamison Field late on Tuesday?. “I think we saw enough of the first crew that we were comfortable letting...
WVNews
Notre Dame splits; broadcast info released for next 2 WVU football games; women's basketball tickets on sale; Rice honored by MEC
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame split a volleyball tri-match at Clay-Battelle, losing to the hosts, 25-20, 25-20, and beating Cameron, 25-15, 25-8. Versus the Cee Bees, Zyla Lanham had 10 kills, four assists, four digs and three aces, while Austyn Paugh finished with four kills, 14 assists and seven digs.
WVNews
Notre Dame soccer ousted at Philip Barbour in section tournament
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame soccer’s 2022 season came to an end Tuesday as the co-ed Irish squad lost 6-0 at Philip Barbour in the opening round of the boys Class AA/A Region II, Section 1 tournament. Fifth-seeded Notre Dame fell behind early and couldn’t recover...
WVNews
West Virginia State Police: Pennsylvanian killed in Preston County crash
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian was killed in a crash Friday in Preston County, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy. The two-vehicle wreck occurred on W.Va. 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to State Police.
WVNews
$2.9 million bid awarded to renovate city hall in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council unanimously awarded a bid for $2,952,900 to renovate City Hall. “This is a great, worthwhile project because it will help both employees and the public to be able to enjoy our public space,” Mayor Jenny Selin said.
WVNews
'He's been a big help for us:' Fairmont State University student interning with Bridgeport's (West Virginia) information technology staff
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As Bridgeport’s Information Technology Director Jesse Chaney updates city systems and connections, he will have a helping hand the next few months. Fairmont State University junior Michael Gaskill is interning with Chaney and Systems Administrator Josh Drummond for more than 300 hours this...
WVNews
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
WVNews
Mathias wins United Way Duck and Turtle Race
Rubber ducks and turtles raced down the creek at the Lewis County Park on Saturday, October 8, and each one tried to float its way towards the finish line to win a prize. The ducks and turtles were all part of the 32nd annual United Way of Gilmer, Lewis & Upshur Duck and Turtle Race.
WVNews
He's a 'keeper: Auvil stars as Buckhannon-Upshur beats Bridgeport in penalties
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur goalkeeper Dalton Auvil made 12 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two penalty kicks in the shootout, setting the table for Zach Calef-Boring to bury his kick in the bottom of the sixth round as the third-seeded Buccaneers advanced to the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship game over the Bridgeport Indians, 0-0 (3-2 on penalties), at Wayne Jamison Field.
WVNews
Water line breaks in Anmoore, West Virginia
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Water has been shut off in the area near the intersection of Philippi Pike and Clinton Street in Anmoore due to a water line break. According to an alert from the county, the water line has been shut off for repairs. When service is restored, the affected area will be under a boil water advisory until noon Friday.
WVNews
Roger Britton
KINGWOOD — Roger Dale Britton, 67, of Kingwood, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Tunnelton on March 27, 1955, a son of the late Wilfred M. Britton and Dorotha Belle (Miller) Britton.
WVNews
Bowden State Fish Hatchery
BOWDEN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the reopening of the Bowden State Fish…
WVNews
image0 (4).jpeg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County and North Marion both retained the No. 4 slot…
WVNews
Hawks cruise past Knights in sectional opener
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — The top-seeded University Hawks punched their ticket to the Class AAA Region I Section 2 championship match by recording a 9-0 victory over the No. 4 seeded Preston Knights in Tuesday night’s boys’ soccer sectional semifinal. University will host the sectional championship at...
WVNews
Hadley Horne scores twice as Bearcats advance to sectional semis
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Of the Grafton girls soccer team’s 19 shots on goal, only three went in. But thanks to Grafton goalkeeper Regan Knight’s saves and the play of the Bearcats’ defenders, just one goal would have been enough.
WVNews
Polar Bears take easy sectional win over Berkeley Springs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tillie Cinalli and Karter King each posted a hat trick in the first half while Kate Gribben netted two goals in a dominant first-half of play as No. 2 seed Fairmont Senior downed No. 7 seed Berkeley Springs 10-0 in a Class AA/A girls Region I, Section 2 quarterfinal game Tuesday night at East-West Stadium.
WVNews
Large cast bringing Disney classic 'Mary Poppins' to Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School stage
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport middle school and high school thespians will take audiences back to 1910 London during their all-school performances of “Mary Poppins” Oct. 28-30. The cast list will include 69 students, the most Director Trina Byard has led. About two dozen middle school students act in ensemble roles and have their own original song.
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council to consider forming youth sports development committee
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will consider creating a committee for youth sports engagement, as well as redirecting small business assistance funds from one business to another, this week. Council will meet for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in council chambers in the Clarksburg...
