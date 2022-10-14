Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Oct. 18
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Oct. 17
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Report (10/17/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Oct. 17:. At 8:45 a.m. to South Gillette Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 9:20 a.m. to Church Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 11:56 a.m. to Meadow Lane for an emergency...
county17.com
PHOTOS: Halloween haunts of Campbell County
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As Halloween approaches, many Campbell County residents have begun decorating their homes. Here are the responses County 17 received after putting out a call for Halloween outdoors decorations!. Dallas Price’s home, Mahogany Circle, Gillette. Photos by Dallas Price. Robert Proffitt, Dallas’ father, made the tombstones....
county17.com
Obituaries: Claar; Hansen
Clell Richard “Dick” Claar: September 22, 1947 – October 11, 2022. Clell Richard “Dick” Claar, 75, of Moorcroft, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Dick was born on September 22, 1947 to Clell R. and Evelyn (Kimsey) Varner in Alameda, CA. He graduated high school in Aurora, CO. After high school he returned to Moorcroft and met his lifelong love Johnnie Faye Farnsworth. They were married in Newcastle on November 26, 1965. He was drafted and served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. He loved his country and was very proud of this service.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gillette Business Spends $20,000 Per Year on Halloween Candy; Three-Hour Waits In Line
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ghouls, zombies and killer clowns roam the streets of Gillette each Halloween season. But for those brave enough to pass through them, there is a mighty reward. Candy. Lots and lots of candy. Scott Brady, owner of Sunshine Custom Paint and...
Overabundance of Turkeys in Major Wyoming Hub Causing Big Problems
Residents in Buffalo, Wyoming have about had it with turkeys. An overabundance of these gobbling wild animals is bringing chaos throughout the Wyoming hub. This means well-tended gardens are destroyed by these ravenous visitors, pooped-on porches, sidewalks, and cars. Commuting times have even gotten longer as residents spend time waiting for gaggles of turkeys to cross otherwise empty intersections.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 2 through Oct. 9 . All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County.
gillettewy.gov
Campbell County's Most Wanted- October 17, 2022
Below is latest edition of Campbell County's Most Wanted. Please call or text (307) 228-4276 if you have any information related to any of these individuals. You may remain anonymous and if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 reward.
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Trooper: truck driver probably fell asleep before hitting 2 trucks on 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper said that it’s likely a man who was driving a semi that collided with two other trucks this afternoon had fallen asleep at the wheel. The crash occurred on a two-lane stretch of Highway 59 that’s about a mile north...
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In
SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
county17.com
Lots of sun and warmth as high pressure settles in again
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With high pressure from the west settling into the area for the first half of the week, Campbell County can expect to see dry conditions, light winds and lots of sunshine. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts a high of today of...
county17.com
Campbell County Health touts UCHealth affiliate benefits on partnership anniversary
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s been one year since Campbell County Health became an affiliate partner of UCHealth, and the hospital is highlighting the benefits of that partnership. That includes “significant cost savings,” according to a news release. The affiliation began in September 2021 to improve efficiencies...
county17.com
Campbell County School Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: Angela Raber
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
Campbell County average gas price falls 12 cents, more than doubling national price decline
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gas prices across the nation fell this week for the first time in a month, coming down 5.4 cents, according to price tracker GasBuddy. Campbell County’s average price also fell this week, down 12 cents from a week ago. “After a sharp rise in the...
Comments / 0