Holly Towler
3d ago
Locking them up is not gonna work what Vermont needs is a better rehab system this state will toss them in rehab two weeks - a month n think they are all better not even close
mynbc5.com
State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck
PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
fallriverreporter.com
Two separate busts by Massachusetts State Police nets 30,000 doses of fentanyl, 27,480 bags of fentanyl/heroin
Two busts by the Massachusetts State Police have netted big quantities of fentanyl and heroin. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Wednesday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant on Miller Street that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
WNYT
Man pleads not guilty to fire that damaged Berkshires restaurant
A man has pleaded not guilty to setting a fire that damaged a popular restaurant in the Berkshires. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report Jerry Sebastino pleaded not guilty Monday in Berkshire Superior Court. The former employee of the Old Forge restaurant in Lanesborough faced one...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses
“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
WCAX
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Campaign Countdown: Meet...
NYSP: Drunk wrong-way driver causes crash on Northway
State Troopers say a Halfmoon man is lucky to be alive after he crashed into a tractor-trailer head-on Sunday morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing up to life in prison after selling and make several kilos of fentanyl pills
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to distributing counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, made using multiple pill press machines. Miguel Angel Fajardo, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S....
Men Busted For Running Organized Crime Loan Sharking, Gambling Ring: Mass AG
State and federal agents wrapped up a multi-year investigation with the arrest of three men who they say used threats, intimidation, and extortion to run a multi-million dollar gambling ring with the help of an organized crime syndicate. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrests last week and laid...
The story of how a 33-year-old drop of blood landed a CNY man in jail charged with killing his inlaws
More than 33 years ago, a couple was found stabbed to death in their Vermont home. Police zeroed in on one man as a prime suspect: A then 46-year-old Central New York man who was married to one of the couple’s daughters.
WCAX
Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Sheriff’s deputies in Clinton County are looking for a driver who hit and injured a bicyclist in Beekmantown and then took off. It happened Sunday around 1 p.m. on Route 22. Investigators say a 52-year-old man on a bike was hit from behind by a...
WCAX
Mass. man arrested for drug trafficking in Vt. after high-speed chase
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man from Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into Vermont, and police said he didn’t come quietly. The Windham County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a car speeding on Interstate 91 in Westminster on Sept. 29. As the deputy got...
mynbc5.com
New York imposing new restrictions to crack down on catalytic converter thefts
NEW YORK — New York is trying to crack down on the theft of catalytic converters amid a record increase in thefts. Across the country, reports of catalytic converter thefts have increased by 1200% in the last three years, with more than 52,000 reported thefts in 2021 alone according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495
The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
mynbc5.com
Three fire departments responding to engulfed structure
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Three Vermont fire departments responded to a structure fire in Saint Albans City. It happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday night near North Elm and Bellows streets. A video taken by Northwest VT Fire Photography shows the building engulfed. Fire officials said the building...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Assault- On October 5, 2022, Dep. Wilhelmi responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Joequan Dimario Bush, age 20, and Zahlir Daylin Gantt, age 19, both of Lexington Park, engaged in a mutual assault. Both Bush and Gantt were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
WCAX
Judge still working through motions in lawsuit filed by former Koffee Kup workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What’s next for the former Koffee Kup bakery? The Vermont-based bakery abruptly closed its doors in April 2021, laying off an estimated 247 employees in the Green Mountain State. A lawsuit filed by those who lost their jobs is still ongoing. The suit was first...
State police: 2 officers killed in police-involved shooting, 1 seriously injured in Bristol
Two police officers were killed, and one is seriously injured following a police-involved shooting in Bristol involving three officers, state police say.
WCVB
93-year-old ginseng root found in Vermont could be worth thousands
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. American ginseng can grow in fertile wooded areas...
